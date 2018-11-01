Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 2

Find tater tots and a fresh take on the McRib at Bingo, opening Friday in Scott's Addition. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
B-I-N-G-O
Grab some quarters, invite some friends, and prepare for entertainment overload when Bingo, Richmond’s only all-in-one restaurant, brewery and arcade, hosts its soft opening this Friday, Nov. 2. Located in a former bingo hall at 2900 W. Broad St. in Scott's Addition, the 12,000-square-foot space is the product of hospitality heavy hitters Jason Alley, Michele Jones, Jay Bayer and developer Ted Ukrop. Draft cocktails, beer brewed on site, classic arcade games and a playful menu combine to make Bingo a "one-stop shop" experience. (Richmond magazine)
Tacos With a Twist
Root beer-braised oxtail tacos, peach cobbler churros and jalapeno hush puppy nachos are just a few of the offerings from the new Soul Taco, the latest restaurant to hit the growing Second Street dining scene in Jackson Ward. Soul Taco blends Latin flavors with Southern-inspired nuances in a cozy, welcoming environment known to bump some classic hip-hop and R&B tunes. Bonus: Most menu items are under $4. (Richmond magazine)
Pups, Pastries and a Plated Dinner
The Jefferson Hotel kitchen staff are no strangers to rolling out multicourse meals for elaborate events, but the sold-out Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, celebrating 20 years this Saturday, is one of their most intensive in terms of volume and menu creation. The culinary team spends upwards of four months preparing for the all-vegetarian event, RSPCA's largest fundraiser. Fun fact: The dessert course is always a surprise for guests, and this year's creations will be adorned with a total of 20 pounds of confetti sprinkles. (Richmond magazine)
Food Truck Evolution
If you frequent area farmers markets, you’ve probably spotted a line of people congregating in front of the Empanadas Market food truck. The business is expanding and opening its first brick-and-mortar location at 1110 Westbriar Drive sometime next week, dishing out Argentinian-style empanadas ranging from spicy beef and chimi-pulled pork to vegetarian offerings including caprese and butternut squash. Added perk: They'll be selling frozen empanadas to bake at home, along with their famous chimichurri and roasted pepper sauce.
The food truck Firesides, known for its diverse options including Cubano sandwiches, po'boys and tostados, is opening a location in the Regency mall food court on Monday, Nov. 5. The plan is to provide favorites from the truck along with rotating menu items.
New Kids on the Block
Jackson Ward has some new neighbors to welcome:
- Radio personality Kelli Lemon officially opened the doors of Urban Hang Suite on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Located at 304 E. Broad St., the space offers cafe vibes in a modern social lounge.
- Bryant’s Cider, the Ward's first cider tasting room, will open its doors at 308 N. Adams St. on Nov. 2 for a soft opening coinciding with First Fridays. Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Nelson County, Bryant's will host its grand opening Nov. 9, in celebration of Cider Week Virginia. Pro tip: Unicorn Fuel, a dry cider infused with rose hips and hibiscus, is a tantalizing, refreshing, slightly tart and tad-bit boozy (7.9 percent ABV) offering that shouldn’t be missed. Special releases during Bryant's apple-y debut include a cold brew coffee-infused cider and bourbon and peach and pumpkin-spiced varieties.
The city is embracing Latin flavors, and there’s another spot to add to the list: Abuelita’s, located at 6400 Midlothian Turnpike, opened last weekend, promising authentic home cooking reminiscent of Grandma’s. Diners can expect rotating specials including pork ribs with a poblano tomatillo sauce, chicken mole, and potatoes with chorizo. Want to the flavors of Mexico in the comfort of your own home, perhaps on the couch in your PJs? Abuelita's also offers prepacked to-go items including fresh-made pico de gallo, guacamole, nopales and more.
La Hacienda Street Food and Tequila, the newest culinary addition to Stony Point Fashion Park, is set to open next week, offering Cali-Mexican fare.
Bye, Brunch; Hello, Lunch
Brenner Pass, the alpine-themed restaurant in Scott’s Addition from chef/co-owner Brittanny Anderson, is ditching brunch for lunch. The team announced that they will no longer offer brunch service, and, beginning Monday, Nov. 12, lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays, featuring tasty offerings including a mortadella schnitzel sandwich. For fans of their bagels, smoked fish and pastries, don’t fret; adjacent Chairlift has what you crave.
