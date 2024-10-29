The Dude Abides

× Expand Eli Adams (Photo by Jay Paul)

Talking to Beaucoup co-owner and Grisette bar manager Eli Adams is the closest you’ll probably come in Richmond to striking up a conversation with a bartender in, say, Southern California. The man is chill — and approachable. His drinks, layered with nuances that take richness or acidity to the right place, confidently exude that same surfer-esque balance.

Richmond magazine: What’s your favorite drink in general, and of your own?

Eli Adams: Ooh, what’s better than a daiquiri? You can’t go wrong; it’s such a good thing. As far as my drinks go, I don’t know if I can put a finger on it. Maybe the Mariner’s Revenge — rye whiskey and Zucca, which is a rhubarb amaro, and Smith and Cross Overproof rum, bonded whiskey, honey, and a cacao nib tincture. It’s stirred up like a Manhattan.

RM: Can you describe the feeling of having a drink at Beaucoup?

Adams: It’s very important to me that our restaurant feels welcoming to everyone that walks in the door. We take our job seriously, but not ourselves too seriously. To that degree, getting a drink at Beaucoup should feel like having drinks at your friend’s dinner party.

RM: Talk about your cocktail-creating process.

Adams: It starts from what is available to me locally and in season. Once I have an idea of what I have access to, I tend to lean towards my collection of cocktail books and my colleagues for inspiration. Some of the best drinks I’ve made have been, to some degree, fine-tuned by suggestions offered by my peers.

RM: Got any cocktail book recommendations?

Adams: “Meehan’s Bartender Manual” is one of my favorites. “Smuggler’s Cove” is awesome if you’re interested in Tiki drinks and their history. “Cocktail Codex” is a useful tool if you’re looking for resources on creating new drinks.

RM: What are your go-to ingredients?

Adams: There’s a passion fruit puree that we pick up from one of the local Asian markets that’s so good, you can put it in anything. Fruits are a go-to; pineapple, lots of tropical stuff.