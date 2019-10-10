Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 7-11

This edible work of art is a pistachio marjolaine with Concord grapes and creme fraiche from Chairlift. Check out all the bites from this week's Folk Feast at the link below. Enter the photo recap hungry, and I guarantee you will leave hangry — you've been warned. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
For Folk’s Sake
We came. We snapped. We feasted. At this year’s seventh annual chef-driven fundraising event, Folk Feast, over 500 people voraciously sampled a broad assortment of the city’s dining establishments via small plates. Take a peek at an autumnal corned beef hash from Lucy’s and a cake from Chairlift that was so pretty I almost asked it out on a date, along with other bites from this delicious precursor to the Richmond Folk Festival. The three-day tune-filled celebration on Brown’s Island kicks off Friday, Oct. 11, and wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 13. (Richmond magazine)
Ultimate Comfort
Our sweltering late summer temperatures have backed off just in time for the first-ever Richmond Mac and Cheese Festival. Need a little comfort food in your life? You’re in luck, because this weekend 30 different types of mac and cheese will all be under one roof, including smoked pimento mac. I repeat, smoked pimento mac. (Richmond magazine)
His Cup of
Tea Coffee
Even after half a lifetime in the coffee business, Lamplighter’s head roaster, 33-year-old Alan Smith, would drink coffee all day every day if it were physically possible. After starting as a barista with Lamplighter almost 10 years ago, Smith plays a vital part in the company that has grown from one location to three and celebrates a decade in the buzzy business in December. (Richmond magazine)
Triple Threat
Writer Piet E. Jones is back with a trio of eateries around the area worth putting on your dining wish list. Wallet-friendly tripe soup, taquitos and tamales await at Rosita’s in Chesterfield, while a multigenerational family brings Seoul street food to Hopewell at Chefahn. In the West End, Jones stumbled on Chadar Thai, a 13-year-old restaurant getting attention for its classic take on Thai cuisine. (Richmond magazine)
A Hand up for Startups
If you dig local products and you faithfully shop at area markets, it’s quite a time to be alive in Richmond, because there is a wealth to choose from. Real Local RVA, Hatch Kitchen and The Apple Cart took notice and joined forces to host the first Help to the Shelf competition, aimed at assisting new food startups. A group of judges, including yours truly, recently narrowed down a group of 15 finalists to five. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Hatch will host the pitch finals, where Chaotic Tempeh, Zesto Pesto, Cobra Pickles, Favour Cookies and Lil Sprout Microgreens will battle it out for the prize — a food startup's dream package including branding and photography services. (Richmond magazine)
Nectar of the Gods
Shh, if you listen closely you can hear the hum of an espresso machine coming from 3121 W. Broad St., where Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. quietly opened its first cafe earlier this week. South Side Blanchard's fans, a second cafe is planned to open in The Hill Standard, the forthcoming shopping center that will be anchored by The Veil Brewing Co. and include Pepe’s restaurant, Charm School ice cream and Stella’s Grocery.
In other java news, Lakeside will soon welcome Bright Spot Coffee, a microroastery and cafe that is set to open its doors Friday, Oct. 11, with hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Little Bean Coffee Co., a cart that originated because of the lack of high-quality coffee in a Hanover hospital, will open a brick-and-mortar location at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Oct. 21. (Richmond BizSense)
Virginia Is For Restaurant Lovers
The Virginia Is for Lovers slogan, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, can be adapted to include almost anything we appreciate in the commonwealth: craft beer, mountains, art. Last week, Virginia Tourism Corporation, in partnership with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, rolled out a Virginia Is for Restaurant Lovers campaign. Special events, possible restaurant collaborations and workforce resources are on the campaign agenda. (News release)
ICYMI
Housemade pasta and other Northern Italian fare have made their way to the former Swan Dive space at 805 N. Davis Ave. in The Fan. Gersi marks the second location from Brooklyn restaurateurs, their first in the Richmond area. (Richmond magazine)
Sauer Brands Inc. — formerly C.F. Sauer Co. prior to being sold at the end of June — is in progress rebranding its entire 175-product line. The Richmond-based company says that although they sport a new look, the products retain their original recipes. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
After less than a year, Shockoe Bottom fried chicken enclave Hot Chick is taking its Mutha Clucka and Nashville hot sandwiches to a second location in Chesterfield County. The establishment from EAT Restaurant Partners will operate at 14210 Midlothian Turnpike in the forthcoming Winterfield Crossing development and open in 2020. EAT Restaurant Partners currently has 11 restaurants, with three, including this one, on the way. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
The Charlottesville-based Juice Laundry can now satisfy any cold-pressed juice, smoothie or acai bowl cravings at its 6231 River Road outpost in Richmond. (Richmond BizSense)
Parterre has opened in the Linden Row Inn at 100 E. Franklin St., dishing out Southern-influenced breakfast and lunch daily.
