Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 20-24

Candy apples, funnel cakes and turkey legs, oh, my! The State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 24-Oct. 3, serving up flashing lights, Ferris wheel rides and lots of local love. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Hot, Hot, Hot
Not one, but two communal, choose-your-own-adventure dining experiences are making their way to the Richmond region. Raymond Xiao, owner of the mini-chain Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar is set to debut a duo of hot-pot spots (say that three times fast), by the middle of next year. Bonus: The waiting period grants even more time to strategically recruit a hot-pot squad to join you. (Richmond magazine)
Shake It All the Time
A fridge staple that doubles as a secret ingredient in cocktails when combined with serious shaking, eggs can lend themselves to a bevy of beverages. Explore the science and learn how to whip up egg white-based cocktails in recipes from The Roosevelt and The Jasper. P.S: If you’re now singing “Shake Señora” and have the scene from “Beetlejuice” running through your head, I take the blame. (Richmond magazine)
Born to Be Wild
A mushroom fan and forager, Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen owner David Dunlap likes to hit the woods after a good rain in search for some of earth’s culinary treasures, particularly chanterelles. An ode to the bright orange fungi, his mushroom tart with apricots, Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese and thyme showcases chanterelles as the star. (Richmond magazine)
In Service
Looking for ways to give back, Yael Cantor, half of the duo behind the Mediterranean- and Jewish-inspired dining pop-up Susie & Esther, decided to contribute the way she knows best: through food and hospitality. Making its debut last month, Service RVA is a nonprofit pop-up series hosted by industry workers, where all proceeds benefit local community organizations. The idea: Restaurants donate space, and chefs, bartenders and servers donate their time for the monthly pop-ups. (Richmond magazine)
Threads of Flavor
In our monthly ingredient feature, writer and chef Stephanie Ganz explores the ancient spice saffron. Learn more about the colorful, flavorful, fragrant (and expensive) culinary addition, from how to store and cook it to local places that feature it on their menus. (Richmond magazine)
Fried and True
Returning after a pandemic hiatus last year, the State Fair of Virginia is back with all the deep-fried delights our hearts desire. From Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, Meadow Event Park in Doswell will be transformed into a land of amusement rides, bright lights, and agricultural and Virginia-focused demos from butter-making to cooking seminars. P.S.: Check out my fair-food adventure from a few years ago to get amped for ride on the swings and the massive corn dogs. (Richmond magazine)
ICYMI
Blending recipes she grew up eating with a little bit of Southern heat and a dash of fine dining, Robyn Carter’s business, Carolina Girl Catering, celebrates the flavors of the low country. (Richmond magazine)
Pull out that diner wish list — everyone has one, right? — because we have five spots serving up everything from a festival of fried seafood to chocolate-chip pancakes. (Richmond magazine)
Tickets are officially on sale for Alton Brown’s fall tour, “Beyond the Eats," which makes a pit stop in Richmond on Oct. 28 — don’t miss the return of the Bill Nye of the culinary world.
A dog park where members can drink brews and get their snack on, Ruff Canine Club is set to open in Scott’s Addition in the coming months. (Richmond BizSense)
Making its debut on Sept. 23, Fall Line Kitchen & Bar — the name an ode to the James River fall line — will debut inside the newly renovated Marriott Downtown. Helmed by Le Cordon Bleu grad Peyton Powell, the kitchen offers everything from crab hushpuppies and local oysters to waygu frites and shrimp and grits. Stop in during the month of October, and $1 from every cornbread appetizer and signature cocktail purchase will benefit RVA Community Fridges. (News release)
After making its Fan debut last summer, the takeout wing eatery Cocky Rooster is heading west. Look for a second fried outpost to get cluckin’ 12121 W. Broad St. by the end of the year. (Richmond BizSense)
Upcoming Events
- Public Coffee Tasting, Blanchard’s Coffee Cafe (Sept. 24): Sample three current offerings during the weekly gathering at the Forest Hill Avenue outpost.
- Sips on the Skyline 2021, Virginia War Memorial (Sept. 24): The third annual soiree featuring dinner, cocktails and spirit tastings with a view
- Indian Food Cooking Workshop, Gallery5 (Sept. 24): A food and beverage pairing workshop in conjunction with the "Mother India" art exhibit
- Oktoberfest, Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery (Sept. 24-26): Sip on new seasonal releases including schwarzbier and kölsch.
- Zwanze Day, The Veil Brewing Co. Funkhaust Cafe (Sep. 25): The annual celebration dedicated to lambics is back with fresh, never-tasted releases from The Veil and the Belgian brewery Cantillon, plus oysters and tacos on deck.
- Blackout Pride Brunch Party, Soul Taco (Sept. 25): The Shockoe Slip location dims the lights and gets it grooving.
- Native Plate Series, Woodside Farms (Sept. 25): The inaugural event featuring a three-course feast paired with libations in the barn
- The Brunch Market, Pinky’s (Sept. 26): Shop with a mimosa in hand during the fall edition of the market.
- Big and Little Chef: Flavor Exploration, Publix Apron Cooking School (Sept. 26): A hands-on class designed for parents/guardians and their young chefs-to-be
- Hueya Pop-up, Grisette (Sept. 27): Elote, tinga tortas and tacos
- Young Mother Pop-up, Restaurant Adarra (Sept. 27): Be transported to Japan via rustic, comforting dishes such as yakisoba and braised mountain yam.
- Taproom Dinner: The Broken Tulip, Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery (Sept. 27): Carytown neighbors join forces for a night of five courses and five beverage pairings.
- Manny Eats Virtual Cooking Class, Online (Sept. 29): Learn to prepare arctic char from the personal chef and Ghana native.