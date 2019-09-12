Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 9-13

× Expand This year, during Fire, Flour & Fork festival's Food U, former Noma Chef Dan Giusti will host a $1.25 school lunch throwdown, where chefs will prepare meals based around the National School Lunch Program nutritional guidelines and budget. Read about Brigaid, the program Giusti founded that recently launched in Richmond Public Schools, below. (Note: Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork. Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Return of the Redneck

It’s been over 25 years since chef Jimmy Sneed opened The Frog and the Redneck, a onetime Shockoe Slip restaurant that still generates buzz when mentioned today. So what is Sneed’s plan after more than four decades in the biz that have included a PBS show with Julia Child and repeat James Beard Award nominations? He's planning to open Farmers Market Bistro, a revival of the historic Farmers Market Building in Old Towne Petersburg featuring a Southern-inspired menu at approachable prices, within the next couple weeks. (Richmond magazine)

New Year, New Lunch

Take a dive into the school lunch memory bank, and images of pepperoni pizza, cartons of chocolate milk and Little Debbie snacks probably come to mind. This year, Richmond Public Schools is working to break those school lunch stereotypes through a Brigaid pilot program that teaches school kitchen staff scratch cooking, incorporating local produce and introducing more nutritious meals overall. Founded by a former chef de cuisine at the internationally acclaimed restaurant Noma, Brigaid partners chefs with school kitchen staffs to reform the midday school meal. (Richmond magazine)

Wingin' It

When I think of wings, the phrase “Ain’t no thing but a chicken wing” always runs through my brain. But at Manchu — a food truck turned takeout spot that recently opened in North Side — chicken wings, specifically the dry-rubbed variety, are a big deal. Cajun and Asian flavors join forces in generously sized portions at the wallet-friendly eatery. Pro tip: Manchu offers a dish that has been deemed the ultimate hangover cure. (Richmond magazine)

Around Town

Writer Piet E. Jones has compiled another roundup of eateries around the region that are a bit off the beaten path or flying under the radar. His latest edible discoveries include burgers and shakes — gelato shakes, to be exact — at Cowhill in Mechanicsville, seafood boils and po’boys at Queen Tea New Orleans Seafood, and homey fare, minus all the gluten, at Chesterfield’s C and D’s Kuntry Kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

On the Horizon

Chesterfield Towne Center is about to get hit with a double dose of new restaurants from the HOUSEpitality Family, the team behind The Boathouse and Casa del Barco. Island Shrimp Co., aka ISCo, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and is connected to the forthcoming Casa del Barco location in the mall by an “Aloha bridge” so that guests can experience both dining concepts. (News release)

On Friday, Sept. 20, Drive Shack, an augmented-reality driving range, will open the doors of its first Virginia location, a whooping 65,000-square-foot venue in Goochland. The menu includes flatbreads, sammies, "pork wings" and other bar-style bites. Fun fact: Drive Shack has partnered with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery for a house beer. (News release)

Rusty Taco, a Texas-based chain, will make its Virginia/East Coast debut in Chesterfield's Westchester Commons on Sept. 23. Be one of the first 50 customers in line on opening day to get free tacos for a year. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

A University of Richmond alum and a partner will debut the area’s first completely organic eatery, Organic Krush, on Saturday, Sept. 28. The casual cafe-style spot at 3406 Pump Road will offer build-your-own bowls, tacos and wraps, along with smoothies, cold-pressed juices and gluten-free baked goods, and the owners have already announced plans for a second area location.

ICYMI

The Big Kitchen, the drive-thru prepared meal service from the team behind Tazza Kitchen, opened its massive garage doors in January, but after less than a year, the owners have decided to ditch individual meals at the Scott’s Addition location and focus on their growing catering division. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Following the arrest of Michael Hild, mortgage executive and owner of Hot Diggity Donuts, Butterbean Market & Cafe, and Dogtown Brewing Co., the fate of a number of his recently opened Manchester businesses is TBD. If the federal government successfully prosecutes him for fraud, the businesses could be seized. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Bon Appetit knew it before the doors even opened. For the second time in its history — and the first since evolving from a famed pop-up to a Scott’s Addition brick-and-mortar establishment, now with a sign and everything — Longoven has been named among the country’s 50 nominees for the year's Best New Restaurants. The group will be reduced to a Hot 10 list to be revealed Sept. 17.

OK, we know saying this may ignite an LOL moment in terms of geography, but Richmond was recently named the top craft beer city in the northeast. (Wandu)

Last week we shared that traditional and vegan fried chicken purveyors Mean Bird announced plans to shutter the business after four years in operation. In go-out-with-a-bang fashion, their creations were recently dubbed the best fried chicken in the state by Food Network. The Mean Bird food truck makes its final appearance at the Richmond VegFest Sept. 14.

Upcoming Events

