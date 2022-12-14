Keep on Giving

× Expand The Jesus imperial stout from Center of the Universe

Special libations make great gifts — particularly since they tend to be shared upon opening. Perhaps not the bottle of Pappy, and perhaps not at 5 a.m. on Christmas morning, but generally, ripping the paper from a gorgeous sipper initiates happy moments together. From spirited stocking stuffers to pop-that-one-last presents, here are a few local selections for everyone on the holiday gift list this year.

The Jesus

Center of the Universe Brewing Co., $15

An 11.5% ABV, Mexican hot chocolate-inspired imperial stout for the ages, this has a great kick on the finish. The Jesus was released Dec. 3 at the brewery (11293 Air Park Road, Ashland), with four-pack cans also available for purchase at Total Wine. Pro tip: Pair with a sweet treat or Virginia cheese.

Cerise

Virago Spirits, $28

A cherry liqueur made with artisan-level attention — yum! Adornments of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves complement tart cherry in this season-celebrating beauty that will be released the day after Thanksgiving. The perfect addition to any home bar, Cerise is available in cute 375-milliliter bottles at Virago’s tasting room (1727 Rhoadmiller St.) and online. Perk: Statewide shipping makes spreading joy extra easy.

Second Bottle Selects

Second Bottle, $100

Wine enthusiasts will sing loud for all to hear after being presented with a curated four-pack of gorgeous bottles, each complete with a story about the wine and grower, along with a seasonal recipe pairing. Shop owner Erin Keene says the collection features “wines that remind you why you love wine.” Available for pickup on the second Tuesday of the month at their Church Hill storefront (324 N. 27th St.).

Bonus gift idea: Wooden barrels for homebrewers

Vasen Brewing Co., $50 to $75

The barrels have housed whiskey, tequila or beer, so they’re primed and ready to impart layers of flavor to homebrewed concoctions. Orders can be placed online and picked up at the brewery at 3331 W. Moore St.