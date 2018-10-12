Proud Pâtissière

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Tyler Darden × 2 of 2 Expand Martine’s favorite pastry, pain au chocolat with creme brulee and banana, is only available on weekends. (Photo by Tyler Darden) Prev Next

Martine Wladar, 54, sprinkles her magic touch onto rustic, European-inspired baked goods at Red Cap Patisserie, which she opened with her husband, John, in March 2017. Sticky buns; decadent coconut cookies; hand pies called tourtieres delicately stuffed with ingredients such as pork, plum and pear; and even chocolate croissants packed with creme brulee and bananas are all treats from her 719 N. Meadow St. kitchen. From her parents’ dining room table to a tiny studio apartment kitchen in Manhattan and now her first brick-and-mortar shop, Wladar has been on a nonstop baking journey.

Richmond magazine: When did you first develop a passion for pastries and baking?

Martine Wladar: I grew up in a really big family; there were seven girls. We each had to bake one night a week, and then it ended up that my sister, Marie, and I were the bakers of the family. At a very young age, I was baking. Marie took a French class in high school one year and made a pavlova, and I remember being so in awe. I was really excited and very intrigued. We did everything from scratch and would work on the dining room table. Now we see [the table] and laugh because it’s so small. We used to take turns [eating] dinner when we got older.

RM: What made you want to cross over to a career as a pastry chef?

Wladar: In my 20s I was working at an office and hadn’t found my passion, and I thought, “OK, I really want to do culinary.” I was working at a record company, and the owner was into food, so it was vicarious for him, almost, when I went to culinary school.

RM: What brought you to Richmond?

Wladar: My husband worked at Capital One at the time, and they wanted him to move near headquarters in either Plano [Texas], McLean or Richmond, and we thought, we better check out RVA. We were super happy, and it was the best choice. It’s so amazing to be here, and it has a great vibe, a young energy and a really great food scene, so we totally lucked out. I don’t know why everybody doesn’t live here, but I don’t want to them to — I want to keep it a secret.

RM: What is one thing you miss most about living in New York?

Wladar: In Manhattan, ethnic food was the best thing in the world. We lived right off Sixth Street, so there were a million Indian restaurants. And pizza — a New York slice. You can’t get that around here.

RM: When you’re baking in the kitchen, is there anything you listen to?

Wladar: If I’m by myself, it’s usually The Clash in the background blasting in the kitchen. My other go-to is Billie Holiday when the store is open.

RM: Do you have a routine to decompress when you leave work?

Wladar: OMG, I have all these foot massagers — four different ones. I’ve broken two already, and my family gets angry because sometimes I make too much noise when they watch TV. It’s like a good, at least 45 minutes, of foot massage before I go to sleep.

RM: Is there anything pastry-related that you don’t like to make?

Wladar: I would probably say cream-cheese frosting. I usually pass that on to someone else. I worked at a cupcake place and a cake decorating place, so I made a lot of frosting. If I don’t have to do that, it’s awesome.

RM: If you weren’t a pastry chef, what do you think you would be doing?

Wladar: I went back and forth from cooking to being a librarian. I probably would have gotten my information science degree, and I’ve looked into it. I’ve worked in a library before, and I loved it.