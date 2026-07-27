Sweet Slices

× Expand Confetti ice cream cake from Scoop (Photo by Jay Paul)

Scoop

Customization is key at Scoop. They offer three cake flavors; 20 seasonal ice cream selections; sauces such as caramel, fudge and raspberry jam; and, of course, toppings and hand lettering. “Many of our customers are passionate about our seasonal flavors, so they love building cakes around favorites like banana pudding, key lime pie, or peach praline,” says Scoop owner Becky McMorrow. The parlor also provides a menu of ice cream cakes designed to highlight the best of what’s in their ice cream chest, including the popular Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake.

Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co.

“Growing up, my birthday dessert of choice was always an ice cream cake, so I love being able to offer cakes for folks,” says Spotty Dog co-owner Hannah Sager. The customizable creations include a base with options like confetti cake and banana bread, two flavors of ice cream, plus a layer of crunchy bits such as crumbles of their salty chocolate chip or miso peanut butter cookies. Sager’s received requests for everything from a Gravedigger monster truck to an Aperol Spritz theme.

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream

The ice cream cakes at Bev’s begin with an Oreo crust and feature two layers of ice cream sandwiching a drizzle of their housemade hot fudge. It’s topped with fresh whipped cream frosting and a personalized message. Bev’s co-owner Erin Bottcher says that after chocolate and vanilla ice cream, the top flavor is the shop’s signature Espresso Oreo. “We even have some customers who are such fans that it seems like they order a cake every month,” Bottcher says. As a family-owned business, she adds, “We take extreme pride and joy in being part of these traditions.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti

In addition to its popular three-tier, all-ice cream cakes, Gelati Celesti sells ice cream pies that serve eight to 10 people. Handmade in the shop, the pies start with a graham cracker crust and include two customer-choice ice cream flavors, plus custom decoration. If planning ahead isn’t your forte, Gelati Celesti stocks five house pies, including cookies & cream, turtle and birthday cake, as handy grab-and-go items. Pre-cut slices of pie are also available.