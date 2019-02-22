Long in the Tooth

× Expand Perly's Restaurant & Delicatessen (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Seven answers to an age-old question requiring thought, negotiation and a leap of faith: Where should we eat? These surefooted rooms have witnessed countless birthdays, engagements and dinners that distill the essence of Richmond. All have been open for at least 25 years, with the oldest being nearly a century. So pull up a chair and feast your eyes on these time-tested picks.

111 E. Grace St.

This fabulous 1930s Art Deco building was revitalized by restaurateurs Harry and Mary Perlstein in 1961. Resuscitated after fires in 1997 and 2014, it remains true to the kitchen’s heart: putting out restorative, affordable meals. Today, Kevin Roberts of Swan Dive and Johnny Giavos are care-takers of a disappearing cuisine — classic Jewish deli plates of smoked fish and steaming bowls of matzoh ball soup.

× Expand The original location of The Village Cafe at Harrison and Grace streets (Photo courtesy The Village Cafe)

1001 W. Grace St.

The Village opened across Harrison Street from its present location in 1956 and was sold to the Dikos family in 1957. Stella Dikos, of Stella’s restaurant, was the main cook. Here VCU students and other bohemians still enjoy bottomless cups of coffee alongside stacks of crazily stuffed pancakes flipped by Rueger Restaurant Group, which has owned the business since 2005. Author Tom Robbins filled his cup here in the 1960s; the late Donny Corker, aka Dirt Woman, sold flowers out front; and GWAR arrived, often in costume, in the ’90s.

2603 E. Main St.

Musician Paul Keevil unlocked the doors to this Shockoe Bottom kitchen, co-owned with Lisa Edwards, in 1989. Fusion cuisine, particularly melding Asian and Southern flavors, wasn’t a thing here, or anywhere else on the East Coast, at the time. The 44-seat diner, with jukeboxes over tabletops, quickly became a brunch destination, with the wait to get in more legendary than the Devil’s Mess omelet or the horseradish-flecked bloody mary.

205 N. Shields Ave.

If there’s one place to go after work, or on a snow day, it’s Joe’s. This Greek-Italian-American eatery cranks out breakfast, Spaghetti a la Joe — a marathoner’s carb-loaded dream — homemade desserts and pizza. Family- and/or employee-owned since 1952, the latest trio to helm the hearth is Tina Kafantaris, daughter of Nick Kafantaris who bought the business in 1977; Mari Miles, who started as a waitress in 1986; and legendary bartender Matt McDonald.

2527 W. Main St.

Helen’s past and present tenants believe that the building is haunted by swing. Humbert and Marie Donati bought Fletcher’s soda fountain in 1927, then gifted the cafe to daughter Helen on her 21st birthday. Her jukebox played for decades, Helen living upstairs, dance parties raging below.

Helen’s was sold to Leslie and John Tuite in 1994. They recruited keen young chefs, such as David Shannon of L’Opossum and Andrew Manning of Longoven, to turn out shrimp and grits and rockfish from their open kitchen.

Mamma ’Zu

501 S. Pine St.

When owner Ed Vasaio opened his Oregon Hill bunker 25 years ago, broccoletti and scungilli were as foreign to Richmonders as any regional Italian cuisine. We were used to having it our way, which to our surprise, delight and, to some, dismay, meant trusting the anachronistic scion of a D.C. red sauce family to show us his. From the get-go, strong coffee, boozy tiramisu and well-worn furnishings kitted up diners with an escape to Vasaio’s past and our future — he’s a responsible party for what’s au courant: a freshly sourced, seasonal menu.

× Expand Onion rings and Guinness at O'Toole's (Photo by Steve Hedberg)

4800 Forest Hill Ave.

Once upon a time, having a nightcap meant crossing the river, because few RVA bars had a last call as late as O’Toole’s. Owned by an O’Toole since 1966, the pub’s current keeper of the crests on the wall is John O’Toole.

O’Toole’s annual St. Paddy’s Day wake, with bagpipers and hard cider before lunch, has been soothing the bereaved for decades, the line to get in wrapping around the block. The shepherd’s pie, onion rings, and fish and chips do double duty: sating mourners’ appetites while staving off the Irish flu.