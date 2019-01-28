Hook, Line & Sinker

Catch a bite at these seafood shacks

by ,

SiStar Seafood

4844 S. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, 804-236-3474

SiStar dishes out crabs, crab legs and a variety of fish, but it’s the freshly steamed shrimp that are the real crowd pleasers. The restaurant offers few tables in a small space, but customers can pick up seafood by the pound — and select the amount of Old Bay seasoning they’d like added. The menu also includes a few Korean dishes, such as bulgogi, a nod to the owners’ heritage.

The Lilly Pad Cafe

9680 Osborne Turnpike, 804-507-1997

Located adjacent to Osborne Park and Boat Landing along the James River, The Lilly Pad Cafe is a bit off the beaten path. Closed during the winter season and reopening in the spring, the restaurant offers outdoor dining with live music, seasonal specials presented on a chalkboard menu and swinging table benches. Try the crab legs served in their own boat, complete with a reservoir for the melted butter.

Sugar’s Crab Shack

2224 Chamberlayne Ave., 804-303-6592

From the first bite, this walk-up seafood eatery is reminiscent of a visit to a coastal town during summer vacation. Seafood platters present generous portions, but it’s the decadent deviled crab and tangy bread pudding, with hints of lemon, you'll want to save room for.

Tags

by ,

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.