Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 21-25

Housed in a historic former school building in the East End with a killer panoramic view of Richmond, Blue Atlas feels like a world away from the city, just as the husband-and-wife team behind the two-in-one concept intended. A market venture by day and a restaurant highlighting global flavors by night, Blue Atlas will open its doors soon. (Richmond magazine)

Bring on the cozy sweaters, dishes of hearty food and everything (well, almost everything) pumpkin. Here to provide some comfort with a recipe very on brand with the current autumnal weather is Carena Ives, owner of Jamaica House and Carena’s Jamaican Grille, sharing a recipe for a habanero-tinged, vegan-friendly pumpkin soup. (Richmond magazine)

Martinis are in a cocktail class of their own, from entire bar menus dedicated to the libation to the “shaken, not stirred” catchphrase in James Bond films. We’ve got the lowdown on the storied libation, including crucial questions your bartender should ask if you order a martini and recipes from the mixologists at Metzger Bar & Butchery, Carmela’s, and Longoven. (Richmond magazine)

Born and raised in southern Germany, local food consultant Daniela Holcomb grew up eating fare including schnitzel, apple streusel and knödel, aka potato dumplings. Learn about the food traditions of her native country, along with their similarities to the cuisine of the South. P.S.: We can’t promise the Black Forest cake you make will look as stunning as the one accompanying writer and baker Keya Wingfield’s recipe, but we can set you up for success. (Richmond magazine)

While waiting to open her namesake brick-and-mortar business, Claudia's Bake Shop, baking veteran Claudia Strobing has been staying busy fulfilling online orders. We caught up with the Long Island native offering authentic Jewish pastries from black-and-white cookies to rugelach and babka to discuss the community spirit of bakeries and her plans for the future. (Richmond magazine)

Chickpeas may be small, but they are mighty. The ancient crop can stand alone with a simple roast or serve as the foundation for foods from hummus to the vegan crabcakes served at 821 Cafe. Learn more and get the recipe in our latest Ingredient feature from writer Stephanie Ganz. (Richmond magazine)

Local caterer Groovin’ Gourmets has begun to offer "Heat & Serve Family Meals" that not only ease dinner-making pains, but also benefit local nonprofits. From now until Nov. 7, 15% of proceeds will be donated to a charity of the week, including Blue Sky Fund and Feed More. (News release)

One of my most memorable bites of the summer was a tomato hand pie from Little Cat Bakery, a weekend-only concept from Alewife Sous Chef Amanda Sanders. This weekend marks her last with the Church Hill restaurant before she heads to Sababa, a two-time recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand, in Washington, D.C.

The Urban Farmhouse in Scott’s Addition has closed. Previously operating up to six spots at one time, the local chain now includes only the Shockoe Slip and Midlothian cafes. (Richmond BizSense)

Fall weather + patios = perfection. Head this way for five outdoor patios at local restaurants you should get to know. (Richmond magazine)

Ashland is now home to the only fully gluten- and dairy-free bakery in the area, 7 Muffins a Day, which recently opened a storefront after experiencing farmers market success. (Richmond magazine)

Libbie and Grove neighbors, mark your calendars for spring 2021, because spanakopita and Tuscan shakers are in your future. The former Starbucks at 5802 Grove Ave. will soon house the fourth area location of Stella’s Grocery. (Richmond BizSense)

The passing of the coffee torch continues at 26 N. Morris St. Once Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream, then Lamplighter, now Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. is stepping in. The local roasters have announced plans to open their second cafe in the space. (Richmond BizSense)

Birria tacos served with consommé, a flavor-packed soup made from meat juices, are making their way to Cary Street. Carlos Ordaz-Nunez plans to debut an authentic Mexican takeout venture, TBT El Gallo, in October in the recently closed Naked Onion building. (Richmond BizSense)

A familiar face in the RVADine community, Beth Dixon has started a new chapter in her long-tenured Richmond career. Most recently the general manager of Perch, Dixon has joined the squad at David Shannon’s L’Opossum. Stepping into the GM role at Perch is Tariq Jeffries, previously of Heritage.

