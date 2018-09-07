Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 3-7

Feedback: Tiny Victory

Guess who's back, back again: Feedback's back, tell a friend. In our latest video, we hit up the new Filipino-inspired eatery Tiny Victory from chef Ian Merryman, located along Broad Street in Jackson Ward, and got the scoop from diners on the small restaurant with a big heart. Sisig — thrice-cooked pork tossed with chilies — and calamansi adorned with an onsen egg; boozy, eclectic cocktails including the Aloecated Ration with rum, aloe, pineapple and a li'l heat; and an enormous mural from local artist Wing Chow are just a few highlights. Watch the video above to get the lowdown on Tiny Victory. (Richmond magazine)

Burgers, Beer and Brisket

It all started when Craig and Vanessa Eberle continually found themselves hosting social gatherings; friends and family followed the smell of smoked meats to their backyard, falling for the couple's creative spins on burgers and addictive homemade sauces, and everyone drank beers and hung out. Now, years later, the Eberles are on the brink of opening Kreggers at Hand at 2614 W. Cary St., a counterpart to Kreggers Tap and Table, their first restaurant in Ashland. Check out our preview of Kreggers at Hand and find out what's in store (hint: elevated burgers and sandwiches, a dog-friendly outdoor patio and taps upon taps of beer). (Richmond magazine)

Sippin’ on Shine

Speaking of Ashland, as of January it's home to a new distillery offering America’s oldest spirit: moonshine. Sleepy Fox Distillery hosts on-site tastings, so head their way to enjoy sweet sips of their popular apple pie moonshine reminiscent of dessert on Thanksgiving. Co-owner Michele Blayne strives to educate thirsty folks on Sleepy Fox’s methods and shine’s long-rooted history in Virginia. (Richmond magazine)

Throwin' Down on Brown's

Summer is not over yet! Stone is bringing the party for the second annual Stone's Throw Down in RVA on Brown’s Island Saturday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20, and anytime I can sip a cold one for a cause, count me in; all proceeds from the event benefit local organizations including the James River Association, Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, Virginia Capital Trail Foundation and Venture Richmond. Get down to the sounds of No BS! Brass Band and the Drive-By-Truckers, and cherish the last days of the season. (Richmond magazine)

Cheese, Please

Before you make your next grocery run, check out our roundup of the local supermarket cheese scene, including great deals on all the funky, creamy goodness to keep your crackers and Riesling company, from Norwegian Jarlsberg to goat Gouda. (Richmond magazine)

Armenian Anniversary

Today through Sunday at the St. James Armenian Church on 834 Pepper Ave., savor spinach and cheese boreg (flaky Armenian puff pastries), derevs (stuffed grape leaves), or the hye “burger,” a tender blend of lamb and sirloin bursting with Armenian spices and served in a warm pita, during Richmond's oldest food festival. Celebrating 60 continuous years, the Armenian Food Festival began as a small bake sale and has evolved into an event that draws in thousands of people annually. Volunteers work several months in advance to prepare, including Leiza Bouroujian, who's been involved for the past 15 years. "It's a huge undertaking, and everyone does it with love and excitement," she says. "We're all so proud, and it means a lot to share with everyone in the community."

Smells Like Science

What do the Smashing Pumpkins, gourd launching and the Science Museum of Virginia have in common? They're all elements of Science on Tap: Tribute to Grunge, the second event in the museum's quarterly adults-only, hands-on learning series. On Sept. 13 from 6 to 10 p.m., grab your Doc Martens and get in touch with your inner Kurt Cobain for educational demos including a Pearl Jam oyster discussion, Soundgarden music lab and a Smells Like Teen Spirit sniffer challenge. Food trucks will be on site, and Garden Grove Brewing will offer their Equinox Ale, a beer brewed specifically for the SMV and available during the month of September. A dollar from each sale benefits the museum. Other drinks include craft beer selections from the Growlers to Go van and cocktails from Belle Isle Moonshine. Pilots and Pearls, a Stone Temple Pilots and Pearl Jam cover band, will also be performing. “We’ll keep evolving these [Science on Tap events], and it’s a really interesting and informative, fun night at the museum where curiosity is [at its] peak,” says Jennifer Guild, manager of communications and curiosity at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Common Ground Downtown