ICYMI
Michelle Parrish, chef-owner of Church Hill eatery Soul N’ Vinegar, has begun to offer wine to complement her prepackaged meals, with beer coming in the future.
Pig & Brew, a forthcoming BBQ spot from the owner of Inner City Blues, Lamont Hawkins, and godson Lamarr Hawkins, is on the brink of opening at 1313 Hull St. Stay tuned for more details.
Out with the dolmades and in with the tamales. Delphi Greek Cuisine closed its doors over the summer after 20 years on Westwood Avenue, and a new owner, Daniel Velasco, has taken over the space to open his second location of Tres Machos. (Richmond BizSense)
Last call for the food event of the year, Fire, Flour & Fork: A series of more than 30 food-inspired events kicks off today and continues through the weekend.
Upcoming Events
- Día de Muertos, La Milpa (Nov. 1-4): Day of the Dead festivities including special authentic dishes, art and a focus on recycling
- UGK EnviroDining, TBA (Nov. 2): A multicourse dinner focused on stimulating all five senses
- Urbanna Oyster Festival (Nov. 2-3): Embrace the motto "Virginia Is for Oyster Lovers" at the 61st annual celebration of the salt-water mollusks.
- Covenant Beer Fest, Triple Crossing Fulton (Nov. 3): Covenant beer release along with suds from visiting breweries
- Gingerbread Stout and Christmas Pancakes Release, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (Nov. 3): Get amped for the holidays with these seasonal releases.
- Sun Path Harvest Party, Sun Path Family Farm (Nov. 3): First-ever harvest party with music, vendors, beer art and a silent auction
- The Cask Turns Five, The Cask Cafe (Nov. 3): Celebrating five years with special treats, spinning records and new draft selections
- Cary Potter Costume Party, The Jasper (Nov. 4): Harry Potter-themed drinks, food including Carytown Cupcakes, music and more
- Holiday Market 2018, Pomona (Nov.4): Boketto Wellness invades the bar with specialty drinks, plus a selection of vendors.
- Imbibe Craft Beer & Arts Fest, Virginia Beach Field House (Nov. 4): Head east to enjoy libations, food, local art and appearances from Hardywood, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery and Legend.
- Hunter Crash Course — Lamb Demo Breakdown, Belmont Butchery (Nov. 4): Learn the basics of breaking down a lamb, enjoy snacks and take home some meat.
- Vom Boden Wine Dinner, Secco Wine Bar (Nov. 4): Four-course dinner from a former Secco sous chef with wine pairings
- Real Local RVA November Meeting, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (Nov. 5): Explore the reality of sourcing local from Kevin Jamison of Commune restaurant in Virginia Beach; RSVP recommended.
- Hardywood Tap Takeover, Joe’s Inn (Nov. 6): Enjoy a variety of offerings from Hardywood that will make their way on tap.
- Holiday Cheese Tastings, Ellwood Thompson’s (Nov. 7): Get inspired for entertaining season with festive hors d'oeuvres.
- Appetizer and Cider Pairing Workshop, Blue Bee Cider (Nov. 7): Eat a little, drink a little, learn a lot, as Mise en Place presents a hands-on class.
- Bread Baking 101 With Sub Rosa, East End Library (Nov. 8): Part of the “Old School Skills Series”; call 804-646-4474 to sign up.
- Greek Mini Festival, Nick’s International Foods (Nov. 8-10): The three-day festival features specialty vendors, Greek pastries, and dine-in and a la carte offerings.
In Other Food News ...
- The term “craft beer” is thrown around quite often, but what makes a craft brewer? Currently, one of the three components defining a craft brewer is that it must be “traditional.” The brewing world has seen a surge in experimentation with beverages including mead, hard seltzers and cider, and THC and/or CBD-infused beers, and the Brewers Association Board says it might be time to reevaluate its definition. (BrewBound)
- Social and political movements can sometimes make their way into restaurants, or in this case, ice cream pints. Ben & Jerry’s recently released Pecan Resist, chocolate ice cream with fudge chunks, fudge-covered almonds, pecans and walnuts, in a package conveying a powerful message of unity. The cool treat not only sounds decadent and delicious, but the limited batch is making a bold statement on social justice. (Boston.com)