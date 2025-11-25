The Real Digestif

× Expand The Moroccan 7 Spice Old Fashioned from Salt and Acid (Photo courtesy Salt and Acid)

Looking for the perfect post-meal drink during these heavy eating months? Spicy-sweet ginger can be a substitute for old-school herbal concoctions that claim to aid digestion. Gingerols and shogaols, compounds found in ginger, stimulate digestive enzymes and speed up the emptying of the stomach, which helps reduce bloating and discomfort. No firm evidence has shown similar properties for amaros, brandies or other liqueurs — in fact, high alcohol content slows digestion, so even with ginger-laced drinks, you’ll want to sip slowly to get the best effects.

Turmeric Chai Gin and Ginger

Sen Organic Small Plate

Packing a dual dose of fresh ginger and organic ginger beer (plus turmeric, which has anti-inflammatory properties), this sweet-tart beauty is a potent stomach soother. Chai-infused gin fills out the spice profile, and lime juice lifts any heavy earthiness.

Sunny G

Capital Ale House

Capital Ale uses Belle Isle Moonshine’s Ginger Ginger, a twice-infused fresh ginger delight, as the backbone for this high-level gin ’n’ juice. They add a bit more ginger puree, orange juice and a spritz of lime. It’s sharp, refreshing and delicious, and it will definitely stimulate the gut.

Moroccan 7 Spice Old Fashioned

Salt and Acid

Beth Dixon’s beverage consulting company — which hosts workshops, parties and pop-ups where you can score this drink — whips up a gorgeous syrup. Containing ginger, cinnamon, clove, black pepper, turmeric, nutmeg and cardamom, it makes for a spicy, cozy bourbon drink. So festive!