Richmond Food News: Week of Sept. 14-18

Free for All

A new Ashland bakery, 7 Muffins a Day, is here to quash any rumors that gluten- or dairy-free baked goods don’t stand up to their conventional counterparts. What began as a home baking experiment has evolved into a brick-and-mortar storefront offering sweet and savory treats, including brownies that I bet will fool you. (Richmond magazine)

The Great Outdoors

While the summer season may seem like prime patio time, nothing beats eating and imbibing al fresco in fall temps and sweater weather. Writer Genevelyn Steele reveals the patios at area restaurants that have been calling her name, from a Slab-City-meets-Italian-piazza vibe to the place you should be headed for Fish Fry Fridays. (Richmond magazine)

A Taste of India

In her Richmond magazine reporting debut, chef and cake pop queen Keya Wingfield of Candy Valley Cake Company dives into the local Indian food scene, taking us on a tour of grocers chockablock with spices and hard-to-find ingredients. She also shares a list of kitchen essentials for Indian dishes and introduces us to the owner of one of Virginia’s largest vegetarian supermarkets. (Richmond magazine)

Folk Feast to Go

October in Richmond is synonymous with the Folk Festival. For local foodies, Folk Feast, the tasting event with small plates from area restaurants, is what truly kicks off the multiday annual tradition. In 2020 fashion, the chef-driven fundraiser that last year raised roughly $40,000 to support the festival is switching things up. This year, Folk Feast is offering a limited quantity of Folk Feast To-Go bags ($100) for advance purchase, featuring a collection of bites from Mama J’s, Brenner Pass, East Coast Provisions and more local eateries along with some Folk Festival swag.

After just a few years, Frank Community Farm has evolved to become a source of food for neighbors and a space to grow for neurodiverse adults. (Richmond magazine)

A family in Hanover is turning to hemp to produce a variety of CBD-infused products. (Richmond magazine)

September is Virginia Spirits Month. Grab a rocks glass, sit back and read all about a Virginia-made single-malt whiskey from a family-run distillery making a splash in the beverage world. (Richmond magazine)

Stony Point Fashion Park recently gained a new tenant, Eggspectation. The chain, with three cafes in the commonwealth, offers a solid slate of the usual brunch suspects. While the name may suggest a breakfast-focused eatery, they also serve lunch and dinner.

Food is certainly a major element of the dining-out equation, but many guests will say it’s the staff that keeps them coming back. After four years with Laura Lee’s, Michael Smith, the all-smiles general manager, is bidding the Forest Hill restaurant farewell.

Cue Dolly Parton — this week, chefs Lee Gregory and Joe Sparatta joined forces for a night of sold-out fried chicken magic under a pop-up dubbed Jolene’s. The Southbound duo promise a return, so stay tuned. Until then, I’ll be dreaming of the banana pudding with vanilla bean pudding and salted dulce de leche that I missed out on.

After opening in the summer of 2017, Sandston Smokehouse, known for its daily specials paired with tried-and-true ’cue classics, has shut its doors. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Chances are, if you attended VCU in the past 20 years, you spent some time at Mojo’s Philadeli. After over two decades in business, the owner has announced that the college stalwart — home to cheap pitchers, wing nights and a hefty lineup of cheesesteaks — will close on Oct. 11.

The husband-and-wife duo behind Jackson Ward’s Stump’s Pig & Pint have closed their space at 119 E. Leigh St. after a year in business. Fans of the smoked meats and Rocket Ribs — wontons stuffed with rib meat and smoked pimento cheese — can catch their food trailer cruising through the city. (Richmond BizSense)

Triple Crossing Beer is set to unveil a 3,000-square-foot brewhouse with a large patio in Chesterfield. The brewery's third location is set to open in late 2021 or early 2022. (Richmond BizSense)

In Other Food News …