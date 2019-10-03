Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4

× Expand Crab cakes, get your crab cakes! Find them at The Jasper when Alewife hosts a crab cake sammie pop-up, at an all-you-can-eat crab feast at Tredegar or on the menu at the newly opened Parterre. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

From Italy (via Brooklyn) With Love

After years of success at their cozy Northern Italian eatery in Brooklyn, a husband-and-wife team — one of whom is a Richmond native — has made the move south. The duo opened the second iteration of Gersi in the former Swan Dive space earlier this week and hope to become a haven of familial comfort food for the neighborhood. Looking for a homey aesthetic, affordable wine list and a dose of spaghetti al limon? If so, Gersi’s calling. (Richmond magazine)

Team Bloody Mary

There are two kinds of brunchers in this world: those who prefer bubbles and those who prefer bloodies. Will Gray, co-founder of Back Pocket Provisions, is the latter. After years of Christmas mornings spent drinking bloody marys, Gray decided to craft his own mixes, and now they can be found on shelves around town. Side note: I dig the Bloody Baja variety, a Southwestern spin made with green chiles. (Richmond magazine)

Kanpai!

Virginia is a thirsty state, my friends, and if you explore the commonwealth you’ll find it well-stocked with nationally recognized craft beer, award-winning whiskeys and wines that hold their own against varietals from across the world. New to the boozy pack: sake. Writer Piet E. Jones travels to Charlottesville to check out the 1-year-old North American Sake Brewery, where they're producing a spirit that's fairly uncharted on these shores. (Richmond magazine)

Get With the Grain

Pop it like popcorn, whip it up as a pilaf, or if you’re like Shack Executive Chef Ian Boden, use it to braise short ribs. Writer Stephanie Ganz delves into the versatile ancient grain sorghum, including where to find it on local store shelves in products from beer to syrup. (Richmond magazine)

Keep Shinin’

With temperatures way into the 90s and the AC cranking, it feels like Aug-tober, and the release of Belle Isle Canned Cocktails on Tuesday seems like refreshing timing. Move over, hard seltzers, the new local can contender, available in four-packs, has officially hit the market. Although seltzers and canned cocktails are having a moment, Belle Isle co-founder Vince Riggi says the plans for Belle Isle to release them has been in the works for years. "The natural evolution for us was, 'Hey, let's can this cocktail and make it that final mile of the consumer experience.' It's delicious, it's convenient and it's a healthier option," he says. Riggi says he's excited to expose the brand to a different consumer base, and the cans will eventually make their way into area restaurants as well. The current libation lineup includes Ruby Red & Soda, Blood Orange & Soda, and Shine & Soda.

Restaurant Week Returns

It’s time again to reach for your restaurant wish list and plan accordingly, because the fall edition of Richmond Restaurant Week is nearly upon us, and the list of participating restaurants has been revealed. From Oct. 21-27, over 40 restaurants, from Helen’s to Lehja and newbies including Alewife and Brunch, are offering three-course prix fixe menus for $29.19. For every meal purchased, $4.19 goes to local hunger relief organization Feed More, and every dollar equates to four meals that the nonprofit can provide. The event, founded by the Acacia Mid-town co-owner Aline Reitzer, debuted almost 20 years ago and has raised nearly $1 million for Feed More and other hunger-relief programs.

Fresh on the Scene

A whole restaurant dedicated to chicken salad — can it be true? Whether you’re a chicken salad purist or dig switching it up with the addition of pecans, apples or even jalapeños, Chicken Salad Chick has you covered. The nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opened its first Virginia location in Richmond on Oct. 2 at 9631 W. Broad St. (News release)

Linden Row Inn is now home to Parterre, a Southern-influenced eatery serving breakfast and lunch daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 E. Franklin St. Named in honor of Edgar Allan Poe — the restaurant's logo even features the feathered friend associated with his poem “The Raven” — Parterre's menu items include biscuit sammies, sweet potato hash, various po’boys and crab cakes.

ICYMI

The Manning brothers of North End Juice Co., Cliff and Channing, can’t stop, won’t stop when it comes to sharing their smoothies and bowls with the community. The duo announced plans to open a third Richmond location in Church Hill on the same block as Sub Rosa Bakery by spring 2020. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

More sibling collaboration: The owners of Little Mexico at 1328 W. Cary St., sisters Rosio and Karina Garcia, are going back for seconds on the dining scene. Keep an eye out for Lolita’s, a Mexican restaurant coming to Carytown with fresh tortillas, traditional cuisine, a cocktail menu heavily focused on mezcal and tequila, and a patio. The new eatery is expected to open by spring 2020. (Richmond BizSense)

Bryant's Cider will bid farewell to Jackson Ward in November to make the move to Shockoe Bottom. The Nelson County-based cidery plans to relocate to 2114 E. Main St., next door to Nota Bene, and will open a tasting room and production facility by January. (Richmond BizSense)

The area’s first 100% organic eatery, Organic Krush, debuted Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3406 Pump Road.

Libbie Mill-Midtown recently welcomed Crafted, a 6,000-square-foot restaurant from Marty’s Grill and Riverbound Cafe owner Michael Cohan.

RVA Love

Earlier this week, Church Hill pie palace Proper Pie Co. was named the top pie in the state by People magazine, who enlisted help from the voracious staff at Eater.

Shout-out to Brewer's Cafe for generating buzz in Manchester and receiving the nod for best coffee shop in the state from BuzzFeed.

