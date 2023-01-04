Bloody Heaven

× Expand Americano Bloody from The Mill on MacArthur (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

It’s January. Maybe you’re doing a January thing, like reading a 3,000-page book or eating only foods that start with the letter “C.” We enjoy a good consumption/elimination challenge in the new year, but we don’t have to make it too hard on ourselves. There are healthy(ish) libations that are still awesome, such as the savory, nutrient-packed bloody mary.

Between tomato and lemon juices, Worcestershire sauce, and maybe some celery, you’re downing lycopene (reduces inflammation, improves heart health, and can reduce cancer risks), B vitamins, vitamin C, electrolytes, soluble fiber, a bit of iron and zinc, phthalides (lower blood pressure), and potassium. The vodka doesn’t do much good for the body, really, but it does deliver on Sudden and Unpredictable Courage.

Americano Bloody

The Mill on MacArthur

For pickle lovers! The Mill’s smoky bloody mix gets a saline punch of pickle juice in addition to a spear to crunch on, plus a bacon topper, which basically makes it a sip-and-snack combo. There’s also a smokeless, baconless version.

The Classic Bloody

Millie’s

Some people think of bloodies as vehicles for salad-level piles of celery, olives, cocktail onions, pickled things, shrimp, cheese(!) and, on the far side, wild little toothpick-pierced bits like finger sandwiches. This is not that. The frills are on the inside in Millie’s housemade mix, which delivers a balanced, drinkable kick of spice and flavor.

Bloody Miriam

Perly’s

Back to frills. The Miriam uses beet-infused vodka for an earthy, sweeter base. Topped with pickled carrots and cauliflower, it features a salty, textural everything-bagel spice rim. L’chaim!

DIY, Valentine’s Meat Juice

Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix teamed up with The Valentine to create a new version of the old-time tonic, and beef broth makes an appearance. Grab a bottle in the museum’s gift shop, or at cirrusvodka.com.