Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 5-9

× Expand Restaurante Week, dedicated to showcasing the Latin- and Hispanic-owned restaurants in the region, wraps up on Oct. 11. Head below for more info to plot your weekend meals. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Great Return

After canceling its spring edition due to the pandemic, Richmond Restaurant Week, the almost 20-year-old event that benefits Feed More, will return with an extended two-week version Oct. 12-25. Want to dine al fresco on a patio? Homebound in PJs more your style? RRW is keeping the annual tradition, which supports both the area dining community and local hunger relief efforts, flexible. (Richmond magazine)

A Time and a Place

During the pandemic, pop-up events have lured diners with rotating menus and get-it-while-you-can excitement. They’ve also offered chefs the opportunity to switch things up and stay busy. Enter Seth Goulston, a furloughed chef who pivoted to create Field to Fire, a meal delivery service and pop-up venture focusing on small purveyors and seasonality. (Richmond magazine)

Pumpkin Power

Writer and former professional chef Stephanie Ganz is here to remind us that pumpkins aren’t just for carving, adorning doorsteps or flavoring lattes. From buying basics to an Alton Brown-approved pumpkin pie available locally and a heat-tinged recipe for pumpkin soup from Jamaica House Chef-owner Carena Ives, we gladly welcome the fall crop. (Richmond magazine)

Guten Appetit

Writer Keya Wingfield takes us on a culinary visit to Germany, exploring everything from Oktoberfest essentials to local restaurants celebrating German fare. She also sits down with food consultant and Richmond resident Daniela Holcomb, who takes a trip down memory lane to share the food traditions of her native Germany. (Richmond magazine)

Grab a Cart

South Side will soon be home to the second area location of Trader Joe’s. The grocer known for its hefty frozen food selection, everything bagel seasoning and cult-like following of shoppers will open its doors on Friday, Oct. 9, in the Stony Point Shopping Center at 3000 Stony Point Road. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Sip and Savor

October marks Virginia Wine Month, and although the 32nd annual celebration may be a bit different, we are totally here for an excuse to appreciate Virginia’s growing role in the wine world. With over 312 wineries, the commonwealth is the sixth-largest wine region in the United States. P.S.: Looking for a refresher on the state of vino in Virginia? Last year we explored Virginia wine and cheese, including this primo spread. (Richmond magazine)

Be sure to catch the final days of Restaurante Week, which wraps up Oct. 11, and stop by Kuba Kuba, Bocata Latin Grill, Taqueria Y Antojitos El Chido and more. Hosted in partnership with the Virginia Hispanic Chamber, the event aims to show support for Latin- and Hispanic-owned restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic. (News release)

Boo-tiful Treats

Spooky season is upon us, and Richmond Bakers Against Racism — a local chapter of the global initiative — is celebrating all things witches, ghouls and spells with a Halloween-inspired lineup of treats. Accepting preorders only, sales for the Blue Moon bake sale go live Oct. 19, with pickups taking place Oct. 31 at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. All proceeds will benefit local grassroots organizations such as Frank Community Farm and Richmond YWCA. Pro tip: Set a reminder; the last event sold out in less than two hours.

Oh, Thank Heaven

Cyclists who frequent the Virginia Capital Trail, don’t fret, your Powerade pit stop will be making a comeback. After closing the popular stop for bikers in late summer, 7-Eleven announced plans to raze the current building and build an expanded and updated version of the 50-year-old store. (Richmond BizSense)

Speaking of 7-Eleven, Nightingale Ice Cream sandwiches will soon be available at select locations. Be sure to peep the freezer section the next time you’re in the convenience store for a sub-brand of the sammies, mini versions dubbed Chomp.

ICYMI

We recently took time to explore the financial foundations of the Richmond restaurant industry. From an inside look at Brenner Pass to tipping and taxes and the reasoning behind the pricing of dishes, we hope you gain a better understanding of what it takes to make the meals you love and a deeper appreciation for the people and places that have become pillars of our city. (Richmond magazine)

Weekends are now dedicated to smash burgers and pickle-brined fries at Hatch Cafe. The 3-year-old pop-up Cobra Burger has landed a standing twice-a-week residency at the cafe, with the goal of debuting a brick-and-mortar space in 2021. Side note: A Cobra breakfast sammie is now a thing. (Richmond magazine)

Pull out those oversized sweaters and embrace all things autumn with this list of spots serving up a taste of the season — say hello to a root veggie cold-pressed juice and a double pumpkin cronut. (Richmond magazine)

Fungus is among us — take a dive into Richmond’s world of mycelium via local foragers, growers and distributors. (Richmond magazine)

Blue Atlas, the new market and restaurant concept housed in the former Robert Fulton School, will open the doors of the restaurant on Oct. 14. (Richmond magazine)

People’s Pie is now open and sharing the pizza love on Sundays.

Arts District restaurant Bistro 27 will have its last service on Sunday, Oct. 10. Owner William Wright cites increased rent as the main reason behind the 15-year-old restaurant’s closure. (Style Weekly)

My crystal ball spies umbrella-adorned cocktails in the future. The island-inspired pop-up Pineapple Trade Co. will make an appearance at Virago Spirits on Oct. 17. Tickets go on sale Oct. 12, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Better Housing Coalition.

Upcoming Events

We strongly encourage everyone to make safe and smart decisions and adhere to municipal and business guidelines related to the pandemic.

In Other Food News ...