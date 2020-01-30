A Whole New World

The time has come. After the initial announcement nearly six years ago, the city’s first Whole Foods Market has opened in the Sauer Center development at 2024 W. Broad St. The new supermarket is the chain's second store in the metro area; a Whole Foods in Short Pump opened in 2008.

× Expand A line of shoppers anxiously waits for the doors of the new supermarket, anchoring the Sauer Center development, to open this morning, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m. The first 200 customers received Whole Foods Richmond-branded reusable totes along with mystery saving cards ranging in value from $5 to $100.

× Expand A view from above of the 47,000-square-foot store

× Expand A wall of produce at Whole Foods

× Expand The cheese selection in the store is overseen by a designated American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional, a connoisseur status only achieved by about 1,000 people in the country. Currently, there are selections available from 10 Virginia cheesemakers, including Meadowcreek Dairy, Shenandoah Family Farms and Mountain View Farm.

× Expand There is a dedicated section of Richmond beers, featuring offerings from Stone Brewing, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Strangeways Brewing, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and more.

× Expand The bakery whips up its own Rice Krispies-style treats that are only available at this location. Customers can also find sourdough bread in the bakery section from La Bella Vita Bakery in Ashland.

× Expand Red signs along the shelves indicate local products. The coffee selection features offerings from Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co., Ironclad Coffee Roasters, Black Hand Coffee Co. and more.

× Expand Customers can choose from a variety pf prepared food options at Whole Foods, from pizza (including breakfast pies) to made-to-order sandwiches, sushi and a Mediterranean mezze bar. There is also a breakfast bar, oatmeal bar and charcuterie station.

× Expand The mezzanine level of Whole Foods is home to a spacious self-serve taproom and eatery.

× Expand The mezzanine level of Whole Foods has a hot bar along with self-serve wine and beer, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Nosh includes crispy Brussels sprouts, arancini, chicken wings and Sicilian-style pizza.

× Expand Self-serve pours of beer and wine are offered on the second level, and customers are invited to enjoy their beverages while shopping. The rotating beer and wine selection includes mostly local makers.

× Expand Whole Foods occupies the former Pleasants Hardware space and incorporates elements of that building, such as this brick wall and wooden beams.

× Expand A view from the outdoor section of the mezzanine