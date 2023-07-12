Eat With Your Eyes

Food illustrator Molly Reeder finds inspiration in the edible

When Molly Reeder graduated from Loyola University with a degree in fine arts, she knew she wanted to share her art with the world, but the idea of becoming a gallery artist felt at odds with her quiet personality. Instead, the illustrator took a different path, baking professionally in New Orleans before moving to Hawaii. It was there Reeder discovered her calling — painting portraits of the native flora, fauna and fruit of the islands. Inspired by botanical illustrator Fiona Strickland, Reeder dreamed of working with a chef to illustrate a cookbook in watercolor, but she never expected it would be alongside James Beard Award-winning author Samin Nosrat on the follow-up to her 2017 New York Times bestselling cookbook, “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.” But after striking up a friendship with Reeder over a mutual love of beans, Nosrat called on the Richmond-based artist to do just that.

Richmond magazine: Tell me about your background. How did you become a food illustrator?

Molly Reeder: I was working part-time at my sister’s gelateria in New Orleans, and I started baking on the side. It’s very much like artmaking. It’s process-oriented, you’re making things look beautiful and taste beautiful, and I love setting up a pastry case. It scratched that itch of making art. After eight years of baking, I made the transition in my 30s to doing commissions. I lived in Hawaii before moving to Richmond, and while I was there I was so inspired by all the beautiful fruit — passionfruit, guava, papaya — and I started doing portraits of them for myself. Then I realized people liked them, and it just spun from there.

RM: How did Samin Nosrat find and tap you to illustrate her cookbook?

Reeder: Through Instagram. She’s a huge bean lover, and I sent her my big heirloom bean painting through a DM after listening to her home cooking podcast. She was waxing poetic about Rancho Gordo, and I was like, ‘This is Rancho Gordo.’ Last summer, she reached out to see if I’d be interested in a collaboration. She makes apricot jam every year, and she wanted me to illustrate the labels. She sent the jars in the mail, and they got lost. I was like, “My chance to work with Samin is ruined because of the post office!” But she ended up taking photos for me, and I worked from those. In October, she called and said, “I was just wondering if you would want to illustrate my next cookbook,” and it was like time stopped.

RM: Can you share some of what you’ll be illustrating for the forthcoming book?

Reeder: Right now, I’m illustrating a lot of vegetables, and it’s in my style of still life. It’s a lot of seasonal stuff, but … it’s going to be more like, “These are the things I make all the time, my go-to’s, and then these are more elevated things I make for people when they come over.” I think she’s trying to make it authentic to her. I want this to be natural and alive and something people have never seen before in a cookbook. It’ll be like fine art, like an art cookbook.

RM: How does your process change when you have ingredients prescribed for you?

Reeder: When people reach out to me for collaboration work, they like what I do already, so that gives me a lot of freedom to create the piece in the style that I like to create it. My process starts with me being inspired. Like seeing pink oyster mushrooms at the farmers market. I was like, “Those are the most beautiful mushrooms I’ve ever seen; I’ve got to paint them!”