Final Touch

Miso Caramel Sauce and Waffle Cone Pieces
Rabia Kamara is the Wilhelmina Wonka of ice cream, with flavors such as Hot Honey Cornbread evoking Southern-spun fantasies. The silken pull of her ice cream is especially fine when countered with salty, savory miso and state fair-scented waffle chips.
Nondairy whipped cream at Davvero Gelato (Photo by Ryan Rich)
Peanut Butter Sauce or Macaron
Get the sauce ladled over a housemade double-chocolate cookie or a brownie topped with ice cream for a sinful sundae. Petite macarons nod to the space’s previous life as a bakery and make a perfect ice cream topper.
Mallow Fluff
This is an Italian meringue with stiff, glossy egg-white peaks rather than simple whipped sugar, so it has a flavor reminiscent of Swiss frosting beneath the torched exterior.
Hazelnut Cream Drizzle and Nondairy Whipped Cream
The 100% dairy-free gelateria has vegans and nonvegans alike screaming online about its outrageously thick whipped cream and housemade hazelnut cream drizzle — try it with a scoop of coffee for a winning combo.