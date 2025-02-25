Down on the Corner

× Expand Shields Market

206 N. Shields Ave.

First opened in 1989 by owner Sam Patel, the convenience store has become a neighborhood fixture. Today, the market is managed by Tina Kafantaris, co-owner of the seminal family restaurant located opposite. “We’ll even run across the street to Joe’s [Inn] to grab you a carrot or a cup of ricotta if you’re desperate,” she says. That level of service has attracted lifelong loyal customers. A Shields Market secret: It’s an oasis for entertaining. The shop features a curated charcuterie case with an impressive assortment of chocolates, cheeses, salumi, antipasto, dips and snacks. Beverages include over 150 wines, craft beers, nonalcoholic offerings and cocktail mixers, along with Rostov’s Coffee, cold brew and kombucha on tap, and a walk-in beer cooler. You’ll also find jars of the beloved marinara and salad dressing and other prepared foods from Joe’s Inn.

404 N. First St.

In Jackson Ward, international and hard-to-find novelty snacks await. Helmed by Ervin Johnson, the store debuted in 2021. Score out-of-the-ordinary treats including Lay’s IHOP Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity collab chips, BlackPink Oreos and Pokemon drinks hailing from Japan, Thailand, Canada and beyond.

Various locations, stellasgrocery.com

The Greek restaurant and grocery chain’s namesake, Stella Dikos, was a beloved Richmond restaurateur and cook for over five decades. Her markets are where we turn for a taste of true home cooking. First opened in 2015, the seven area locations offer top-quality takeout including feta-brined rotisserie chickens and hearty dishes created from time-honored recipes. Stella’s Grocery should also be in the rotation for family-style catering, a romantic portable picnic spread or comforting soups such as avgolemono, lamb lentil curry or Brunswick stew. Their espresso bars feature Illy cold brew, local ice cream, hefty salads from the Harvest Kale to Nonna’s Chopped, spanakopita (fresh and frozen), souvlaki, rich tiramisu, and a range of sandwiches including the popular Peruvian chicken and the butternut squash panini.

The Yellow Store

3163 Midlothian Turnpike

This recently renovated mega corner store in South Side is lauded for its cleanliness and its delicious and wallet-friendly (nearly everything is under $10) scratch cooking. They get started at 6 a.m. daily and serve breakfast sandwiches, Philly-style subs and chopped cheeses, pizza by the slice, fried chicken livers, shrimp baskets, and more.

415 Strawberry St.

415 Strawberry St.

Strawberry Street Market has been a mainstay for over 20 years, making it a favorite on the tiny block where village life takes over the Fan. At the market, cashier Debbie Raines is a familiar face, having helmed the register for nearly a decade. Raines says neighbors love their big assortment of wine and beer, but the real standout is the food of chef Pho Nhong. The Cambodian culinary whiz has been cooking for the Strawberry Street brand for over 20 years, previously a crew member at the former cafe next door. Now, she stocks the hot bar — tucked into the back of the market — with Southern delights including juicy fried chicken and seasoned potato wedges. Find everything from fresh-cut fruit, prepared salads, sandwiches and deli items to grocery staples, pet food, toiletries and hundreds of cold beverages. In true there-for-you fashion, the market is open 365 days a year from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Cary St. Mini Mart

1317 W. Cary St.

This locally owned shop is preferred in Randolph and Uptown for its service, options and prices. Amrinderpal Singh has owned it for two years and sells a solid selection of snacks and affordable beer and wine. Look for Slush Puppies in the summer, a Bitcoin ATM and a partially hidden mural on the back wall that was painted when the building was Chop Suey Books.

Oaxaca Latin Market

610 N. Sheppard St.

Open since 2006, this peach-colored storefront has established itself as a place to find Latin American specialty groceries, produce, beers, tinned foods, fresh bread and tortillas, and it’s stocked with a fantastic selection of spices. Peek in the case of paletas (ice pops) from Richmond-based frozen treat purveyors La Michoacana.

406 N. Cleveland St.

Though the tiny family-run market has been in business for over 30 years, Augusto Maz and a partner purchased it in July 2024. The Museum District shop sells home essentials, along with plenty of craft beer, wine and fun novelty snacks. Look for Pocas bubble tea, canned cocktails, Nightingale Ice Cream sandwiches and a plentiful Haribo candy rack.

2306 Jefferson Ave.

2306 Jefferson Ave.

Ten-year-old Union Market has earned a rep for showcasing local purveyors. With a walk-up window and dog-friendly outdoor patio, it’s a home base for nearby residents. They also whip up vegan and vegetarian options with finesse, including a bangin’ tempeh banh mi.

Patterson Mini-Mart

3100 Patterson Ave.

At the corner of Patterson Avenue and Belmont Street in the Museum District, this market is a necessary pit stop after a night out in the Devil’s Triangle, open daily until midnight. Come here for bags of ice and a wide range of suds and wine. Situated between Black Hand Coffee and Belmont Pizzeria, it’s perfect for snack-and-shop multitasking.

201 N. Lombardy St.

Since 1981, R.E. Watkinson has operated this longstanding Fan store. Chances are you’ve eyed the sign out front advertising “The Best Deviled Eggs in Richmond.” A beacon for local brands, the market offers brews from Richmond Coffee Co., tubs of She-Crabby soup from Tarrant’s and burritos from Sous Casa. Prepared food musts include chocolate muffins, chicken salad sandwiches and, of course, their two-pack paprika-spiced deviled eggs.