Global Grabs

Sandwiches are one of the greatest culinary commonalities. Wherever you go in the world, each place has its own interpretation. And while vessels and contents vary, they all offer a hand-held dose of history and culture.

Banh Mi, Pho Saigon

10190 W. Broad St., Glen Allen

This sandwich rose to popularity in the streets of Saigon following the end of French colonial rule, when the Vietnamese were finally free to use the baguette as they pleased, adding meats, crispy veggies, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo and pate. This banh mi comes with a side of broth, offering a little dunk-and-dip action.

Jambon Buerre, Can Can Cafe

800 E. Broad St.

Bread and butter are simple pleasures that will never go out of style. The French favorites shine in the jambon beurre, a quintessential Parisian principal. The star is the crusty baguette — it should pass the knock test — layered with a soft blanket of butter and slices of cooked ham. Located inside the Library of Virginia, Can Can Cafe is a weekday extension of the Carytown brasserie.

Schnitzel, Perly’s

111 E. Grace St.

Breaded and pan-fried cutlets span many cultures, but the schnitzel has become a beloved sandwich in both Jewish and German cuisine, brought from Europe to Israel by Ashkenazi Jews. At Perly’s, the Shapiro Schnitzel is laden with shredded lettuce, bread-and-butter-pickled cauliflower, and skhug, a bright and spicy Middle Eastern hot sauce, all on toasted challah.

Arepa, Bocata Arepa Bar

10170 W. Broad St., Glen Allen

You may need fork reinforcement for this one. A Venezuelan staple, this hefty cornmeal cake is stuffed then fried, its fillings ranging from eggs and cheese to avocado, beans and plantains. Originating from indigenous tribes in Colombia and Venezuela, the word arepa is derived from “erepa,” which means maize. Order the Diablito, featuring deviled ham and white cheese and described by co-owner Eduin Serrudo as a “very Venezuelan” dish.

Torta, El Chido

7568 W. Broad St., 6715 Staples Mill Road

This wide two-hander Mexican sandwich comes loaded with beans, cabbage, jalapeno, mayo, tomato, avocado, onion, cheese and your meat of choice on a fluffy telera bun, reminiscent of a brioche. My go-to torta is the al pastor, but the namesake El Chido is a meat lover’s dream with a chicken cutlet, chorizo, ham and hot dog. Expect to box up half of this sizable edible creation for later.

Cuban, La Bodega

104 N. 18th St.

Grilled and pressed, this salty, crunchy sandwich earned its name as the chosen lunch for thousands of Cuban cigar workers and immigrants in Tampa, Florida, but is actually thought to have first been introduced more than 500 years ago by the Taino tribe in Cuba. Pork comes roasted mojo style — braised in a juice of sour oranges, garlic, oregano and cumin until tender — then topped with slivers of ham and Swiss cheese, thin-sliced pickles, and mustard.

Philly Cheesesteak, Fat Kid Sandwiches

400/414 Hull St.

With Whiz or without, that is the question. As a product of the City of Brotherly Love, I feel a pressure to choose, but as the food editor, I plead the Fifth. Every Friday, Fat Kid Sandwiches hosts a Cheesesteak Emporium, a three-hour window where hoagie heads can get a foot-long or 6-inch roll brimming with chopped rib-eye, fried onions and an extra heaping of white American cheese.

Shawarma, Scott’s Shawarma

1400 Roseneath Road, 5401 Glenside Drive

Originating in the Ottoman Empire, shawarma translates to “turning” in Arabic. The wrapped dish reigns supreme at Scott’s Shawarma, with Executive Chef Mahmoud Farah — a native of Palestine who gained his chops in New York — helming the rotating spits of beef, chicken and lamb. Destined for pita or markook — a paper-thin Middle Eastern flatbread — the meats are joined by zippy pickled beets, crunchy cukes, salad and tahini sauce.