In Case You Forgot

× Expand The Bohemian in Exile cocktail at Amuse (Photo by Jay Paul)

If you look at cocktail menus with the attitude of “It’s booze, I’ll drink it” (love it, own it, you do you), perhaps you’re unfamiliar with orgeat. Or perhaps you don’t know how to pronounce it. The word rhymes with “forgot.” Or-zhaaaht. An emulsified syrup made of oils expressed from nuts (typically almonds), sugar and water, orgeat adds a sweet richness to cocktails akin to marzipan and is found in lots of classic Tiki drinks. These stops would make Trader Vic proud.

Bohemian in Exile

Amuse

This is a refresher on the level of a Mentos commercial. The combo of rum, orgeat, lime, mint and Herbsaint hits like mojito’s hot, suave brother. Absolutely delicious.

Mai Tai

Burton’s Grill

Channeling the queen of island-inspired drinks, Victor Bergeron’s mai tai, this is a well-made classic. Burton’s makes its orgeat in-house and swirls it up with dark rum, orange liqueur, lime and pineapple. It’s stronger than it sips; you’ve been warned.

Tunnel Vision Quest

The Roosevelt

The Roosevelt bar staff does not mess around. If they want to bring together tropical banana and orange with nutty hazelnut orgeat and herby Amaro Nonino, they’re going to do it, and they’re going to perfect it. Smith & Cross rum serves as the canvas for this one.

What’s a Filbert?

Heritage

Actually, the question is what’s filbert orgeat? Heritage makes a standout salted hazelnut syrup, layering it with mezcal, rhubarb and creme de cacao. Amaro Nonino makes an appearance here, too.

Capri’s Son

The Emerald Lounge

The sole tequila-backed orgeat cocktail on the list (and maybe in the city?) hails from The Jewel on the Hill, and it’s a luscious, juicy, sweet-tart explosion. Italian grapefruit gin, Chartreuse, lots of citrus, and a double dose of nuttiness from almond and nutmeg make sexy bedfellows. Plus, there’s absinthe.