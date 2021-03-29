Let’s Taco ’Bout It

A sampling of attention-worthy tacos from across the region

by ,

El Chido

7568 W. Broad St., 804-298-8515

Carnitas Taco

There is no wrong option at El Chido, but their carnitas hit a bit different. A delicate drizzle of their green salsa sets the stage for our favorite bite of the tender, crispy pork edges escaping from the tortilla — the first.

Soul Taco

321 N. Second St., 804-308-1010; 1215 E. Main St., 804-562-5763

Braised Oxtail “Al Pastor” Taco

This creation falls under the “Tacos With Soul” portion of the menu at this eatery. Whimsical root beer-braised oxtail joins pineapple and roasted jalapeno salsa, chicharrones and a house-made hot sauce.

Habaneros Mexican Grill

9101 Quioccasin Road, 804-750-2020

Lengua Taco

On the front door of Habaneros Mexican Grill, a message reads “Real Mexican Food,” and inside, a tenured crew dishes out food that is true to the description, especially their beef tongue, or lengua, tacos.

TBT El Gallo

2118 W. Cary St.

Tierra Santa Taco

Tierra Santa translates to “Holy Land,” and this taco by the same name is a sanctified vegetarian dream. Chunks of roasted squash and cactus, fried corn and cotija cheese paired with a cumin-chile butter and poblano crema prove that this meat-free offering is no afterthought.

East Coast Provisions

3411 W. Cary St., 804-353-3411

Tuna Taco

Though they are anything but traditional, East Coast Provisions’ tuna tacos are a go-to, with a crunchy wonton shell, fresh ahi tuna, and little touches of sesame and cilantro. We shudder to think how many we could eat in one sitting, but it’s on the higher end of reasonable.

Sincero

Set to open at Hatch Local food hall, 400 Hull St.

Cochinita Pibil Taco

There’s a reason the cochinita pibil tacos are staples on the menu at Sincero. The pop-up and future resident of the forthcoming food hall Hatch Local calls on a family recipe for these cumin-kissed and bitter orange-braised pork tacos.

Taqueria Panchito

6531 Midlothian Turnpike, No. 5609, 804-447-1003 

Pollo al Carbon Taco 

Panchito’s pollo al carbon tacos, served in two tortillas with piles of onions and cilantro, are among the best ways to enjoy their juicy, expertly spiced charcoal-grilled chicken. I take mine with a dash of tomatillo salsa, with its refreshing kiss of citrus.

En Su Boca

1001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., 804-359-0768 

Brunch Tacos

A complete balanced breakfast, or in this case brunch, would be pairing one of En Su Boca’s bacon and egg tacos with one of their tacos papas, both with smoky tomato salsa and fresh cilantro.

La Milpa

6925 Hull Street Road, 804-276-3391 

Cecina Taco

Using salt and time, La Milpa cures its thinly sliced beef cecina daily for a taco filling with a savory flavor and a pleasant chewy texture.

Chicken Fiesta

Various locations

Steak Taco

Don’t let this locally operated chain fool you — while chicken may appear to reign supreme, their steak tacos hold their own. The crown jewel is the Mexican butter, a rich, flavor-enhancing companion your tacos totally deserve.

Shelly’s Food, Comida Latina

7304 Staples Mill Road, 804-918-5527 

$1 Tacos

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, this woman-owned and -operated eatery dishes out $1 tacos — mini versions of its regularly priced offerings — made to order. Add a few $1 pupusas to create the ultimate wallet-friendly feast.

Tags

by ,

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.