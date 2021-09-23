Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 20-24

× Expand Candy apples, funnel cakes and turkey legs, oh, my! The State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 24-Oct. 3, serving up flashing lights, Ferris wheel rides and lots of local love. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Hot, Hot, Hot

Not one, but two communal, choose-your-own-adventure dining experiences are making their way to the Richmond region. Raymond Xiao, owner of the mini-chain Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar is set to debut a duo of hot-pot spots (say that three times fast), by the middle of next year. Bonus: The waiting period grants even more time to strategically recruit a hot-pot squad to join you. (Richmond magazine)

Shake It All the Time

A fridge staple that doubles as a secret ingredient in cocktails when combined with serious shaking, eggs can lend themselves to a bevy of beverages. Explore the science and learn how to whip up egg white-based cocktails in recipes from The Roosevelt and The Jasper. P.S: If you’re now singing “Shake Señora” and have the scene from “Beetlejuice” running through your head, I take the blame. (Richmond magazine)

Born to Be Wild

A mushroom fan and forager, Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen owner David Dunlap likes to hit the woods after a good rain in search for some of earth’s culinary treasures, particularly chanterelles. An ode to the bright orange fungi, his mushroom tart with apricots, Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese and thyme showcases chanterelles as the star. (Richmond magazine)

In Service

Looking for ways to give back, Yael Cantor, half of the duo behind the Mediterranean- and Jewish-inspired dining pop-up Susie & Esther, decided to contribute the way she knows best: through food and hospitality. Making its debut last month, Service RVA is a nonprofit pop-up series hosted by industry workers, where all proceeds benefit local community organizations. The idea: Restaurants donate space, and chefs, bartenders and servers donate their time for the monthly pop-ups. (Richmond magazine)

Threads of Flavor

In our monthly ingredient feature, writer and chef Stephanie Ganz explores the ancient spice saffron. Learn more about the colorful, flavorful, fragrant (and expensive) culinary addition, from how to store and cook it to local places that feature it on their menus. (Richmond magazine)

Fried and True

Returning after a pandemic hiatus last year, the State Fair of Virginia is back with all the deep-fried delights our hearts desire. From Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, Meadow Event Park in Doswell will be transformed into a land of amusement rides, bright lights, and agricultural and Virginia-focused demos from butter-making to cooking seminars. P.S.: Check out my fair-food adventure from a few years ago to get amped for ride on the swings and the massive corn dogs. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Blending recipes she grew up eating with a little bit of Southern heat and a dash of fine dining, Robyn Carter’s business, Carolina Girl Catering, celebrates the flavors of the low country. (Richmond magazine)

Pull out that diner wish list — everyone has one, right? — because we have five spots serving up everything from a festival of fried seafood to chocolate-chip pancakes. (Richmond magazine)

Tickets are officially on sale for Alton Brown’s fall tour, “Beyond the Eats," which makes a pit stop in Richmond on Oct. 28 — don’t miss the return of the Bill Nye of the culinary world.

A dog park where members can drink brews and get their snack on, Ruff Canine Club is set to open in Scott’s Addition in the coming months. (Richmond BizSense)

Making its debut on Sept. 23, Fall Line Kitchen & Bar — the name an ode to the James River fall line — will debut inside the newly renovated Marriott Downtown. Helmed by Le Cordon Bleu grad Peyton Powell, the kitchen offers everything from crab hushpuppies and local oysters to waygu frites and shrimp and grits. Stop in during the month of October, and $1 from every cornbread appetizer and signature cocktail purchase will benefit RVA Community Fridges. (News release)

After making its Fan debut last summer, the takeout wing eatery Cocky Rooster is heading west. Look for a second fried outpost to get cluckin’ 12121 W. Broad St. by the end of the year. (Richmond BizSense)

