Let’s Taco ’Bout It

Carnitas tacos from El Chido (Photo by Justin Chesney)
El Chido
7568 W. Broad St., 804-298-8515
Carnitas Taco
There is no wrong option at El Chido, but their carnitas hit a bit different. A delicate drizzle of their green salsa sets the stage for our favorite bite of the tender, crispy pork edges escaping from the tortilla — the first.
A braised oxtail al pastor taco from Soul Taco (Photo by Monica Escamilla)
Soul Taco
321 N. Second St., 804-308-1010; 1215 E. Main St., 804-562-5763
Braised Oxtail “Al Pastor” Taco
This creation falls under the “Tacos With Soul” portion of the menu at this eatery. Whimsical root beer-braised oxtail joins pineapple and roasted jalapeno salsa, chicharrones and a house-made hot sauce.
A lengua taco from Habaneros Mexican Grill (Photo by Monica Escamilla)
Habaneros Mexican Grill
9101 Quioccasin Road, 804-750-2020
Lengua Taco
On the front door of Habaneros Mexican Grill, a message reads “Real Mexican Food,” and inside, a tenured crew dishes out food that is true to the description, especially their beef tongue, or lengua, tacos.
The Tierra Santa taco from TBT El Gallo (Photo by Monica Escamilla)
TBT El Gallo
2118 W. Cary St.
Tierra Santa Taco
Tierra Santa translates to “Holy Land,” and this taco by the same name is a sanctified vegetarian dream. Chunks of roasted squash and cactus, fried corn and cotija cheese paired with a cumin-chile butter and poblano crema prove that this meat-free offering is no afterthought.
The tuna taco from East Coast Provisions (Photo by Justin Chesney)
East Coast Provisions
3411 W. Cary St., 804-353-3411
Tuna Taco
Though they are anything but traditional, East Coast Provisions’ tuna tacos are a go-to, with a crunchy wonton shell, fresh ahi tuna, and little touches of sesame and cilantro. We shudder to think how many we could eat in one sitting, but it’s on the higher end of reasonable.
A cochinita pibil taco from Sincero (Photo by Justin Chesney)
Sincero
Set to open at Hatch Local food hall, 400 Hull St.
Cochinita Pibil Taco
There’s a reason the cochinita pibil tacos are staples on the menu at Sincero. The pop-up and future resident of the forthcoming food hall Hatch Local calls on a family recipe for these cumin-kissed and bitter orange-braised pork tacos.
Taqueria Panchito
6531 Midlothian Turnpike, No. 5609, 804-447-1003
Pollo al Carbon Taco
Panchito’s pollo al carbon tacos, served in two tortillas with piles of onions and cilantro, are among the best ways to enjoy their juicy, expertly spiced charcoal-grilled chicken. I take mine with a dash of tomatillo salsa, with its refreshing kiss of citrus.
En Su Boca
1001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-359-0768
Brunch Tacos
A complete balanced breakfast, or in this case brunch, would be pairing one of En Su Boca’s bacon and egg tacos with one of their tacos papas, both with smoky tomato salsa and fresh cilantro.
La Milpa
6925 Hull Street Road, 804-276-3391
Cecina Taco
Using salt and time, La Milpa cures its thinly sliced beef cecina daily for a taco filling with a savory flavor and a pleasant chewy texture.
Chicken Fiesta
Various locations
Steak Taco
Don’t let this locally operated chain fool you — while chicken may appear to reign supreme, their steak tacos hold their own. The crown jewel is the Mexican butter, a rich, flavor-enhancing companion your tacos totally deserve.
Shelly’s Food, Comida Latina
7304 Staples Mill Road, 804-918-5527
$1 Tacos
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, this woman-owned and -operated eatery dishes out $1 tacos — mini versions of its regularly priced offerings — made to order. Add a few $1 pupusas to create the ultimate wallet-friendly feast.