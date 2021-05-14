Here Comes the Sun

× 1 of 2 Expand Little Sunshine, a nonalcoholic option at Sen Organic Small Plate (Photo by April Greer) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by April Greer Prev Next

2901 W. Cary St., 804-355-0736

Vibe: Lotus flowers, natural wood and lush greenery combine for a calming, romantic refuge at this 5-year-old Carytown restaurant marrying Vietnamese and French inspirations. Post-nosh, stop by the namesake market across the street, which is fully stocked with organic goods, produce and grab-and-go bites.

Order: The Saigon-style banh mi is always a hit, but dishes including the decadent potato pies, crispy golden rolls and lemongrass skewers are great for sharing.

Sip: Little Sunshine — a refreshing house-made soda with orange, strawberries, mint and agave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

9680 Osborne Turnpike, 804-507-1997

Vibe: Located at Kingsland Marina, The Lilly Pad is a dockside gem and a music lover’s oasis. Colorful umbrellas line the patio at this Henrico outpost owned by husband-and-wife team Max and Karen Walraven. The business has been majorly renovated within the past year.

Order: It’s hard not to be pro seafood when you’re by the water, so shrimp by the pound and crispy fried oysters are easy choices. They also crank out brick-oven pizzas.

Sip: The Lilly Pad’s signature Orange Crush made with Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonshine for a local touch.

Hours: Open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Reservations allowed only for parties of six or more.

× Expand "Man in the Yellow Dress" and "Freckles" cocktails with pork nachos at Little Nickel (Photo by April Greer)

4702 Forest Hill Ave. 804-230-8743

Vibe: Bustling neighborhood diner meets tropical island escape, with a carefully curated playlist that’s always bumping. The spacious patio facing Forest Hill Avenue has plenty of personality.

Order: Anything with lamb, or try a pupu platter of apps like pork nachos and the octopus tostada. Avoid FOMO by saving room for a slice of coconut cream pie.

Sip: The Rina — a shooter blending poblano tequila, Aperol and lemon. Earlier this year, Beverage Director Madison Pere rolled out an entire menu dedicated to shooters. Stay tuned for a weekend summer-pool-inspired pop-up to debut in May.

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

2939 W. Clay St., 804-308-3497

Vibe: It’s California dreamin’ at Longoven, as natural wood slats and clear panels form a minimalist outdoor ceiling and hanging plants encompass diners, creating a cozy oasis that makes the bustle of Scott’s Addition seem nonexistent.

Order: The five-course tasting menu for $65 per person, an ideal opportunity to embark on a culinary adventure — recent dishes have included squid dumplings, lamb with grilled wild onion, and a goat’s milk yogurt ice cream with rhubarb.

Sip: The Spring Pitch — Rujero Singani brandy, Campari, grapefruit, basil, orange bitters, tonic and a splash of sparkling rosé.

Hours: Open from 5 to 10 p.m. and accepting reservations Tuesday through Saturday.

6 More Outdoor Oases

Canalside Getaway: Bateau, 301 Virginia St., 804-663-5438

Basque Respite: Restaurant Adarra, 618 N. First St., 804-477-3456

Charming Cottage: Portico, 12506 River Road, 804-784-4800

City Chic: My Noodle & Bar, 1600 Monument Ave., 804-308-1613

Classic Views: The Boathouse at Sunday Park, 4602 Millridge Parkway, 804-744-2545

Dog-friendly: River City Roll, 939 Myers St., 804-331-0416