How many amenities can you fit into a 25,000-square-foot space? A Charlottesville-based social club, Common House, plans to open a Richmond location at 305 W. Broad St. in the Arts District with a dining area, bar, coffee shop and roastery, wine cellar, billiard/gaming space, and offices/co-working space by the winter of 2019. Some elements of the space will be for members only; memberships in the Charlottesville location range from $150 a month, with price breaks for companies, couples or those under 30, but the membership fees grant you access to both spots. Impatient and curious? Common House is opening a “teaser space” at 211 W. Broad St. in the coming weeks. (Richmond BizSense)

Marty’s Making Moves

If you’re familiar with Marty’s Grill in Mechanicsville, you may know they dish out top-notch fries reminiscent of trips to the beach boardwalk, and a mean, affordable breakfast with Southern flair. Owner Marty Cohan has been staying busy — he also owns Riverbound Café and Brewville — and plans to add another eatery to his portfolio, a yet-to-be-named restaurant at Libbie Mill-Midtown. The 6,000-square-foot space includes a patio and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Richmond-Times Dispatch)

Grace Street TEDx

An independently organized TEDx event is making its way to Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 8, called TEDxGraceStreetWomen, held at the Grace Street Theater. Attendees can listen to a dozen women speaking on the importance of showing up and facing challenges, from 9 a.m. to 1p.m., followed by a food and drink segment called “Walk The Block,” a trip along Grace Street to participating eateries including Pop’s Market, Julep’s, Pasture, Rappahannock and Champion Brewing. At each stop participants can munch on light apps and purchase specialty cocktails. Tickets are $40. and sales begin Friday, Sept. 7. (News release)

Battle of the Beers

Whose beer is better, Richmond or Charlottesville? (Disclaimer: I obviously, and maybe you as well, have some prejudice, because Richmond is currently overflowing with beer offerings for any and every type of brew lover, and also because Richmond is where my brewsy journey began when I moved to town in 2011.) This Saturday, Sept. 8, Kindred Spirit Brewing hosts their fourth annual Wahoo Cup Craft Brewers Invitational from 2 to 8 p.m. Six breweries from each of the two cities go sip-to-sip and battle for ultimate beer bragging rights. Food trucks Grilled Meats and Treats and La Bete will be offering bites during the challenge.

Brewed News for Norfolk

Word on the street was The Veil Brewing Co. was heading south to share their sour and atypical beers with a wider audience, and it seems the rumor mill was correct: The two-year-old brewery announced plans to open a tasting room in the former Norfolk Chophouse at 2314 Colonial Ave. by spring 2019. Want a sneak peek? Nov. 2-4 at 429 Granby St., folks can test out menu items, sip on guest cameo brews and tap some special Veil kegs in celebration of their expansion during the Railroad District Preview Event. Also on the way is the Forest Hill tasting room, with construction set to begin soon.

× Expand Get all in on this gyro platter from Carytown Gyro, which features fresh-shaved lamb, basmati rice, house-made tzatziki with coriander and other "secret" spices, plus warm slices of pita. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

In Case You Missed It

Succulents, brooms, nitro cold brew, Sub Rosa classic bread paired with blueberry jam, and a vegan house-made horchata coexist happily under the roof of Pomona, the rebrand of plant and garden shop Gather in the forming Roaring Pines space. The popular drink menu from RP lives on, with some twists. The space opened its doors Aug. 29.

Alewife, the solo project from James Beard Award-nominated chef Lee Gregory, opened Sept. 4 in Church Hill. No alcohol quite yet, but if you're craving beef tartare, broiled oysters or a crispy black bass, you know where to go. Get the full scoop on Alewife in our preview.

The trend of multi-concept restaurant and eateries continues at The Melt RVA in Carytown, which opened its doors on Aug. 21 at 3027 W. Cary St. Glass-blowing artists create masterpieces in front of your eyes while you eat melty, gooey grilled cheeses or creative street food-style tacos.

El Pope Latino cuisine at 1731 W. Main St. recently revamped its menu to include a heavier dose of seafood options, including shrimp and crab sopapillas. Carytown Gyro, the newest venture from the owners of Orexi Mediterranean in Chesterfield, have switched up their offerings as well. I indulged in their gyro platter, as well as their Greek to Me "sandwich." Not only did I enjoy it that night on their patio, but the next day as a mid-morning snack with no shame (see above).

