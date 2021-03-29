I Dip, You Dip, We Dip

× Expand A quesabirria taco from Y Tu Mama (Photo by Jay Paul)

In recent months, images of tacos being dipped into steaming cups of rich, red-tinged broth elicited heart-eye emojis and had foodies everywhere seeking out the infamous dunk. This may be a relatively recent trend locally, but birria tacos have long been at the backbone of Mexican culture and cuisine, originating in Jalisco.

Consomme: Broth and an umami bomb of flavors made from the juices of braised meat

Birria or birria de res: A Mexican stew traditionally made with slow-cooked goat or lamb and adobo spices, but often made with beef

Quesabirria: Birria with a twist — tortillas are dipped in consomme, placed on a flat-top grill, filled with meat and cheese, and fried, resulting in a crispy, quesadilla-like creation.

Birria or Bust

Local spots to dunk your heart out

4910 Forest Hill Ave., 804-533-6700

Located inside The Veil Brewing Co.’s Forest Hill Avenue outpost, the Y Tu Mama walk-up counter is a beer drinker’s paradise, introduced by the founders of Pepe’s. One of its most sought-after dishes, the quesabirria tacos are made with short ribs braised in a house-made mole marinade for 3 1/2 hours.

instagram.com/tbtelgallo

Recently opened at 2118 W. Cary St., TBT El Gallo serves two versions of quesabirria tacos — one with coleslaw and one with green onions and cilantro — the latter dubbed the “Slam Dunk Contest.” My response after the first and second juice-dripping-down-my-face bites: “Wow.” Is a taco daze a thing?

9515 W. Broad St., 804-309-6238

Props to the portion sizes at this permanently parked food trailer tucked away in the Haynes Furniture parking lot. Complete with picnic tables for the perfect outdoor grub session, Big Chile’s menu features quesabirria and birria tacos.

Other stops for birria tacos: El Chido, Mi Jalisco, La Victoria, Abuelita’s and the El Guapo food truck