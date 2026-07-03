× Expand A classic mojito at Memi’s (Photo courtesy Memi’s)

It’s hot, so it’s time for the doubly chill payoff of mint and ice. There are roughly 25 edible varieties of mint — plus countless hybrids and cultivars — but the big two for cocktails are spearmint, native to Europe and Asia, and Cuban mint, a milder variety central to the mojito. Ancient Greeks supposedly cooled themselves in mint-spiked baths; today, these icy sippers do the trick.

Classic Mojito

Memi’s

Middle Eastern-inspired Memi’s nails the mint-lime-sweetness ratio in its classic mojito (with club soda, not Sprite, thank you).

Champagne Julep

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

This golden, supple riff swaps in Laird’s Old Apple Brandy, mint syrup and Château Ste. Michelle Sparkling Brut and is lighter than a traditional julep but rounder in flavor.

Coco Verde

Virago Spirits

This coconutty delight, infused with cinnamon and anchored by four-port rum, features pineapple, lime, matcha and mint. Club soda keeps it buoyant; Tiki bitters push it fully tropical.

Berry Refreshing

Bolo’s Eatery

Huckleberry-infused potato vodka builds a juicy sip that mimics a fresh fruit salad, with a layer of mint balancing the medley of huckleberry-raspberry liqueur and blueberries.

Bajan Coconut Mojito

Sidecar Cocktail Lounge

Sidecar’s Bajan (pronounced like “Cajun,” the term for a local in Barbados) beckons with silky Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut Rum. Complex coconut softens mint’s herbaceous edge, transforming the refresher into something lush and seductive.