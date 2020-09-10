Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 7-11

× Expand Head below for a dose of good news from Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas, right after you finish checking out the brunch dish above — we'll wait. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Propagating Confidence

Supporting local farms has always been vital to the community, especially when it’s a farm that strives to provide more than sustenance. In just a few years, Frank Community Farm in Henrico has evolved to become a source of food for neighbors and a space to grow for neurodiverse adults. (Richmond magazine)

Singular Malt

September is Virginia Spirits Month, and although we probably didn’t need an excuse to imbibe — especially in 2020 — we don't mind being presented with one. In the world of whiskey, American single malts are a rising category, and one leader on the scene calls Virginia home. Writer Stephanie Ganz pours one up with the CEO of Virginia Distillery Co. to discuss his journey with the family-owned company, their latest release and the importance of patience. (Richmond magazine)

All Hail Hemp

The family that farms together stays together. In Hanover, a trio of relatives with varying agricultural backgrounds has joined forces to form Hanover Hemp, producing CBD-infused products from honey to lip balm and lotion. (Richmond magazine)

A Bond That Ties

Food connects people, and the dinner table is often where those connections take place. A local nonprofit, Coming to the Table, has made the most of that concept: Gathering — now virtually — over a meal, the group navigates discussions related to racial equality while breaking bread. (Richmond magazine)

Bocata Bids Farewell

After a four-year run, the Venezuelan eatery Bocata Latin Grill, known for its authentic South American dishes, has closed its doors. Owners Eduin Serrudo and Alejandro Loreto made the announcement via a social media post that reads, “We grew and learned so much these last, almost four years. We want to thank every single one of you for choosing us, believing in us, and always supporting us!” Sister restaurant Bocata Arepa Bar remains open with a hefty lineup of the namesake stuffed corn cakes and other offerings. (Richmond magazine)

Get Gritty

With five locations in the Charlottesville area, Grit Coffee will pour into the Libbie and Grove neighborhood at 409 Libbie Ave. on Sept. 10. This marks the first standalone brick-and-mortar location outside its home territory — the shop opened for a time inside the now-shuttered Champion Brewing on Grace Street — since the company debuted over a decade ago. Grit will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with online ordering and carryout only.

Feel-good Food

Earlier this week Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas announced that the downtown restaurant was the recent recipient of a $25,000 grant from “Eat It Forward,” an initiative from singer Ciara and Discover to award $5 million to Black-owned restaurants. P.S.: They recently reopened their dining room and are offering brunch.

ICYMI

North Side is home to a cool concept on the horizon from a VCU alumna. For a sneak peek of the sweet frozen treats coming to Ruby Scoops, head to Brookland Park Boulevard neighbor Ninja Kombucha for a pop-up on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kombucha floats are totally a thing. (Richmond magazine)

Caffeine meets wellness at Ever Better, the Fan cafe bringing new life into the former Pie space on Lombardy Avenue when it opens in the coming weeks. (Richmond magazine)

We’ve got the lowdown on tomatillos, from where to find the bright green fruit to how to buy them, including a recipe from Abuelita’s. P.S.: Did you know that a Petersburg farmer holds the Guinness World Record for tallest tomatillo plant? (Richmond magazine, NBC 12)

A new internship program at the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton offers area residents, particularly formerly incarcerated individuals, the opportunity to sharpen their culinary skills and find employment in local restaurants. (Richmond magazine)

Forced to relocate when its lease was terminated after more than 25 years at Broad and Harrison streets, Richmond institution Jamaica House has moved. Diners can find Chef-owner Carena Ives at 416 W. Broad St. The new digs mean a bigger dine-in area and a bigger menu. (Richmond Times-Dispatch, Richmond magazine)

Fine Creek Brewing is keeping things funky with the continuation of its Wild & Weird Festival. Expect more barrel-aged, mouth-puckering sour brews on deck every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in September.

Ring in Rosh Hashana with Susie & Esther as the pop-up plans to celebrate the Jewish new year with a five-course dinner featuring fresh-baked challah, brisket, cabbage rolls and a honey-apple crumble. Preordering is available until Tuesday Sept. 15.

River City Seltzer will officially host its grand opening this weekend, kicking off on Sept. 11. The venture from Bryant’s Cider owner Jerry Thornton in Shockoe Bottom will feature a Unicorn Fuel seltzer — a riff on one of Bryant's popular selections — made with roseships and hibiscus as well as a peach flavor made with real fruit.

Starting this week and running through Oct. 8, Idle Hands Bread Company is hosting a coat drive on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The coats must be washed and dropped off at the bakery, 407 Strawberry St., in a plastic bag.

A Don’t Look Back retail concept could be on the horizon. Managing Partner Hamooda Shami recently purchased a former day care center next to the Forest Hill taqueria. (Richmond BizSense)

After gaining a following for its pizza at Triple Crossing Fulton, occupying space in the frozen food section at markets and debuting its first brick-and-mortar restaurant on Patterson Avenue in 2018, Billy Pie has been staying busy. Look for owner Billy Fallen to continue the momentum with the first of three new pizzeria openings at Basic City Brewing in Waynesboro on Sept. 18.

Mini versions of things tend to be adorable, and this replica of the long-standing Fan corner bar Bamboo Cafe is no different. The creator of the highly detailed model — complete with a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, the classic red awning and a specials board — remains a mystery.

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

