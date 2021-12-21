Hot Temperance

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our January 2022 issue.

× Expand Longoven's Surfer's Froth (Photo courtesy Longoven)

A thoughtfully crafted libation is a thing of beauty, but the inclusion of alcohol can eliminate it as an option for many, whether they’re embarking on Dry January or teetotaling as a rule. The old soda water with a lime wedge just lacks excitement, and Richmond bartenders have been working to address the growing demand for complex, imaginative, spirit-free concoctions.

Surfer's Froth

Bridget Paquette, Longoven

At Longoven, the bitter edge of the Surfer’s Froth is ultra-satisfying as a mocktail, and it’s a sipper, not just a tasty sparkle to be gulped down in seconds. Notes of sharp rhubarb and the sour orange chinotto come through from the Italian soda Stappi, offering citrusy freshness, but it’s the soft, vaporous lift of vanilla rooibos tea that lends a stroke of genius to this vivid-hued drink from bartender Bridget Paquette.

3 drops saline solution

1 1/2 ounces vanilla rooibos tea syrup

2 ounces orange juice

1 1/2 ounces Stappi Red Bitter

Lime wheel

Shake saline solution, rooibos syrup and orange juice together for 15-20 seconds. Strain into glass, top with Stappi. Add ice, garnish with lime wheel.

Serrano Zinger

Sen Organic Small Plate

The popularity of Sen Organic Small Plate’s Serrano Zinger isn’t surprising, given its standing as one of the few spicy mocktails in town. Fresh ginger, basil, peppermint, cilantro and serrano peppers are muddled with slices of lemon and house-made sugar-cane syrup, then topped with soda water and lightly stirred for heat-tinged herbal perfection.

1-2 slices ginger root

3 leaves basil

3 leaves peppermint, cilantro

2 serrano peppers for Vietnamese-spicy, 1 for American-spicy

1-2 lemon slices

1 ounce of simple syrup

1/2 ounce lemon juice

Muddle together ginger, basil, peppermint, cilantro, serrano peppers and slices of lemon, then add simple syrup. Shake with lemon juice and ice, strain, top with soda water, and give it a couple of light stirs.

Pina Colada Smoothie

The Pit and the Peel Rooftop

The piña colada is a classic, and when you order it, you want one full of fresh fruit and sporting a well-balanced sweetness, especially if no rum is on board. You probably also want to drink it at a rooftop bar with attractive lighting, palm fronds and colorful murals. The Main Street location of The Pit and the Peel has you covered on every point, packing its version with shredded coconut and fresh banana that may ignite jealousy from your friend drinking a beer.

3/4 cup fresh pineapple

1 banana

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup orange juice or almond milk

1/2 cup ice

Blend all ingredients together for 60 seconds and pour into a large glass.