Figments of the Imagination

× Expand G’s End at The Roosevelt (Photo by Leah Branch)

The depth of flavor in a ripe fig challenges the typical fruit-eating experience: honey-sweet yet savory, velvety but then pulpy and succulent. Figs add earthy sugariness and a silky texture to cocktails, while oils made from the leaves impart herbaceous vanilla, almost coconutty notes. Got a home bar? Keep a jar of fig jam to shake with icy bourbon or stir into an after-dinner sipper. These local bars are capturing the delicate beauty of figs in beverage form.

Italian Loafer

Lost Letter

Sophistication level: extra high, as with many drinks at Lost Letter. This is a “Don’t try to re-create this, it’s beyond your pay grade” balance of Botanist gin, white port, Cocchi Extra Dry, Cardamaro, L’Aperitivo Nonino, Bassoon simple, absinthe, saline and fig leaf oil. A trip to the Amalfi Coast in a glass.

Rally Car Driver

Morty’s Market & Deli

Expand Fig Fashion at Virago Spirits (Photo courtesy Virago Spirits)

This luscious beauty makes fig leaves’ green notes shine in an infused vodka, while cool, sweet pear liqueur rounds out sharp edges. Dashes of fresh lemon, simple syrup, orange and black walnut bitters play up the nutty-fruity harmony.

G’s End

The Roosevelt

The Roosevelt has devised a figgy delight with a coconut fat-washed Jägermeister backbone. Honey-fig syrup, lemon juice and Thai basil envelop the Jäger and accentuate the herby, spicy positives, and coconut chills out any hyperactive notes.

Fig Fashion

Virago Spirits

Made with just Virago Four-Port Rum (creamy and vanilla-forward), fig-rosemary syrup, and both angostura and walnut bitters, this drink centers you in autumnal coziness. It’s a hand-knit sweater so soft it needs no under layer.