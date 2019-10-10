Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 7-11

× Expand This edible work of art is a pistachio marjolaine with Concord grapes and creme fraiche from Chairlift. Check out all the bites from this week's Folk Feast at the link below. Enter the photo recap hungry, and I guarantee you will leave hangry — you've been warned. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

For Folk’s Sake

We came. We snapped. We feasted. At this year’s seventh annual chef-driven fundraising event, Folk Feast, over 500 people voraciously sampled a broad assortment of the city’s dining establishments via small plates. Take a peek at an autumnal corned beef hash from Lucy’s and a cake from Chairlift that was so pretty I almost asked it out on a date, along with other bites from this delicious precursor to the Richmond Folk Festival. The three-day tune-filled celebration on Brown’s Island kicks off Friday, Oct. 11, and wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 13. (Richmond magazine)

Ultimate Comfort

Our sweltering late summer temperatures have backed off just in time for the first-ever Richmond Mac and Cheese Festival. Need a little comfort food in your life? You’re in luck, because this weekend 30 different types of mac and cheese will all be under one roof, including smoked pimento mac. I repeat, smoked pimento mac. (Richmond magazine)

His Cup of Tea Coffee

Even after half a lifetime in the coffee business, Lamplighter’s head roaster, 33-year-old Alan Smith, would drink coffee all day every day if it were physically possible. After starting as a barista with Lamplighter almost 10 years ago, Smith plays a vital part in the company that has grown from one location to three and celebrates a decade in the buzzy business in December. (Richmond magazine)

Triple Threat

Writer Piet E. Jones is back with a trio of eateries around the area worth putting on your dining wish list. Wallet-friendly tripe soup, taquitos and tamales await at Rosita’s in Chesterfield, while a multigenerational family brings Seoul street food to Hopewell at Chefahn. In the West End, Jones stumbled on Chadar Thai, a 13-year-old restaurant getting attention for its classic take on Thai cuisine. (Richmond magazine)

A Hand up for Startups

If you dig local products and you faithfully shop at area markets, it’s quite a time to be alive in Richmond, because there is a wealth to choose from. Real Local RVA, Hatch Kitchen and The Apple Cart took notice and joined forces to host the first Help to the Shelf competition, aimed at assisting new food startups. A group of judges, including yours truly, recently narrowed down a group of 15 finalists to five. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Hatch will host the pitch finals, where Chaotic Tempeh, Zesto Pesto, Cobra Pickles, Favour Cookies and Lil Sprout Microgreens will battle it out for the prize — a food startup's dream package including branding and photography services. (Richmond magazine)

Nectar of the Gods

Shh, if you listen closely you can hear the hum of an espresso machine coming from 3121 W. Broad St., where Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. quietly opened its first cafe earlier this week. South Side Blanchard's fans, a second cafe is planned to open in The Hill Standard, the forthcoming shopping center that will be anchored by The Veil Brewing Co. and include Pepe’s restaurant, Charm School ice cream and Stella’s Grocery.

In other java news, Lakeside will soon welcome Bright Spot Coffee, a microroastery and cafe that is set to open its doors Friday, Oct. 11, with hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Bean Coffee Co., a cart that originated because of the lack of high-quality coffee in a Hanover hospital, will open a brick-and-mortar location at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike on Oct. 21. (Richmond BizSense)

Virginia Is For Restaurant Lovers

The Virginia Is for Lovers slogan, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, can be adapted to include almost anything we appreciate in the commonwealth: craft beer, mountains, art. Last week, Virginia Tourism Corporation, in partnership with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, rolled out a Virginia Is for Restaurant Lovers campaign. Special events, possible restaurant collaborations and workforce resources are on the campaign agenda. (News release)

ICYMI

Housemade pasta and other Northern Italian fare have made their way to the former Swan Dive space at 805 N. Davis Ave. in The Fan. Gersi marks the second location from Brooklyn restaurateurs, their first in the Richmond area. (Richmond magazine)

Sauer Brands Inc. — formerly C.F. Sauer Co. prior to being sold at the end of June — is in progress rebranding its entire 175-product line. The Richmond-based company says that although they sport a new look, the products retain their original recipes. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

After less than a year, Shockoe Bottom fried chicken enclave Hot Chick is taking its Mutha Clucka and Nashville hot sandwiches to a second location in Chesterfield County. The establishment from EAT Restaurant Partners will operate at 14210 Midlothian Turnpike in the forthcoming Winterfield Crossing development and open in 2020. EAT Restaurant Partners currently has 11 restaurants, with three, including this one, on the way. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The Charlottesville-based Juice Laundry can now satisfy any cold-pressed juice, smoothie or acai bowl cravings at its 6231 River Road outpost in Richmond. (Richmond BizSense)

Parterre has opened in the Linden Row Inn at 100 E. Franklin St., dishing out Southern-influenced breakfast and lunch daily.

The only fast-casual chicken salad spot in the state, Chicken Salad Chick, debuted in Richmond last week at 9631 W. Broad St.

RVA Love

A double dose of shout-outs for Scott's Addition smokehouse ZZQ this week: Big 7 Travel unveiled a list of the 50 Best Spots for BBQ in America, with ZZQ landing at No. 10. While Big 7 was all about the brisket, Food Network names the restaurant's beef ribs the top ribs in the state.

According to Forbes, if you love imbibing, dining and food culture, a trip to Virginia should include the Fire, Flour & Fork festival. The multiday food gauntlet with over 30 events returns for its sixth year Oct. 31-Nov. 3, and has been declared “unlike any other food festival in the country.” (Forbes; Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …