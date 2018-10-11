Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 8-12

× Expand The Stables made its Folk Feast debut with a double dose of offerings including this spaghetti squash with arugula pesto, pine nuts, tomato and onion-balsamic reduction. Check out the full lineup of Folk Feast pics and all the other events to satisfy your cravings and quench your thirst below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Next Frontier

Drive through Church Hill with the windows open, and you may be lucky enough to get a whiff of smoky goodness from corner staple Alamo BBQ. Owner Chris Davis is soon to be spreading his culinary wings and opening up Frontier a few blocks away on North 25th Street. The centerpiece of the forthcoming restaurant, expected to open in late November, is a 1-ton rotisserie where duck, chicken, burgers and other delights will roast away happily. Diners can also look forward to 20 beers on tap, a late-night bar menu and a space focused on comfort. (Richmond magazine)

Folk Feast Recap

The Richmond Folk Festival returns for its 14th year this weekend, kicking off Friday, but the sixth annual Folk Feast fundraiser was a tasty precursor to the celebration of music and culture. On Tuesday, Oct. 9, nearly 500 guests savored an evening at Tredegar Iron Works celebrating Richmond’s diverse culinary offerings. Local restaurants including Heritage, Dutch & Co., and Croaker's Spot served up signature dishes. Check out the pics and get hyped for this weekend. (Richmond magazine)

Dill With It

When I was 3 years old, my mom walked in the kitchen to find my face buried deep in a jar of pickles. Twenty-five years later, not much has changed: I’ll proudly throw them on a burger as a crisp topper, munch on them as a palate cleanser when eating barbecue or simply eat them straight from the jar. It seems that I am not alone in my appreciation. On Saturday, Oct. 13, the Artisan Pickle Club hosts the third annual Pickled & Fermented Festival at Center of the Universe Brewing in Ashland, celebrating anything and everything pickle-related. (Richmond magazine)

Show Me the Honey

Scott's Addition may be known as craft beer country, but tucked away on Altamont Avenue is Black Heath Meadery, currently the only meadery in RVA. Co-owner and mead-maker Bill Cavender imports honey, a main ingredient in mead, from local hives. Don't let the honey hold you back; the flagship mead, Muse, along with the blueberry-flavored offering Berry Goode, are smooth, not-too-sweet sippers. (Richmond magazine)

Grace Makes Three

When Johnny and Katrina Giavos opened a second Stella’s Grocery location in Scott’s Addition — a hop and a skip away from our offices — I knew it was trouble. Sorry, folks on East Grace Street, now it’s your turn to practice self-control: The Giavoses have revealed that they will be closing Kohlmann’s Market at 109 E. Grace St., a venture that opened in 2015, and rebranding the space as Stella’s Grocery, making it their third location in the city. Expected to open by the end of the month, the store will offer made-to-order sandwiches and Stella's specialties to go including tabbouleh, as well as beer, wine and grocery items. Pro tip: Their basil vinaigrette paired with their salads and gyro bowls makes the world go 'round. (Richmond BizSense)

Restaurant Week Returns

If you’ve been wanting to try some area restaurants that typically might be better suited for a special celebration than a weekday date night, the fall edition of Richmond Restaurant Week, which runs Oct. 22-28, is the ideal opportunity to indulge. IN 2018 RRW celebrate 17 years as community-minded event benefiting FeedMore, local businesses and adventurous diners. Participating restaurants, including Brenner Pass, Saison and Acacia Mid-town, will offer three courses for just under $30 a person.

Oystober

Child Savers is hosting the fundraising event BoarOysterous on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the stunning overlook next to their offices in Church Hill. If you’re a fan of local brews from Hardywood and Triple Crossing, the strum of a guitar gets your feet moving, and BBQ and oysters sound like an ideal combo, you know where to go. Tickets are $40 for adults.

Slow Food RVA is hosting the annual Shell Raiser's Shindig (say that five times fast), to benefit the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program through VCU's Rice Rivers Center, on Oct. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Libbie Mill-Midtown. Learn about Virginia oysters and how to promote sustainability and enjoy some briny mollusks creatively prepared by top area chefs including Andrew Manning and Walter Bundy, plus wine, beer and cocktails from Virago. Tickets are $50, $90 for couples.

Making Change

I almost didn't want to type the words "meals tax," but Mayor Levar Stoney recently began promoting the program Change for RVA Schools, which encourages people to eat out in area restaurants. All proceeds from the 1.5 percent tax increase approved by City Council in February benefit Richmond Public Schools.

RVA Love

The term "tasting room" is doubly meaningful at Basic City Brewing in Manchester. In addition to beers, visitors will find the Hops Kitchen food truck presenting thoughtful, globally influenced bites using brews from Basic City. Hops Kitchen recently got a shout-out from Food Network for their unique and tasty nachos.

After paying a visit to the rustic, German-centric restaurant in Union Hill, Garden & Gun magazine recently sang the praises of Metzger Bar & Butchery and chef-owner Brittanny Anderson.

ICYMI

The second location of Latitude Seafood Co. opened Monday at Stony Point Fashion Park, serving lunch and dinner.

The 22-year-old Mexican restaurant Su Casa, at 4013 W. Broad St., closed over the summer, but it's being revamped as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant, expected to open by the end of November. (Richmond BizSense)

Grab some Ritz or your cracker of choice and check out the newest flavor from Birdie's Pimento Cheese to hit the market, a seasonal smoked gouda and roasted red pepper.

RVA Hospitality Group opened Bar Solita last week in the old Graffiato space at 123 W. Broad St., serving up craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, small plates and Mediterranean vibes.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …