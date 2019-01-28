Hook, Line & Sinker

× Expand Illustration by Emily Roberts

4844 S. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, 804-236-3474

SiStar dishes out crabs, crab legs and a variety of fish, but it’s the freshly steamed shrimp that are the real crowd pleasers. The restaurant offers few tables in a small space, but customers can pick up seafood by the pound — and select the amount of Old Bay seasoning they’d like added. The menu also includes a few Korean dishes, such as bulgogi, a nod to the owners’ heritage.

9680 Osborne Turnpike, 804-507-1997

Located adjacent to Osborne Park and Boat Landing along the James River, The Lilly Pad Cafe is a bit off the beaten path. Closed during the winter season and reopening in the spring, the restaurant offers outdoor dining with live music, seasonal specials presented on a chalkboard menu and swinging table benches. Try the crab legs served in their own boat, complete with a reservoir for the melted butter.

2224 Chamberlayne Ave., 804-303-6592

From the first bite, this walk-up seafood eatery is reminiscent of a visit to a coastal town during summer vacation. Seafood platters present generous portions, but it’s the decadent deviled crab and tangy bread pudding, with hints of lemon, you'll want to save room for.