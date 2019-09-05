Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 2-6

A Taste of Tradition

This weekend, Richmond's Armenian Food Festival, a celebration of culture and cuisine, returns for its 61st year at St. James Armenian Church. Writer Emily Carter explores the vast preparations that go into the annual event, including the baking of countless khourabia, shortbread-like cookies prepared by members of the church's Women’s Guild. (Richmond magazine)

To Market, to Market

In the debut installment of our Shopping With Chefs video series, we hit the South of the James Market with Megan Fitzroy Phelan, co-owner at pastry chef at Longoven, one bright and very warm Saturday morning. Does she navigate the sea of strollers and dogs like a market champ? 100%. Take a look to see the unique fruit she grabbed to make a summertime dessert for the restaurant, cleaning out one vendor's entire stock. (Richmond magazine)

Call It a Classic

When I think of catered food for musicians, images of bowls filled with a single color of M&M’s or wildly specific drinks like Diet Cherry Vanilla Coke come to mind. But in Richmond during the '80s and '90s, visiting musicians and their crew members typically had only one request: Classics Sandwiches & Subs. The Sandston institution is approaching 40 years in business, and though times have changed, their tales of feeding stars from B.B. King to ZZ Top live on. (Richmond magazine)

Later, Gluten

The term gluten-free can evoke major side-eye (as a firm believer that bagels are a primary food group, I understand), but culinary innovations have made it so that dietary restrictions don't have to mean restrictions in flavor. Writer Genevelyn Steele has the scoop on bites that prove being gluten-free doesn’t mean saying goodbye to comfort foods. We're looking at you, guava and cheese roll at Cafe & Sabor. (Richmond magazine)

School of Hops

Going to school to learn about beer sounds too good to be true, but colleges across the state are adding to their course offerings as the boom in the beer market has created a boom in beer-centric jobs. Four-year and community colleges now offer certificate programs and courses for hop-heads and beer nerds to get schooled in suds and take their passion to the next level. (Richmond magazine)

New, Notable Nosh

Writer Piet E. Jones has returned with a trio of eateries around the region that deserve some undivided attention. From authentic pho and durian shin to in Glen Allen to a revived barbecue pit in Varina and flaky, affordable Jamaican meat patties on Nine Mile Road, your restaurants-to-try list is about to grow. (Richmond magazine)

A Helping Hand

A few weeks ago we shared that, just a week shy of its first anniversary, Ita’s Food Truck was involved in a crash that left many of the items inside unsalvageable. Not only was a GoFundMe page launched following the accident, the event has sparked efforts within the food truck community to help Ita’s get back on the road and in business. On Sept. 8 from noon to 6 p.m., over a dozen food trucks are hosting a fundraiser at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, where a portion of food and beer sales will go toward efforts to assist Ita’s. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Weezie’s Kitchen, the 12-year-old Carytown eatery, will remain closed until further notice following a dumpster fire that spread to the restaurant's walk-in cooler on the morning of Sept. 1. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help with repairs and replacing inventory. Bar Manager Vanna Hemm has also asked for any restaurants with shifts for servers, bartenders and back-of-house staff to please reach out.

Ch-ch-ch-changes

The former Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse space at 119 E. Leigh St. in Jackson Ward will soon undergo a smoky reboot and open under new ownership as Stump’s Pig & Pint. (Richmond BizSense)

Emilio’s on Broad Street, known for its tapas and tunes, bid its name, and its tattered black awning, farewell last week, introducing The RIchmonder Public House. The new concept features a hodgepodge of nosh from empanadas to angel hair and meatballs and buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Don't worry, the jazz nights will live on.

ICYMI

After four years in business, traditional and vegan fried chicken purveyors Mean Bird threw the RVADine community a curveball and announced plans to shutter the business. The Main Street restaurant will remain open for a couple more weeks, and the black, bright rooster-adorned truck will make its final appearance at the Richmond VegFest Sept. 14.

A certain spiky-haired food celebrity is in town this week. What's on his itinerary? (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The first-ever Soul Vegan Block Party, aimed at diversifying the plant-based community, happens this Saturday, Sept. 7, at Chimborazo Park. (Richmond magazine)

Shockoe Bottom recently welcomed Soul Taco when a second location opened at 1215 E. Main St. last week. Shrimp and grits chile relleno, anyone?

Premier coffee producers from across the country will be heading to Richmond to take part in the U.S. Coffee Championships preliminaries hosted by Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. from Sept. 6-8. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema recently made a return visit to Richmond, and based on his resulting love letter to a handful of the city’s gems, I would say he’ll be back. While he shouts out the Basque escape Adarra and the Laotian-tinged Temple, read on to find out which spots are crowned as the “two new enchanting reasons to drive and dine” to Richmond.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …