Bait and Catch

× Expand The Prime Meridian cocktail at Latitude Seafood Co. (Photo by Jay Paul)

West Chesterfield — we’re talking Magnolia Green, Woodlake, Hampton Glen — doesn’t have a huge number of bars; at least, not craft cocktail-type places. Of the handful, only The Boathouse had claimed space on the glimmering waters of Swift Creek Reservoir. Until last August, that is. Located at 14440 Hull Street Road, Latitude Seafood Co. scored the sweetest little corner of a strip mall that happens to back up right onto the water, and when you settle yourself into a chair on their patio (complete with heaters), the scene transports you. The busy street nearby fades away, the bartenders are friendly, sports are on if you’re into it, but the volume’s low if you’re not. And if it’s early, there’s sunlight on the lake. They’re not trying to win any Most Avant-Garde Cocktail awards, but they nail the originals, put their own spin on classics and use fresh, fun ingredients. Here are some top picks.

Bad Blood

If you’re a bloody mary person, that soft spot in your heart for killer garnishes will be happy here. Made with a peppery housemade mix, the Bad Blood comes topped with ahi tuna skewers and piquant pickled asparagus.

Prime Meridian

Fresh, light and balanced, this Empress gin drink adds to the vacay vibe of the Latitude patio. It’s a cucumber-lime combo spiked with just the right proportions of Domaine de Canton, a ginger liqueur, to coax you into ordering more than one.

Mystic Margarita

It seems Latitude barkeeps like their tequila. They’re making this beauty with Código 1530 Rosa — rested in wine barrels to develop fruity notes — and a bit of Gran Gala Italian brandy for the citrus component, plus a tart hit of pomegranate and some fresh lemon.