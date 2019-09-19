Richmond Food News: Week of Sept 16-20

× Expand It's time to consume all of our beverages from coconuts. Read on to learn more about the "port-to-plate" experience that recently debuted at Chesterfield Towne Center. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Take Me Away to Paradise

Not ready to say goodbye to summer? The newest concept from the folks behind The Boathouse and Casa Del Barco restaurants is here to help. Island Shrimp Co., a multilevel tropical enclave complete with rooftop bar, cocktails served in coconuts and island-inspired nosh, debuted at Chesterfield Towne Center earlier this week. (Richmond magazine)

Seeds of Time

If the mention of “heirloom” or “heritage” seeds sends you reaching for your spade, a road trip to Charlottesville may be in order. This Saturday the Heritage Harvest Festival returns for its 13th year at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate in Albemarle County. The gathering celebrates T.J.'s agricultural legacy with demos, book signings and seminars from James Beard Award-winning chefs, authors and historians, including festival co-chair Alice Waters, the grande dame of food activism and owner of California's Chez Panisse. (Richmond magazine)

Out of This World

When he’s not slinging tacos and space-a-dillas — that rocket sauce is addictive — Intergalactic Tacos food truck owner Brian Graff can be found picking up trash along the James River, supporting hunger-relief charities and sending positive shout-outs on the ’gram. Meet the Richmond native and follow his skyward rise aboard the space-themed food truck. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia’s Gold Standard

Among the top agricultural products in the commonwealth, Virginia peanuts are considered the crème de la crème in the peanut world. Writer and ingredient aficionada Stephanie Ganz cracks the nut to uncover a little history, locally prepared dishes where peanuts shine and a recipe from Helen’s chef Clay Hoss for peanut fried chicken and country queso waffles that will have you saying, "Well, hot damn." (Richmond magazine)

So Hot Right Now

The Richmond dining scene has been warmly embraced by the national media in recent years, but earlier this week one of its standouts received a momentous distinction: Bon Appetit placed Scott's Addition's Longoven at No. 3 on its "Hot Ten" list of America's Best New Restaurants for 2019. This is a huge achievement for chef-owners Andrew Manning, Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy Phelan, who fought for years to turn their pop-up dreams into a brick-and-mortar reality. Whether you take a culinary magic carpet ride via their multicourse tasting menu or dine a la carte at Longoven's bar, Bon Appetit editor Julia Kramer says, “This is very beautiful and very serious food served in a very beautiful and very serious space."

Brew News

Molly's Bicycle Shop at 4515 W. Hundred Road in Chester will soon be home to a small-batch in-house brewing operation when Molly’s Blind Dog Brewery opens Saturday, Sept. 21, with suds flowing from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the grand opening.

Ch-ch-ch-changes

Last month, 415 E. Grace St. bid farewell to KuRu Ethiopian Bistro, but a new concept has quickly rolled in. True’s Cultural Kitchen, an eatery focusing on Caribbean cuisine and seafood, is set to open on Friday, Sept. 20.

Just in time for the return of VCU students, the shuttered Bonchon space at 308 N. Laurel St. is now home to &pizza. This is the first location of the D.C.-based restaurant chain to hit the Richmond area. (Richmond BizSense)

A Helping Hand

A few weeks ago we shared that Weezie’s Kitchen in Carytown is closed until further notice following a dumpster fire that spread to the restaurant's walk-in cooler on the morning of Sept. 1. In addition to a GoFundMe page to help with repairs and replacing inventory, a T-shirt campaign has also launched.

