× Expand (From left) Remy Ciuba and Fred Bryant of KavaClub

Low-key nightlife in a beautiful space is a rare find, but there’s a gem in the heart of the Fan that offers exactly that; no drunken clowning, promise. Open since February 2024, KavaClub is a sober bar with clean, inviting, azure-lit vibes and a menu unique to Richmond. In addition to a slew of tropical mocktails and bar snacks, you can (now that the business has ironed out some issues with the Virginia Department of Health) sip kava — a calming, earthy ceremonial drink from the Pacific Islands made from the root of the kava plant — out of a coconut shell. We caught up with Remy Ciuba, creative and community director at KavaClub.

Richmond magazine: Tell me about introducing people to kava.

Expand The First Kiss at KavaClub

Remy Ciuba: Kava doesn’t intoxicate you; it has a grounding, anxiety-lowering effect. It encourages relaxation, patience, focus and a break from cyclical thinking. We make it the traditional way, like it’s made in Fiji — we get our kava from a farmer and his wife there directly. We’re the only kava bar in the state, but there are more than 100 in Florida.

As for the flavor, it’s very earthy, like brewed tea or matcha. Some people liken it to an unsweetened green juice. There’s a slight numbing effect in the mouth and throat, almost like a gentle Sichuan pepper, but not spicy, and that lets you know it’s a good product.

RM: What are some favorite mocktails?

Ciuba: The Big Island Breeze; I like preserved plum, or li hing, a lot. And we’ve kept the Spicy’r Season, a mango, jalapeno and pineapple blend, on the menu for many seasons. There are lots of tropical flavors on the menu; it leans into the environment that kava comes from.

RM: What else should people know?

Ciuba: This is a calm space where you can hang out at night. There are so few places where you can go without being confronted by alcohol. There’s free pool, a community workshop space, lots of book club meetups and a lounge space. Even if you drink, you might just love the energy here. It’s a departure from the usual scene.