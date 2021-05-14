Here Comes the Sun

1 of 2
Little Sunshine, a nonalcoholic option at Sen Organic Small Plate (Photo by April Greer)
Photo by April Greer
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W. Cary St., 804-355-0736
Vibe: Lotus flowers, natural wood and lush greenery combine for a calming, romantic refuge at this 5-year-old Carytown restaurant marrying Vietnamese and French inspirations. Post-nosh, stop by the namesake market across the street, which is fully stocked with organic goods, produce and grab-and-go bites.
Order: The Saigon-style banh mi is always a hit, but dishes including the decadent potato pies, crispy golden rolls and lemongrass skewers are great for sharing.
Sip: Little Sunshine — a refreshing house-made soda with orange, strawberries, mint and agave.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Photo by Jay Paul
The Lilly Pad
9680 Osborne Turnpike, 804-507-1997
Vibe: Located at Kingsland Marina, The Lilly Pad is a dockside gem and a music lover’s oasis. Colorful umbrellas line the patio at this Henrico outpost owned by husband-and-wife team Max and Karen Walraven. The business has been majorly renovated within the past year.
Order: It’s hard not to be pro seafood when you’re by the water, so shrimp by the pound and crispy fried oysters are easy choices. They also crank out brick-oven pizzas.
Sip: The Lilly Pad’s signature Orange Crush made with Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonshine for a local touch.
Hours: Open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Reservations allowed only for parties of six or more.
"Man in the Yellow Dress" and "Freckles" cocktails with pork nachos at Little Nickel (Photo by April Greer)
Little Nickel
4702 Forest Hill Ave. 804-230-8743
Vibe: Bustling neighborhood diner meets tropical island escape, with a carefully curated playlist that’s always bumping. The spacious patio facing Forest Hill Avenue has plenty of personality.
Order: Anything with lamb, or try a pupu platter of apps like pork nachos and the octopus tostada. Avoid FOMO by saving room for a slice of coconut cream pie.
Sip: The Rina — a shooter blending poblano tequila, Aperol and lemon. Earlier this year, Beverage Director Madison Pere rolled out an entire menu dedicated to shooters. Stay tuned for a weekend summer-pool-inspired pop-up to debut in May.
Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Photo by Eileen Mellon
Longoven
2939 W. Clay St., 804-308-3497
Vibe: It’s California dreamin’ at Longoven, as natural wood slats and clear panels form a minimalist outdoor ceiling and hanging plants encompass diners, creating a cozy oasis that makes the bustle of Scott’s Addition seem nonexistent.
Order: The five-course tasting menu for $65 per person, an ideal opportunity to embark on a culinary adventure — recent dishes have included squid dumplings, lamb with grilled wild onion, and a goat’s milk yogurt ice cream with rhubarb.
Sip: The Spring Pitch — Rujero Singani brandy, Campari, grapefruit, basil, orange bitters, tonic and a splash of sparkling rosé.
Hours: Open from 5 to 10 p.m. and accepting reservations Tuesday through Saturday.
6 More Outdoor Oases
Canalside Getaway: Bateau, 301 Virginia St., 804-663-5438
Basque Respite: Restaurant Adarra, 618 N. First St., 804-477-3456
Charming Cottage: Portico, 12506 River Road, 804-784-4800
City Chic: My Noodle & Bar, 1600 Monument Ave., 804-308-1613
Classic Views: The Boathouse at Sunday Park, 4602 Millridge Parkway, 804-744-2545
Dog-friendly: River City Roll, 939 Myers St., 804-331-0416