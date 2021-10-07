Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 4-8

× Expand Pull out that dining wish list, because Richmond Restaurant Week returns later this month for its 20th year. I’m already plotting my stops around the region. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘No Rules’

A hot dog roller and a James Beard Award-nominated chef may seem like an unlikely pairing, but at Black Lodge, “There are no rules.” The 2.0 version of the Scott’s Addition concept is officially here, featuring late-night franks, caviar and shot pairings, and plenty of “Bud Heavy.” Drawing the curtain on the former cafe venture, Brittanny Anderson and the crew from adjacent Brenner Pass recently reintroduced the space as a bar and lounge. (Richmond magazine)

Wine Down

Virginia Wine Month is in full swing, and we’ve embraced the (unnecessary but welcome) excuse to celebrate the commonwealth’s growing love for grapes. From five must-stops on the Monticello Wine Trail — including a brand-new, Wes Anderson-inspired vineyard — to local bottle suppliers and winemakers, exploring Virginia wine has never been so easy. (Richmond magazine)

Back in Action

After a virtual festival last year, the local foodie extravaganza Fire, Flour & Fork is making its in-person return with a handful of events Nov. 5-7, touted as an “amuse-bouche” for what’s to come next year. The 2021 calendar promises an “East Meets the Southwest Top Chefs” dinner and demo with former “Top Chef” season 18 contestants, a discussion and documentary viewing on historic culinary leaders John Dabney and James Hemings, and a drag brunch dedicated to all the queens. P.S.: Tickets are limited and on sale now. (Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Emeritus Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

Richmond Restaurant Week turns 20 this year. The annual fundraising event that invites Richmonders to dine out and give back takes place Oct. 18-31, with over two dozen participating restaurants including Alewife, Secco Wine Bar, Osaka Sushi & Steak, and Southbound.

ICYMI

An East End farm and nonprofit is teaching young people of color about sustainable agriculture. Learn more about Legacy Farm. (Richmond magazine)

After time spent abroad visiting coffee farms, Brianna Libby dove headfirst into the caffeinated world. Today, she and her husband, Will, operate the cafe and roastery Color Wheel Coffee from a renovated RV in Glen Allen. (Richmond magazine)

In our spotlight, the undoubtedly cool proprietor of Oregon Hill’s L’Opossum, David Shannon, dishes his fave late-night munchies, go-to restaurants and what you can bet will always be stocked in his fridge. (Richmond magazine)

The bagel gods have spoken: After originally starting as a Venmo-only operation offering pickup at RVA Performance Training, then popping up at farmers markets and grocers across the region, Chewy’s Bagels has landed a brick-and-mortar space. Look for the sourdough bagels to arrive at 3138 W. Cary St. from baker and VCU alum Ashley Cricchio early next year. Also on the Carytown horizon: a bakery dedicated to Jewish, Old World-style goods called Claudia’s Bake Shoppe and, just a few blocks down, Lolita’s, an eatery from sisters and co-owners of Little Mexico, Rosio and Karina Garcia. (Richmond BizSense)

Hailing from Staunton, Chicano Boy Taco has rolled out its second location in Chesterfield at 2003 Huguenot Road. (News release)

The time has finally arrived for us to enjoy the winning flavor from Food Network’s "Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones" by Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops. The North Side ice cream shop will be scooping “Black Joy” — a salted, malted dulce de leche ice cream with dark chocolate fudge brownie and blondie chunks and seafood seasoning caramel (whoa) — Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. or sellout.

A butter club — yes, you read that right — from Truckle Cheesemongers may be a Richmond first. The Scott’s Addition shop dedicated to cheese and accoutrements is taking things up a notch. Owner Maggie Bradshaw is introducing Truckle’s Culture(d) Club, a membership program for lovers of cheese or butter or both.

Before it moves to its new location at 1012 Hull St. on Oct. 15, the last day to grab a latte from Brewer’s Cafe’s original location is Friday.

Upcoming Events

Public Coffee Tasting , Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. (Oct. 8): Stop by the Forest Hill Avenue outpost for the weekly tasting and discussion.

, Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co. (Oct. 8): Stop by the Forest Hill Avenue outpost for the weekly tasting and discussion. Hueya Pop-up , The Coop (Oct. 8): The Chicano-inspired pop-up is serving up everything from empanadas to pan de elote, or Mexican cornbread, served with brown sugar butter.

, The Coop (Oct. 8): The Chicano-inspired pop-up is serving up everything from empanadas to pan de elote, or Mexican cornbread, served with brown sugar butter. Oro Pop-up , Hatch Cafe (Oct. 10): End the weekend with a comforting, pasta-centric dinner from former Nota Bene chef Laine Myers.

, Hatch Cafe (Oct. 10): End the weekend with a comforting, pasta-centric dinner from former Nota Bene chef Laine Myers. Carolina Girl Catering Pop-up , TBT El Gallo (Oct. 11): The low-country concept is serving up a menu dedicated to fried chicken, sourced from Sylvanaqua Farms.

, TBT El Gallo (Oct. 11): The low-country concept is serving up a menu dedicated to fried chicken, sourced from Sylvanaqua Farms. All About Pasta , Mise en Place (Oct. 12): This carb-loaded cook-from-home class is online, which means PJs are totally acceptable.

, Mise en Place (Oct. 12): This carb-loaded cook-from-home class is online, which means PJs are totally acceptable. "MasterChef Live!" , Carpenter Theatre (Oct. 12): A foodie showdown featuring "MasterChef" and "MasterChef Junior" contestants battling it out in head-to-head cooking demos

, Carpenter Theatre (Oct. 12): A foodie showdown featuring "MasterChef" and "MasterChef Junior" contestants battling it out in head-to-head cooking demos Wine Pairing Dinner , Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen (Oct. 13): Four courses prepared by chef David Dunlap, paired with four wines from California’s Jordan Winery

, Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen (Oct. 13): Four courses prepared by chef David Dunlap, paired with four wines from California’s Jordan Winery Fall Comfort Foods, Publix Cooking School (Oct. 13): Embrace the flavors of the season including butternut, sage and pumpkin during the hands-on class.

In Other Food News ...