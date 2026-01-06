× 1 of 3 Expand Kay and James Seger of Lakeside Tavern, with bulgogi bibimbap and kkanpunggi-style chicken wings × 2 of 3 Expand Lakeside Tavern offers karaoke Monday through Friday starting at 7:45 p.m. × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Lakeside Tavern, the legendary Richmond dive bar in North Side, has a long-standing history as a beloved karaoke spot. But there’s more on the menu than burger specials and the “liquid courage” that lends itself to belting out a throwback. Delicious homestyle Korean food is the secret hit at this cozy community hub located at 5406 Lakeside Ave.

The address has served the neighborhood for decades. The space was previously Snookie’s, which opened in 1985 and was known for late nights and live music, DJs and karaoke. Ten years later, Davis Payne and Dorothy Marquet Bartlett debuted Lakeside Tavern, keeping that tradition alive. After several ownership shuffles, James Seger took over in 2010. He started as a bartender, while his mother, Kay Seger, became the cook. The Segers honor the restaurant’s 30-year karaoke legacy while offering something new on the menu: Korean cuisine.

Kay is from a town outside of Seoul, and she raised James and his brother in a military family before settling in Chester. When she joined the kitchen at Lakeside Tavern, she brought her Korean comfort food with her.

“We kept [the menu] Americanized for the first few years,” Seger says, “until my mother got more involved in the kitchen and established more Korean food there. We didn’t advertise it, except for what was on the menu.”

Expand Bulgogi bibimbap from Lakeside Tavern

Word slowly spread. “It just kind of got around, and that’s how it became more popular in the area. Some people like to call us their little hidden gem, because you can’t really get [Korean food] anywhere else in the [immediate] area,” Seger says.

Kay prepares unbelievably crunchy Korean-inspired fried chicken wings to rival any in the city. Her “special” wings — kkanpunggi style — come glazed with soy sauce, sugar, garlic and vinegar. On days that end in “Y,” you’ll want to stop at Lakeside Tavern for a phenomenal bowl of bibimbap, which features chicken, beef or seafood over tender rice, lettuce, radish, cucumber, gochujang and a fried egg. The memorable bulgogi burrito packs marinated beef or chicken with onions and carrots, while shrimp fried rice is ideal fuel for a night of imbibing and vibing with an absolutely wild cast of talented karaoke regulars and brave newcomers.

Singers run the gamut as far as talent, and the people-watching is unmatched. The small, stage-less corner reserved for karaoke has seen famous Richmond singers including the late Dave Brockie of GWAR, as well as Elvis and James Brown impersonators, theater students, 21st birthday bash celebrants, bikers, clergy, veterans, and friends on a lark. Virginia-based singer and songwriter Dorthia Cottrell (aka Windhand) has also stepped up to the mic. “Fiona Apple, Julie Roberts, The Eagles, George Jones — what didn’t I sing?” Cottrell quips.

Seger is usually behind the bar, nurturing the spirits of many budding musicians. He loves that folks have made Lakeside Tavern part of their karaoke rotation for years. “Ms. Kathy (Alexander) still comes regularly; she just turned 93 or 94.”

String lights, wood paneling, checkered floors, low ceilings and crispy fried foods give the space its quintessential charm. Lakeside Tavern keeps the good feels going with free pool Mondays, trivia Wednesdays, live bands during the week, and karaoke Monday through Friday. Next time you’re in Lakeside, grab a bulgogi burrito and a beer before belting out a crowd-pleaser.