Bananarama

× Expand Pablo’s Punch at Havana ’59 (Photo by Ryan Rich)

A dark horse, maybe, but is banana the cocktail ingredient of the summer? While other tropical fruits — think pineapple or mango — may be more ubiquitous, bananas are a hot summer night specialty. The idea of incorporating bananas into cocktails originated in 1958 at the famed Mountain Top bar in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, when British sea captain George Soule frothed up a daiquiri using his homemade banana liqueur, fresh bananas, rum, lime and sugar. In Richmond, bartenders have their own takes on the golden crescent.

Coconut Cartel

Blue Atlas

It’s not overly sweet, yet the Coconut Cartel is deeply satisfying, like a good dessert. Coconut rum and Giffard Banane du Brésil swirl perfectly into the earthy coffee flavor — both cold brew and coffee liqueur — for a good, strong island digestif.

Guayabitos

Cochiloco

Juicy cocktails help keep the Cochiloco patio packed. Add a splash of liquor to your drink of choice, which should always be the Guayabitos — a floral, sunshine-infused concoction made with guava, passion fruit and banana flavors.

Pablo’s Punch

Havana ‘59

Can you sing in Spanish? You probably can after one of these beauties. Thank you, Pablo, for splashing that fresh strawberry puree and pineapple juice into coconut rum and turning up the volume with the syrupy complexity of crème de banane. Instant tropical vibes and pure joy.

Safeword

L’Opossum

Here we have our mysterious outlier, the one that got away from the island. The bright minds at L’O devised a drink with a Bacardi banana layer that plays well with its unlikely bedfellows: spiky Plymouth gin and citrusy Chartreuse. Ginger and lime tie it all together.