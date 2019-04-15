Fresh Players

× Expand NuVegan Cafe (Photo by Jay Paul)

417 W. Grace St.

When the server says, “You won’t miss the meat” while offering mock meat, I think, “Yeah, right.” However, the words “vegan” and “fried” on NuVegan’s menu made me eat mine. Chick’N Drummies, which actually resemble air-fried drumettes, served with sides of garlic kale and Oriental spinach, are my go-to order. Try the comforting vegan fried steak and “tuna” mac.

Illustration by Lauren Baldwin

8002 Buford Court

In a kind galaxy near you, the Go Go Vegan Go food truck, from Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte and partner April Viar, along with Yummvees catering, joined forces in November to launch a brick-and-mortar portal to South Side deliciousness. Hang Space’s Deep Dish Pizza took the Richmond gold in the favorite dish category during January’s Vegan 72 event. But it’s the riff on a fast-food giant's famous sandwich, the Chick-fil-Ain't, that’s out of this world.

Illustration by Lauren Baldwin

901 W. Marshall St.

What is it about rockers and vegetarianism? Cobra Cabana is another metal band dive bar, this time from members of Iron Reagan and Valient Thorr, that's dropping serious beets. The velvet and clown art are quirky, but it’s the food that steals the show. A hearts of palm “lobster” roll smokes its namesake, “The Prince of Tides,” while the Cubic Zicornian’s beer-battered tempura corn and grilled lemon harmonizes with the Miller High Life available on tap.

Illustration by Lauren Baldwin

201 Towne Center West Blvd., No. 707

Owner Halini Brune’s smile spreads like the butter she doesn’t employ in her coconut fudge cake, passionfruit cheesecake or cashew-cheese quiche at the completely dairy-free Short Pump patisserie. Brune’s graphic design background reveals itself in the vegan eatery’s bright, tropical lounge backdrop. Settle into a charging station and nosh on an everything bagel with smoked carrot “lox” and fresh-pressed pineapple juice.