Fall Feelings

Witchy Woman (Photo by Beth Dixon courtesy Perch)

Beth Dixon of Perch evokes a campfire and crunchy leaves in Witchy Woman, a “woodsy and nutty” concoction of Virginia Highland Whiskey and Virago Four Port Rum with rich, amber Cocchi di Torino vermouth, tamarind puree, cedar bitters, and Cathead Distillery’s Hoo Doo Chicory Liqueur.

Dhumrapaan (Photo by Catherine Levesque courtesy Nama)

At Nama, Gaelan Rose embraces traditional seasonal spices as well as autumnal herbs such as rosemary and sage. Rose says, “I like to do a variety of methods including smoking, tinctures and infusions to incorporate these ingredients and to bring out the aromatics.” The Dhumrapaan, served in a glass smoked with cinnamon sticks and banana chips and finished with a house-made banana-kumquat syrup, conjures an old fashioned.

Ex Lion Tamer (Photo courtesy Heritage)

“Fall screams baking spices, cinnamon, star anise,” says Heritage’s Lindsey Scheer. She turns to Oloroso sherry in the Ex Lion Tamer, a bittersweet blend of caramel-noted Amaro Averna, aged herbal liqueur Benedictine, Wray and Nephew rum, the intensely aromatic Elisir Novasalus, and orange bitters. “I want to incorporate that black licorice flavor into so many things, but it can be polarizing, so I have to dial it in.”