Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 9-13

This year, during Fire, Flour & Fork festival's Food U, former Noma Chef Dan Giusti will host a $1.25 school lunch throwdown, where chefs will prepare meals based around the National School Lunch Program nutritional guidelines and budget. Read about Brigaid, the program Giusti founded that recently launched in Richmond Public Schools, below. (Note: Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork. Photo by Eileen Mellon)
The Return of the Redneck
It’s been over 25 years since chef Jimmy Sneed opened The Frog and the Redneck, a onetime Shockoe Slip restaurant that still generates buzz when mentioned today. So what is Sneed’s plan after more than four decades in the biz that have included a PBS show with Julia Child and repeat James Beard Award nominations? He's planning to open Farmers Market Bistro, a revival of the historic Farmers Market Building in Old Towne Petersburg featuring a Southern-inspired menu at approachable prices, within the next couple weeks. (Richmond magazine)
New Year, New Lunch
Take a dive into the school lunch memory bank, and images of pepperoni pizza, cartons of chocolate milk and Little Debbie snacks probably come to mind. This year, Richmond Public Schools is working to break those school lunch stereotypes through a Brigaid pilot program that teaches school kitchen staff scratch cooking, incorporating local produce and introducing more nutritious meals overall. Founded by a former chef de cuisine at the internationally acclaimed restaurant Noma, Brigaid partners chefs with school kitchen staffs to reform the midday school meal. (Richmond magazine)
Wingin' It
When I think of wings, the phrase “Ain’t no thing but a chicken wing” always runs through my brain. But at Manchu — a food truck turned takeout spot that recently opened in North Side — chicken wings, specifically the dry-rubbed variety, are a big deal. Cajun and Asian flavors join forces in generously sized portions at the wallet-friendly eatery. Pro tip: Manchu offers a dish that has been deemed the ultimate hangover cure. (Richmond magazine)
Around Town
Writer Piet E. Jones has compiled another roundup of eateries around the region that are a bit off the beaten path or flying under the radar. His latest edible discoveries include burgers and shakes — gelato shakes, to be exact — at Cowhill in Mechanicsville, seafood boils and po’boys at Queen Tea New Orleans Seafood, and homey fare, minus all the gluten, at Chesterfield’s C and D’s Kuntry Kitchen. (Richmond magazine)
On the Horizon
Chesterfield Towne Center is about to get hit with a double dose of new restaurants from the HOUSEpitality Family, the team behind The Boathouse and Casa del Barco. Island Shrimp Co., aka ISCo, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and is connected to the forthcoming Casa del Barco location in the mall by an “Aloha bridge” so that guests can experience both dining concepts. (News release)
On Friday, Sept. 20, Drive Shack, an augmented-reality driving range, will open the doors of its first Virginia location, a whooping 65,000-square-foot venue in Goochland. The menu includes flatbreads, sammies, "pork wings" and other bar-style bites. Fun fact: Drive Shack has partnered with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery for a house beer. (News release)
Rusty Taco, a Texas-based chain, will make its Virginia/East Coast debut in Chesterfield's Westchester Commons on Sept. 23. Be one of the first 50 customers in line on opening day to get free tacos for a year. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
A University of Richmond alum and a partner will debut the area’s first completely organic eatery, Organic Krush, on Saturday, Sept. 28. The casual cafe-style spot at 3406 Pump Road will offer build-your-own bowls, tacos and wraps, along with smoothies, cold-pressed juices and gluten-free baked goods, and the owners have already announced plans for a second area location.
ICYMI
The Big Kitchen, the drive-thru prepared meal service from the team behind Tazza Kitchen, opened its massive garage doors in January, but after less than a year, the owners have decided to ditch individual meals at the Scott’s Addition location and focus on their growing catering division. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Following the arrest of Michael Hild, mortgage executive and owner of Hot Diggity Donuts, Butterbean Market & Cafe, and Dogtown Brewing Co., the fate of a number of his recently opened Manchester businesses is TBD. If the federal government successfully prosecutes him for fraud, the businesses could be seized. (Richmond BizSense)
RVA Love
Bon Appetit knew it before the doors even opened. For the second time in its history — and the first since evolving from a famed pop-up to a Scott’s Addition brick-and-mortar establishment, now with a sign and everything — Longoven has been named among the country’s 50 nominees for the year's Best New Restaurants. The group will be reduced to a Hot 10 list to be revealed Sept. 17.
OK, we know saying this may ignite an LOL moment in terms of geography, but Richmond was recently named the top craft beer city in the northeast. (Wandu)
Last week we shared that traditional and vegan fried chicken purveyors Mean Bird announced plans to shutter the business after four years in operation. In go-out-with-a-bang fashion, their creations were recently dubbed the best fried chicken in the state by Food Network. The Mean Bird food truck makes its final appearance at the Richmond VegFest Sept. 14.
Upcoming Events
- Fall Festhaus Beer Dinner, Hanover Tavern (Sept. 13): Five German-inspired courses paired with seasonal fall brews
- Jewish Deli Pop-up, Saison (Sept. 13): A late-night menu of Jewish deli nosh and special cocktails
- Richmond VegFest, Byrd Park (Sept. 14): The 17th annual celebration featuring vegan fare, educational sessions, live music and more
- Just Desserts, Secco Wine Bar (Sept. 14): Give into your late-night sweet tooth with a dessert-only menu from 9 to 11 p.m.
- Turkey and the Wolf/Molly Rise and Shine Takeover, Metzger Bar & Butchery (Sept. 15): Sandwich and breakfast heavy hitters from N’awlins take over the brunch menu.
- Pizza Bones Pop-up, Sub Rosa Bakery (Sept. 15): A chance to preview pies from the forthcoming pizza spot
- Dinner in The Bottom at Fulton Hill, 4809 Parker St. (Sept. 15): A soulful Sunday feast featuring ribs, crab cakes, chicken and plenty of sides
- Mayor Meats Pop-up, The Jasper (Sept. 17): Try the new Richmond sausage company using meat from Autumn Olive Farms.
- Dinner on the Infield, The Diamond (Sept. 18): Ever wanted to eat under the stadium lights? Lunch and Supper prepares five courses accompanied by beer and beverage pairings.
- Give Back Night for The House That Beer Built, Vasen Brewing (Sept. 18): Sip on brews to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
- Modern Bombay Street Food, Ellwood Thompson’s (Sept. 18): Learn the ins and outs of making Paneer Pop Tarts.
- James River Beer Currents, Virginia House (Sept. 18): Dive into classic beer styles during the “multisensory” tasting event.
- A Wine Tour Through Portugal, Mise en Place (Sept. 18): An educational tasting and exploration of Portuguese wines
- Best of the Wurst, Barrel Thief (Sept. 19): A wine tasting gathering complete with brats from the grill
In Other Food News …
- A collection of chefs from across the East Coast, several with Virginia ties, are pushing Appalachian food to the culinary forefront. From Sean Brock’s two forthcoming ventures to Eater Young Gun Ashleigh Shanti’s Benne on Eagle and Katie Button's sorghum bagels in Asheville, North Carolina, the regional, truly farm-to-table cuisine is gaining attention. (The New York Times)
- We’ve heard the term “grass-fed” in relation to cattle, but what about “carrot-fed”? Food & Wine looks at Santa Carota Beef and how the farm is changing the game with its grass-raised, carrot-finished beef.