Dine After Dark

× 1 of 2 Expand A torta and tacos from La Milpa (Photo by Justin Chesney) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Justin Chesney Prev Next

Night owls, rejoice. The city’s late-night food scene is expanding fast. Whether you’re working the swing or graveyard shift — or partying until dawn — these spots keep the plates coming into the wee hours.

Address: 6925 Hull Street Road

Open until: Midnight daily; takeout available 24 hours a day Wednesday-Sunday

Eat: Quesabirria and al pastor tacos, burritos, chips and guacamole

Lowdown: For 25 years, La Milpa has served authentic Mexican fare on the city’s South Side. Co-owner Katya Chavez says late-night patrons “come with a festive atmosphere when the clubs close.” Be sure to check out the salsa bar.

Best For: Bold, authentic Mexican flavors and pantry staples to go.

Address: The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St.

Open until: 10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Eat: Burgers, deviled eggs, fried oysters, creme brulee

Lowdown: Ninety years after The Jefferson Hotel opened in 1895, Lemaire debuted as one of the city’s most beloved fine-dining destinations. Recent renovations refreshed the bar area for late-night libations. Melissa Warner, general manager and event coordinator, says, “On weekends, the dining room is filled with wedding guests from different venues in the area looking for a bite after the reception ends, along with people stopping in for dessert or a snack after a night at the theater.”

Best For: Gilded Age ambiance, polished cocktails and special-occasion splurges.

Address: 2300 E. Broad St.

Open until: 2 a.m. daily; kitchen until 1:30 a.m.

Eat: Pizza, chicken tenders, fish and chips

Lowdown: This Church Hill haunt with plenty of history likes to burn the midnight oil. Bartender James Menefee has worked there for 21 years. “Late night is diverse. Our regular folks who come in, people who stumble in, see someone else has ordered food, smell it and then order it for themselves,” he says. An unsung hero of the local pizza scene is the Pickle Pie, topped with pickles, ranch, mozzarella and Parmesan.

Best For: Fried cravings, nightcaps and a brush with Richmond’s most interesting ghosts.

Address: 1104 W. Main St.

Open until: 2 a.m.; late-night menu from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Eat: Pit beef sandwiches, hand-cut fries

Lowdown: Owners Drew Schlegel and Randy O’Dell opened this retro-futuristic dive as an industry hang. “We have always offered late-night service,” Schlegel says. “Being so close to the Altria Theater and other event destinations, we wanted to provide food for folks afterward.” The hand-cut fries — crispy, salty and served with everything from malt vinegar to housemade aioli — are among the city’s best.

Best For: Honky-tonkin’ honeys and the post-theater crowd.

× Expand The specials board at Brave Captain (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Address: 729 W. Cary St.

Open until: 2 a.m. daily; kitchen until 1 a.m.

Eat: Crab dip with Old Bay chips, vegan cheddar biscuits, fried shrimp burger, lobster bisque

Lowdown: Co-owner Josh Novicki and chef Lathen Bullington have designed an pirate-inspired menu at this hangout tucked between VCU and Oregon Hill. “Lathen is an excellent chef with a lot of attention to detail,” Novicki says. “They put out killer, approachable food and really understand our vision.” Novicki notes that wings — available at all of his late-night spots, including Hot for Pizza and Cobra Cabana — are his personal midnight snack. “We want places people can rely on for quality late-night food options.”

Best For: Hungry scene queens and thirsty city sailors on middle watch.

Address: 1501 W. Main St.

Open until: 2 a.m. daily

Eat: Burgers and milkshakes

Lowdown: From open to close, Beauvine remains bustling, thanks to its uber-customizable burgers (including turkey and vegetarian options). Offering classic to dressed-up choices, along with milkshake flavors such as Rostov’s coffee and Fruity Pebble, the concept satisfies nostalgic cravings.

Best For: Post-barhopping in the Fan and when you have a hankering for a juicy handheld.

Address: 217 W. Clay St.

Open until: 2 a.m. daily; kitchen until 1 a.m.

Eat: The Hail Seitan, a vegan BBQ sandwich topped with onion straws and fennel slaw on a ciabatta roll; Nachos Destructo; Death to Disco Fries with scratch-made gravy.

Lowdown: Richmond’s infamous satirical heavy metal band opened this vegan-forward kitchen 11 years ago. Manager Tony Clements says chef, owner and Grammy nominee Mike “Balsac the Jaws of Death” Derks is “a pitmaster from the planet Ennui.”

Best For: Hearty vegan fare, creative cocktails and keeping it weird

Address: 4300 Williamsburg Road

Open until: Midnight, closed Mondays

Eat: Peach-filled glazed doughnuts, apple fritters, crullers, eclairs

Lowdown: Since 1984, Mark Nassereddine and his family have been baking scratch-made doughnuts in this old-school gem. Late at night or early in the morning (it opens at 5 a.m.), they soothe sweet tooths with a generous selection of affordable creations.

Best For: Fresh coffee and doughnuts pre- or post-shift; an early flight.

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

More Nocturnal Nosh

A sampling

Village Cafe (until midnight daily; kitchen until 10:30 p.m.)

Chiocca’s (until midnight daily)

Scott’s Shawarma Robinson Street (until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday)

Don’t Look Back Triple (until 2 a.m. daily)

The Sidewalk Cafe (until 2 a.m. daily)

Christian’s Pizza Harrison Street (until 3 a.m. daily)