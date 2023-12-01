Very Merry

× Expand The Special Delivery from Birdie’s (Photo courtesy Common House)

There’s something magical about clinking a couple of mugs of warm liquid together on a cold evening. That jingle is the cozy season’s welcome bell, and with it, the feeling of holiday cheer seems to crystallize among loved ones. If you’re looking to get your clinks and drink a finely crafted cocktail, we’ve got a few libations that satisfy both desires.

Dirty Snowman

3 Monkeys

Booze. Peppermint. Hot chocolate. 3 Monkeys dubs it a Dirty Snowman, and it’s like the sweet baby brother of Irish coffee, sans caffeine. Peppermint schnapps and creme de cacao hit this rich drink with some spirit, and as hot chocolate connoisseurs know, it’s the pinch of salt that brings the flavors forward.

Special Delivery

The Evergreen at Birdie’s

During the holidays, Birdie’s alter ego comes out via its cheery cocktail concept, The Evergreen, the seasonal magic accented by its totally twinkly and seriously spirited interior. A new addition to the hot offerings this year is Special Delivery, a comforting blend of bourbon, chai, milk and cinnamon served in a classic diner-style mug.

German Gluhwein

Hotel Greene

If you thought you couldn’t find a soul-warming après-ski beverage in a city devoid of slopes, think again. In December, downtown’s indoor mini golf course and restaurant, Hotel Greene, transforms into a snowy wonderland with its chalet-themed pop-up. Find German gluhwein on the menu, a merrily spiced mulled wine with cinnamon, allspice, cloves, star anise and orange — an excellent date-night selection.

Hot Apple Cider

The Lilly Pad

The vibes are merry and bright at The Lilly Pad in Varina. Cozy up to the James River and perhaps score a spot next to a fire pit or under a toasty tent while sipping hot apple cider spiked with a splash of your whiskey of choice. PSA: The Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns Dec. 9 to dot the river with boats decked out for the holidays.