The only fast-casual chicken salad spot in the state, Chicken Salad Chick, debuted in Richmond last week at 9631 W. Broad St.
RVA Love
A double dose of shout-outs for Scott's Addition smokehouse ZZQ this week: Big 7 Travel unveiled a list of the 50 Best Spots for BBQ in America, with ZZQ landing at No. 10. While Big 7 was all about the brisket, Food Network names the restaurant's beef ribs the top ribs in the state.
According to Forbes, if you love imbibing, dining and food culture, a trip to Virginia should include the Fire, Flour & Fork festival. The multiday food gauntlet with over 30 events returns for its sixth year Oct. 31-Nov. 3, and has been declared “unlike any other food festival in the country.” (Forbes; Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)
Upcoming Events
- Magnificent Midlothian Food Festival, Westchester Commons (Oct. 12): The 30-year-old festival is back, dishing out food, wine and beer.
- 2019 Pecan Festival, Richard Bland College (Oct. 12): A gathering to celebrate the oldest and largest pecan groves in Virginia
- National Farmers Day, Black Heath Meadery (Oct. 12): An ode to farmers and their relationship with bees featuring guest taps, music and mead
- Flannels and Flapjacks, Buskey Cider (Oct. 12): A blueberry pancake cider release paired with Brekkie Waffles
- The Haunt Drag Brunch | Later Show, Switch (Oct. 12): A brunch experience complete with spooky vibes and entertainment
- Taste of Grain, Ardent Craft Ales (Oct. 13): Explore the efforts of the Common Grain Alliance with bread flights, demos and education.
- Oktoberfest, The Cask Cafe (Oct. 13): Parking lot takeover with food and various Oktoberfest brews
- Fall Medicine Making Class, The Highpoint (Oct. 13): Learn how and leave with the tools to make herbal remedies at home.
- Eat for Ocracoke, The Roosevelt (Oct. 14-20): Proceeds from food and drink sales will go toward helping to rebuild the North Carolina island.
- Garnett’s Turns 10, Garnett’s Cafe (Oct. 15): Special happy hour and sweet specials to ring in a decade on Park Avenue
- Sharing the Table With The Mantu, The Mantu (Oct. 15): A series from The Library of Virginia that explores the culture and cuisine of local immigrant-owned restaurants
- A Feast of South African Dishes, Mise en Place (Oct. 15): A chef-led class and demo on how to make dishes like pumpkin fritters and biltong stew
- 400 Years in the Making: The Birth of American Brewing, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Oct. 16): An exploration of beer history and a special wild yeast beer release
- Wine Dinner, Spoon Bread Bistro (Oct. 16): Five courses paired with five wines from the Russian River Valley
- Fall in Love With the Arts, Tarrant’s Cafe (Oct. 17): A four-course and five-wine dinner to benefit the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance
- Japanese Denim, Longoven (Oct. 17): Oysters, grilled bites and the release of Longoven’s koji beer collab with The Veil Brewing Co. on the patio
In Other Food News …
- It’s been quite a ride for Inn at Little Washington chef Patrick O’Connell over the past couple of years, with a James Beard Lifetime Achievement award, a 40th birthday for his restaurant and a third Michelin star. He's adding a new venture to his plate, a casual cafe near the inn with a simple menu that may include grilled cheese sandwiches or rolled omelets, set to open in late summer 2020. (Washingtonian)
- Another food show on Netflix? Bring it. Momofuku founder David Chang’s newest series, "Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner," debuts Oct. 23 and includes appearances by celebrities Chrissy Teigen and Seth Rogen. (Eater)