Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Home to over 300 vineyards (trofie pasta from Palladio Restaurant at Barboursville pictured above), Virginia is truly wine country. Get a taste — plus a little booze, beer and cider — during Powhatan's Festival of the Grape Oct. 2. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Kaleidoscope of Flavor

An RV, roastery and outdoor cafe in one, Color Wheel Coffee does things a bit differently. The buzzy concept from Brianna and Will Libby that grew from time spent working abroad and in the coffee biz works to highlight the diversity in the world of java. Find the new venture in Glen Allen serving ethically sourced coffee, specialty drinks and snacks. (Richmond magazine)

Sprouting a Legacy

In the East End, a local nonprofit is working to build a future where the landscape of farming is not only more sustainable, but more diverse. Part of the Church Hill Activities & Tutoring (CHAT)’s Workforce Development Program, Legacy Farm works with youth of color and released a recipe book this year. (Richmond magazine)

Awesome Possum

Oregon Hill's L’Opossum is a restaurant perhaps best described as The Inn at Little Washington on a psychedelic trip, and we wanted to get to know the owner a bit better. In this month’s spotlight, learn where leather-loving Richmond native David Shannon (who worked at the inn in the ’80s and ’90s) likes to take out-of-towners, what satisfies his late-night cravings and which singer put a spell on him. (Richmond magazine)

Bowls on Bowls

Brenner Pass, SB’s Lakeside Love Shack, ZZQ, TBT El Gallo and more will do battle in one of RVA’s tastiest fall traditions: the Visual Arts Center of Richmond's Chili Throwdown. Head to 1312 W. Main St. on Friday, Oct. 1, for the eighth annual event. A handmade ceramic bowl from a local potter and a drink are included in the ticket price.

In Spirit

October is Virginia Wine Month, and what better way to celebrate in a timely manner than with Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape Oct. 2? The daylong affair dedicated to the wine and other libations of the commonwealth takes place at the Historic Courthouse Village, and your ticket grants access to all tastings.

Power to the Plant

Calling all vegans, vegetarians and foodies alike: Richmond Veg Fest is back with a hearty lineup of plant-based dishes. On Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 6 p.m., Bryan Park will host over 25 vendors from food trucks 1115 Mobile Kitchen and Intergalactic Tacos to ice cream queen Ruby Scoops and local purveyors UnMoo Foods and Chaotic Good Tempeh. A new introduction in the festival’s 18th year: the Small Plate program — mini versions of dishes from $1 to 5 that allow for easy sampling.

ICYMI

Next year, things are getting hot, hot hot. Stay tuned, and plot your squad wisely — a duo of hot-pot restaurants is set to debut on West Broad Street and Robious Road in 2022. P.S.: Korean barbecue is also on deck. (Richmond magazine)

Get to shaking, because egg-white cocktails are frothy and fun, and we’ve got a handful of recipes from bartenders at The Roosevelt and The Jasper. (Richmond magazine)

Like to scour the woods for wild mushrooms and get your bake on? Midlothian Chef's Kitchen owner David Dunlap shares a recipe for an umami-packed mushroom tart featuring foraged chanterelles. (Richmond magazine)

Used in everything from cocktails and perfume to linguine and Persian chicken and rice, learn about the world’s most expensive spice: saffron. (Richmond magazine)

In the ever-growing world of pop-ups, a new player on the scene is dedicated to giving back. Founded and hosted by industry workers, Service RVA debuted last month. (Richmond magazine)

After three years in business, the N’awlins-inspired restaurant and live music venue Poor Boys on Lombardy Street is closing its doors. But not so fast — fans of their Creole cuisine can anticipate a fast-casual version of the concept on the horizon.

Stop by Secco Wine Bar to catch the final days of the weeklong, bottle-popping cheers to five years at the restaurant’s Fan location, with each day featuring a throwback to 2016.

Marking an end to its soft-opening days, The Continental Manchester, the latest Giavos family restaurant venture, will host a grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Need something to look forward to? How about two months of events and dinners featuring recent “Top Chef” Season 18 contenders Maria Mazon, Jamie Tran, Sara Hauman and Byron Gomez, right here in RVA? The squad of culinary stars will join fellow contestant and chef Brittanny Anderson at her restaurants Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery; more deets coming soon. What sounds will Tran make? Will Hauman use yogurt in her dishes? Stay tuned.

The owners of Fan cafe Ever Better announced they will be closing their Lombardy Street shop. The shuttering happens six months after customer complaints and health department scrutiny sparked social media conversations and concern about the use of nutritional supplements in food and drinks.

Maple Street Biscuit Co., a sister restaurant to Cracker Barrel, will debut its first Virginia location at 11629 W. Broad St., date TBD. (Richmond BizSense)

