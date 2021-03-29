Let’s Taco ’Bout It

× Expand Carnitas tacos from El Chido (Photo by Justin Chesney)

7568 W. Broad St., 804-298-8515

Carnitas Taco

There is no wrong option at El Chido, but their carnitas hit a bit different. A delicate drizzle of their green salsa sets the stage for our favorite bite of the tender, crispy pork edges escaping from the tortilla — the first.

× Expand A braised oxtail al pastor taco from Soul Taco (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

321 N. Second St., 804-308-1010; 1215 E. Main St., 804-562-5763

Braised Oxtail “Al Pastor” Taco

This creation falls under the “Tacos With Soul” portion of the menu at this eatery. Whimsical root beer-braised oxtail joins pineapple and roasted jalapeno salsa, chicharrones and a house-made hot sauce.

× Expand A lengua taco from Habaneros Mexican Grill (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

9101 Quioccasin Road, 804-750-2020

Lengua Taco

On the front door of Habaneros Mexican Grill, a message reads “Real Mexican Food,” and inside, a tenured crew dishes out food that is true to the description, especially their beef tongue, or lengua, tacos.

× Expand The Tierra Santa taco from TBT El Gallo (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

2118 W. Cary St.

Tierra Santa Taco

Tierra Santa translates to “Holy Land,” and this taco by the same name is a sanctified vegetarian dream. Chunks of roasted squash and cactus, fried corn and cotija cheese paired with a cumin-chile butter and poblano crema prove that this meat-free offering is no afterthought.

× Expand The tuna taco from East Coast Provisions (Photo by Justin Chesney)

3411 W. Cary St., 804-353-3411

Tuna Taco

Though they are anything but traditional, East Coast Provisions’ tuna tacos are a go-to, with a crunchy wonton shell, fresh ahi tuna, and little touches of sesame and cilantro. We shudder to think how many we could eat in one sitting, but it’s on the higher end of reasonable.

× Expand A cochinita pibil taco from Sincero (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Set to open at Hatch Local food hall, 400 Hull St.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

There’s a reason the cochinita pibil tacos are staples on the menu at Sincero. The pop-up and future resident of the forthcoming food hall Hatch Local calls on a family recipe for these cumin-kissed and bitter orange-braised pork tacos.

6531 Midlothian Turnpike, No. 5609, 804-447-1003

Pollo al Carbon Taco

Panchito’s pollo al carbon tacos, served in two tortillas with piles of onions and cilantro, are among the best ways to enjoy their juicy, expertly spiced charcoal-grilled chicken. I take mine with a dash of tomatillo salsa, with its refreshing kiss of citrus.

1001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-359-0768

Brunch Tacos

A complete balanced breakfast, or in this case brunch, would be pairing one of En Su Boca’s bacon and egg tacos with one of their tacos papas, both with smoky tomato salsa and fresh cilantro.

6925 Hull Street Road, 804-276-3391

Cecina Taco

Using salt and time, La Milpa cures its thinly sliced beef cecina daily for a taco filling with a savory flavor and a pleasant chewy texture.

Various locations

Steak Taco

Don’t let this locally operated chain fool you — while chicken may appear to reign supreme, their steak tacos hold their own. The crown jewel is the Mexican butter, a rich, flavor-enhancing companion your tacos totally deserve.

7304 Staples Mill Road, 804-918-5527

$1 Tacos

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, this woman-owned and -operated eatery dishes out $1 tacos — mini versions of its regularly priced offerings — made to order. Add a few $1 pupusas to create the ultimate wallet-friendly feast.