From Venezuela, With Love

× Expand Chef Kerwin Gonzalez, owner of Barbados Catering

From watching his mother cook when he was a child to working in five-star restaurants, 31-year-old chef Kerwin Gonzalez knows his way around a kitchen. Hailing from Venezuela, Gonzalez is passionate about bringing his native cuisine to the states, serving cheesy arepas and deep-fried arroz con leche through Barbados Catering, which he launched in 2019 and currently operates out of Hatch Kitchen.

Bollitos pelones

Richmond magazine: Why did you become a chef?

Gonzalez: I have always been surrounded by good cuisine. My mother did not have a chef degree or a business in the food industry. However, she had a huge passion for cooking at home for the family. Each dish was of perfect execution. Friends and family loved eating at [our] home. They knew they would have a good experience. Due to her influence, I always had an interest in learning. Although it was not until 2014 that I decided to take my first cooking class, it was like love at first sight. I felt a connection that I had never felt before — in that moment I knew it, I knew that cooking would be my life.

RM: Talk about your connection to Venezuelan food.

Gonzalez: My roots are Venezuelan, and due to the influence of good food in my house from my mother's hand, I have many memories full of exquisite smells, colors and flavors. Due to the situation in Venezuela, I had to [immigrate] to this great country, bringing with me only these beautiful memories, memories that I try to capture in every dish I make. I cook with my heart because it makes me feel [like I’m] in Venezuela, at home. I enjoy being able to capture my roots and who I am with each dish. I also love to see the happy face of each customer who has the opportunity to try my food. I try to keep that flavor that reminds you of home, but presenting it in a new, striking, different way.

RM: What is your favorite dish to make?

Gonzalez: Hamburgers. We all know that it is not a Venezuelan dish, but I must admit that a well-made hamburger is a great dish. Its nobility allows infinite variations to be made. In my opinion, the sound produced by the patties of ground meat when in contact with the grill is unique. And to see how its juices turn into a crispy crust full of flavor is a wonder.

RM: How did your business start?

Gonzalez: One day a friend called me to ask if I could make some tequeños for her wedding, and that was the beginning of everything. After [I posted] the photos on social media, many people began to ask me if I made them, and after replying to them, I started receiving orders. I cooked all night, and by 10 a.m. the next day, everything was sold out. The orders kept growing each passing day. My clients would wait for me in the parking lot in their cars, or they would come into my house and accompany me to cook until their order was ready.

Delivery and food-service orders can be placed through the company’s Instagram, @barbados_catering, or at barbadosrva.square.site.