Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 17-21

× Expand Get your hands on this ginger ube cheesecake from pastry chef Jess Widener when Perch, the long-awaited Filipino-influenced restaurant from chef Mike Ledesma, opens its doors Saturday, Sept. 22. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Rising to the Occasion

Food can be a powerful force, and The Next Move Program, a local nonprofit working to combat unemployment among young adults with developmental disabilities, is using that force for good. What started as a few baking lessons evolved into catering opportunities for large companies including Capital One, a weekly presence at the South of the James Market dishing out crowd favorites such as oatmeal cream pies, and now a forthcoming bakery. The bakery, Tablespoons, is expected to open by summer 2019, offering employment and internship opportunities for young adults with special needs and guidance for families. (Richmond magazine)

October Sneak Peek: The Longoven Review

From pop-up dinners to a permanent home in Scott’s Addition, Longoven has been a restaurant in the making for years, and to say it's been a journey is an understatement. In this sneak peek from our October issue, critic Todd Kliman shares his experience at the thoughtful, two-in-one dining concept, unseen in Richmond until now. Find out whether Longoven lives up to the Best New Restaurants recognition Bon Appetit magazine bestowed on them in 2016 when they were still just a pop-up. (Richmond magazine)

Drupe, There It Is

Familiar with sumac? Did you know there are two kinds, one edible and one poisonous? Writer Stephanie Ganz is here to offer the lowdown on sumac and fill you in on how to utilize the tart, popular Middle Eastern spice. Also, check out how to elevate spinach pies in your own kitchen with a recipe featuring sumac from Natalie's Taste of Lebanon. (Richmond magazine)

Patience Rewarded at Perch

When I started at Richmond magazine earlier this year, Mike Ledesma was one of the first chefs I spoke to on the job. I remember walking up to Perch back in March, and the space was reminiscent of an empty bomb shelter, barely in its beginning stages. Now, nearly seven months later, the space is elegantly designed, including a wall paying homage to Joy Garden, the Chinese restaurant that had occupied the space for 60 years prior to Perch; a secluded indoor-outdoor seating area; hibiscus-colored bar lights; a brick oven soon to dish out fish and flatbreads; a private, soundproof back room; and a heavy dose of Filipino-inspired touches including crispy pork belly with slaw and ginger ube cheesecake (pictured above). The restaurant officially opens for dinner service on Saturday, Sept. 22. (Richmond magazine)

A Feast on the Farm

When Shalom Farms moved to a larger plot of land last year, they took advantage of the added space and hosted the first Shalom Savor, a fundraising event featuring hyper-local products, established Richmond-area chefs and an evening under the stars. “It's on brand with the work we try to do and working with the folks who work with us all year, like the growers and producers," says Dominic Barrett, executive director of Shalom Farms, a nonprofit located in Midlothian that opened in 2008 working to provide high-quality, sustainable food for the community on their 12 acres. "We want to celebrate local agriculture, local food and beer and beverage," he says, "and we chase down every last ingredient to make it as local as possible." The chef lineup for the 2018 event on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. includes Craig Perkinson, Lee Gregory, Brittanny Anderson, Joe Sparatta, Laine Myers, Evrim Dogu and Adam Hall. Expect a unique farm-to-table evening with dishes showcasing area purveyors, creative cocktails, honey pairings and a tour of the farm. Tickets are $150.

Take a Bite of Henrico

Restaurant weeks are an excuse, literally handed to diners on a plate, to venture into the local dining scene, do a little exploring and keep the wallet happy while supporting a good cause. This year Henrico Restaurant Week runs Sept. 22-30, featuring Cuban fare from Havana 59, barbacoa tacos with nopale cactus curtido from Casa Del Barco, seafood from the newly opened Autentico’s Kitchen, creamy moussaka from Zorba’s, and paneer pasanda from the well-established India K’Raja, among many other tasty opportunities. The deal for diners: participating restaurants offer a two-course lunch for either $10 or $15 and a three-course dinner for $20, $25 or $30. Proceeds benefit the Henrico Police Athletic League.

Carytown Gets Cheesy

Fun facts: I was born in Philly, both my parents were born and raised there, on Sundays I rock an Eagles T-shirt, and food near and dear to my heart includes warm, doughy pretzels with mustard from street vendors and, of course, cheesesteaks. On Saturday, Sept. 22, head to The Jasper in Carytown for some South Jersey-style cheesesteaks to benefit Virginia Pride. Brandon MacConnell from Shagbark will be slinging the steaks beginning around 9 p.m. until they're sold out.

Bourbon With Benefits

Calling all bourbon lovers! Local restaurants have partnered with Woodford Reserve distillery to raise money for No Kid Hungry with some crafty cocktails, inspired by signature menu items or chefs in each restaurant. Example: Over at Brenner Pass they are offering the “Bourbon Bruleed” influenced by the pastry powers of chef and co-owner Olivia Wilson. One dollar from each drink sold will go to the nonprofit working to end child hunger. Check out all the drinks and participating restaurants.

Caturra. On Grove.

Sometimes you need to hit the refresh button, and that’s exactly what owner Rob Slotnick has done, wrapping up the transition of Cafe Caturra, which he opened in 2007 at 5811 Grove Ave., to Caturra on Grove. Now a full-service bistro and bar, they offer elevated entrees focused on modern American cuisine, brunch and creative cocktails.

In Case You Missed It

Latitude, the seafood restaurant located in Westchester Commons, is opening up a second spot in Stony Point Fashion Park.

Gelati Celesti, founded in 1984, dishes out frozen treats in four shops across the Richmond area, and recently acquired Boyer’s Ice Cream at 5804 Grove Ave. to rebrand and add to its frosty repertoire. The fifth Gelati Celesti should open in the next few weeks. (Richmond BizSense)

Stir Crazy Cafe, the 5-year-old cafe in North Side, has a new owner, Vickie Hall, a resident of the neighborhood who is taking over for former owner Claire McGowan.

Luther Burger is adding breakfast to its menu soon, featuring vegan sausage and cheese biscuits with meat-free patties from Impossible Foods.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...