The Cool Down

Not to be dramatic, but as beverages go, frozens can be full-body revelations. A bit of history about whipping up icy slush with booze: The strong and unregulated liquor illicitly produced during Prohibition in the 1920s needed toning down, and ice helped. People stuffed glasses with chunks or chips of ice for the first time, and then in the ’30s, the blender was born. Enter frozens, which became all the rage. Today, frozen cocktails can get some flack, but done right — with fresh ingredients and the right balance of sweetness — they are a profound summer pleasure.

Frosérita

Beauvine Burger Concept

First, a shout-out to En Su Boca, because the frozen margarita base for this drink — with housemade sour mix and Triple Sec — is an ESB recipe. The Beauvine crew take it to a new level by swirling it with their well-crafted frosé. The result is a floral, tangy dance of elderflower and rosé with a strong citrus partner.

Missionary’s Downfall

The Emerald Lounge

Rum, honey! Real honey provides the heady sweetness in this drink. Pineapple, peach and lemon are laced with mint and churned into a crushable cooler guaranteed to elicit the “ahhh” response. Emerald crafts some of the best — and strongest — frozen refreshers in the city.

Frozen Negroni

Laura Lee’s

Everyone’s favorite reliable in frozen form. This classic beauty stars gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, lime and fresh grapefruit. The slushiness moves your palate through its bittersweet layers in a different way than the on-the-rocks version. Doubled-up citrus is a nice touch, too.