Latin Flavors

The following is a sneak peek from our November issue, headed to newsstands now.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Terraza

Nestled on Staples Mill Road laced with flashing red, blue and green string lights lies Terraza, a venture from the same owners of the popular neighboring Latin market, Arco Iris Market, which created such a cult-like following that opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant was a no-brainer. Terraza blends authentic Mexican with Peruvian and Salvadorian touches in dishes such as chicharron pupusas. A must-try, the warm, house-made masa pocket bursts with flavors only delivered by frying the shredded pork in fat, an insider secret.

Ay Caramba

If you ask people around the bustling MCV campus which places they frequent on lunch breaks, the name Ay Caramba will definitely pop up. From humble food truck beginnings beginning eight years ago to a permanent home at 204 E. Grace Street, owner Raquel Gomez has been on quite a journey. Ay Caramba offers authentic Mexican dining in a casual, no-frills environment.

El Pope

El Pope has slowly but surely been gaining traction at its Main Street location, and Chef-owner Mario Albanes, formerly of Pescados and 23rd & Main, brings modern nuances and lots of seafood to the Latin-inspired menu. If you don't mind getting messy and want to treat yourself, try a torta — a street-style sandwich served on Bollio bread, an oblong baguette, engulfing thin strips of slowly cooked pork smothered with cheese, jalapenos, onions and pickles.

DLB Triple

When a fire shuttered the original Carytown location of Don’t Look Back, its fiendish following of taco lovers was set adrift. Luckily, less than a year later Don’t Look Back was reincarnated as DLB Triple, a larger space in the former Triple pool hall at 3306 W. Broad St., and its signature braised, then crisped carnitas tacos once again found their way into the hands of DLB devotees.

Kahlo’s Taqueria and Bar

Neighbors in Church Hill can soon welcome Kahlo’s Taqueria and Bar, a Mexico City-influenced restaurant from first-time business owner Iliana White-Padilla. Leave sombreros and other Mexican restaurant clichés behind and look for traditional offerings prepared by the owner's mother, Morena Arevalo, including lengua — stewed beef tongue — or al pastor — achiote-marinated pork with grilled pineapple — tacos and tripe sopa.