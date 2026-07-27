Final Touch

Miso Caramel Sauce and Waffle Cone Pieces

Ruby Scoops

Rabia Kamara is the Wilhelmina Wonka of ice cream, with flavors such as Hot Honey Cornbread evoking Southern-spun fantasies. The silken pull of her ice cream is especially fine when countered with salty, savory miso and state fair-scented waffle chips.

Expand Nondairy whipped cream at Davvero Gelato (Photo by Ryan Rich)

Peanut Butter Sauce or Macaron

Scoop

Get the sauce ladled over a housemade double-chocolate cookie or a brownie topped with ice cream for a sinful sundae. Petite macarons nod to the space’s previous life as a bakery and make a perfect ice cream topper.

Mallow Fluff

Alter Ice Cream

This is an Italian meringue with stiff, glossy egg-white peaks rather than simple whipped sugar, so it has a flavor reminiscent of Swiss frosting beneath the torched exterior.

Hazelnut Cream Drizzle and Nondairy Whipped Cream

Davvero Gelato

The 100% dairy-free gelateria has vegans and nonvegans alike screaming online about its outrageously thick whipped cream and housemade hazelnut cream drizzle — try it with a scoop of coffee for a winning combo.