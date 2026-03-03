Benvenuti a Tutti

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our March 2026 issue.

× Expand Giorno Market is located inside a converted garage. (Photo by Jay Paul)

At first glance, a compact converted garage at 2708 E. Marshall St. in Church Hill shows little sign of being anything more than an aging building. It’s easy to pass by, but linger and it begins to charm: A cabana-style umbrella shades a wrought-iron table and chairs, exposed brick peeks from beneath old plaster, and a petite market sign piques one’s curiosity. When the roll-up door is raised, Giorno Market, a 250-square-foot Italian-inspired store from owners Amelia and Freddie Gimenez is revealed — small, deliberate and inviting.

Amid the hiss of an espresso machine and cups hanging in a row, shelves frame the interior and showcase handpicked Italian imports that range from pistachio spread and cookies to canned tomatoes and pesto sauce. Open since May 2025, the shop is a life-sized postcard of Italy, filling a void left when nearby Italian eatery 8 1/2 shuttered at the end of 2024. It feels like a neighborhood market you’d happily stumble inside on a trip abroad, where close quarters and brushing shoulders with fellow shoppers are simply part of the charm. Pop in for an Italian soda, afternoon espresso, local produce and other well-curated palate pleasers.

Giorno translates to “day,” a name that fits the regular rituals unfolding inside the market. Its “small but mighty” approach runs deeper than its square footage, defining the items on the shelves and the spirit of the business. The shop’s scale naturally invites conversation — about food, about taste, about how people connect.

“What still really motivates us,” Amelia says, “is taking food — taste and quality — out of that sort of Amazon-owned monopoly. Having another avenue to connect. Food is this amazing catalyst for bringing people together and offering new experiences. That’s what keeps us figuring out new ways to do this.”

Education, too, has become part of the operation. Shoppers ask how to cook lentils, how to approach risotto, which pasta suits a particular recipe. “It’s been so fun,” Amelia says, “talking through all those little choices.”

Wine plays its part. “We’re just looking to have wines that pair well with the food profiles,” Amelia explains. The selection is entirely Italian — biodynamic, organic, niche selections, all thoughtfully chosen, with tastings every Thursday.

Over the past six months, Giorno has found itself. Though it once leaned heavily on the vibes of its predecessor, the vintage shop Tiny Space, the market has come into its own and emerged as a place to sip espresso and read the paper, grab last-minute ingredients, linger over an Italian soda, or daydream of slow walks through quaint corners of Italy.

Expand Giorno Market owners Amelia and Freddie Gimenez (Photo by Jay Paul)

The Gimenezes met in Los Angeles, but Richmond called them back, drawn by its community and Freddie’s childhood roots. “Richmond was just a constant beacon for us,” Amelia says.

After settling in, they discovered that Tiny Space, operated by friends of the couple, was closing, and that the diminutive property would soon be available. It felt a bit serendipitous, Amelia says, just like a piece they read before a trip to Paris that said, “If you want a good croissant, go to Church Hill in Richmond, Virginia.” “We had always made a full pilgrimage to Sub Rosa [Bakery],” she says.

Freddie, Italian on his mother’s side, holds Italian citizenship, as do the Gimenez children. He spent time farming in Tuscany, and together, the couple have traveled extensively through Italy and other parts of Europe. They had long daydreamed about a venture like Giorno Market, something both intimate and intentional.

“The smallness really appealed to us,” Amelia says. “Italian markets are often just tiny hallway shops, packed full. We were excited by the challenge, to make it our own but keep the ethos of Tiny Space alive.”

Amelia brings two decades of front-of-house experience to the business, previously working in restaurants in big cities including Boston, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. She grew up in Massachusetts, frequenting family-run Italian bakeries and cafes and learning about food and wine from the ground up. She now works remotely in technology, and Giorno allows her to reconnect with her foundation.

“It’s something Freddie and I have always loved,” she says, “finding unique things, connecting through them.”

While imported goods remain the heart of the shop, Giorno also embraces partnerships with area purveyors, honoring the Italian way of sourcing local items when it makes sense. Shoppers may find Afterglow Coffee, Tomten Farms produce, bread from Janet’s Cafe & Bakery, and pasta from Oro. Wicker baskets spill over with greens, curvy eggplants and cabbage, while baseball bat-sized baguettes and pillowy focaccia peek out from paper bags.

In a short time, the Gimenezes have captured the essence of European markets while rooting themselves firmly in Richmond soil. Looking ahead, their vision includes expanding e-commerce; hosting pop-ups; and offering bulk goods such as beans, olive oil and pasta.

“Part of the experience,” Amelia says, “is that the cappuccino you get here is different from anywhere else, even if the beans are the same. Every detail matters. Every interaction. Even our staff comes with their own story, their own connection to the products and the community.”

Little Joys

Staples at Giorno Market to elevate any meal

Delitia Butter: If you like to dream of your cows grazing in the green pastures of Emilia-Romagna and their caretakers adhering to strict standards, this butter is for you. As Amelia puts it, “Good milk changes everything.” Delitia relies on the highest-quality milk, which is also used for Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

If you like to dream of your cows grazing in the green pastures of Emilia-Romagna and their caretakers adhering to strict standards, this butter is for you. As Amelia puts it, “Good milk changes everything.” Delitia relies on the highest-quality milk, which is also used for Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Pastina: Translating to “little pasta,” the tiny round pasta is among the smallest available. It’s a comfort staple in Italy, often combined with broth, butter, egg and plenty of Parmesan. Amelia notes, “We will always have a variety of different pasta shapes. Everyone in our family has a favorite different shape, so we try to mix it up.”

Translating to “little pasta,” the tiny round pasta is among the smallest available. It’s a comfort staple in Italy, often combined with broth, butter, egg and plenty of Parmesan. Amelia notes, “We will always have a variety of different pasta shapes. Everyone in our family has a favorite different shape, so we try to mix it up.” Taralli: A favorite of Freddie’s, this classic wheat-based cracker from Puglia is a perfect snack. “Every brand is very different,” Amelia says. “It’s our personal mission to find our favorite taralli and bring lots of it to the shop. Right now, we’re really loving Sfizi.”

A favorite of Freddie’s, this classic wheat-based cracker from Puglia is a perfect snack. “Every brand is very different,” Amelia says. “It’s our personal mission to find our favorite taralli and bring lots of it to the shop. Right now, we’re really loving Sfizi.” Orzata: An Italian almond syrup that the Gimenezes discovered during a summer in Sicily, Orzata adds a nutty boost to sparkling lemonade, lattes and more. At Giorno, it’s sold as an add-on shot for drinks. “The bottles are very precious, but we hope to carry more options for people to take home eventually,” Amelia says. “We’ve tried it with every Galvanina Italian soda — it’s always incredible.”

Giorno Market is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday and Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.