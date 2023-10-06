× Expand The Signature Old Fashioned at Fall Line Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Jay Paul)

Like hoodies, sky tones and long walks through the neighborhood, bourbon sippers are most appreciated as the weather cools. Sure, you might have been drinking them all summer, but they hit differently when that caramel-coated warmth zings through your chilly exterior. Creativity abounds among Richmond’s bar crews when it comes to complementing and highlighting America’s favorite liquor, though the appeal of a gorgeous, well-aged dram, neat, is undeniable.

New Era

Tazza Kitchen Alverser

Bourbon plus Giffard Banane du Brésil liqueur lend a warm-from-the-oven banana bread flavor to this slow-drinking cocktail. There’s also Cynar’s vegetal sweetness and drops of Bittermens Elemakule Tiki bitters for a balanced finish. Soul-warming, but not overwhelming to the palate.

Roseneath

Reservoir Distillery

This one’s for people who want to celebrate fall but secretly wish it was summer year-round. Reservoir Distillery infuses its Hunter & Scott bourbon with fresh strawberries before mixing it with Virginia honey, a spritz of lemon and topping it off with club soda. Try not to drink six of them.

Bartender’s Choice Neat

McCormack’s Whisky Grill

Rare finds. Private barrels. Thousands of bottles of whiskey. McCormack’s is the absolute champion of “Just pour me something great,” and its helmsman, Mac McCormack, has spent more than a decade adding to his collection and training staff on how to recommend bespoke delights.

Fall Line Old Fashioned

Fall Line Kitchen & Bar

You don’t name a cocktail after the house unless it’s worthy of the title, and this does the trick. If you often drink bourbon neat but you’re feeling playful, little touches of vanilla Demerara and walnut bitters highlight everything good about Fall Line’s Woodford Reserve house barrel.