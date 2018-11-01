Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 2

× Expand Find tater tots and a fresh take on the McRib at Bingo, opening Friday in Scott's Addition. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

B-I-N-G-O

Grab some quarters, invite some friends, and prepare for entertainment overload when Bingo, Richmond’s only all-in-one restaurant, brewery and arcade, hosts its soft opening this Friday, Nov. 2. Located in a former bingo hall at 2900 W. Broad St. in Scott's Addition, the 12,000-square-foot space is the product of hospitality heavy hitters Jason Alley, Michele Jones, Jay Bayer and developer Ted Ukrop. Draft cocktails, beer brewed on site, classic arcade games and a playful menu combine to make Bingo a "one-stop shop" experience. (Richmond magazine)

Tacos With a Twist

Root beer-braised oxtail tacos, peach cobbler churros and jalapeno hush puppy nachos are just a few of the offerings from the new Soul Taco, the latest restaurant to hit the growing Second Street dining scene in Jackson Ward. Soul Taco blends Latin flavors with Southern-inspired nuances in a cozy, welcoming environment known to bump some classic hip-hop and R&B tunes. Bonus: Most menu items are under $4. (Richmond magazine)

Pups, Pastries and a Plated Dinner

The Jefferson Hotel kitchen staff are no strangers to rolling out multicourse meals for elaborate events, but the sold-out Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, celebrating 20 years this Saturday, is one of their most intensive in terms of volume and menu creation. The culinary team spends upwards of four months preparing for the all-vegetarian event, RSPCA's largest fundraiser. Fun fact: The dessert course is always a surprise for guests, and this year's creations will be adorned with a total of 20 pounds of confetti sprinkles. (Richmond magazine)

Food Truck Evolution

If you frequent area farmers markets, you’ve probably spotted a line of people congregating in front of the Empanadas Market food truck. The business is expanding and opening its first brick-and-mortar location at 1110 Westbriar Drive sometime next week, dishing out Argentinian-style empanadas ranging from spicy beef and chimi-pulled pork to vegetarian offerings including caprese and butternut squash. Added perk: They'll be selling frozen empanadas to bake at home, along with their famous chimichurri and roasted pepper sauce.

The food truck Firesides, known for its diverse options including Cubano sandwiches, po'boys and tostados, is opening a location in the Regency mall food court on Monday, Nov. 5. The plan is to provide favorites from the truck along with rotating menu items.

New Kids on the Block

Jackson Ward has some new neighbors to welcome:

Radio personality Kelli Lemon officially opened the doors of Urban Hang Suite on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Located at 304 E. Broad St., the space offers cafe vibes in a modern social lounge.

on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Located at 304 E. Broad St., the space offers cafe vibes in a modern social lounge. Bryant’s Cider, the Ward's first cider tasting room, will open its doors at 308 N. Adams St. on Nov. 2 for a soft opening coinciding with First Fridays. Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Nelson County, Bryant's will host its grand opening Nov. 9, in celebration of Cider Week Virginia. Pro tip: Unicorn Fuel, a dry cider infused with rose hips and hibiscus, is a tantalizing, refreshing, slightly tart and tad-bit boozy (7.9 percent ABV) offering that shouldn’t be missed. Special releases during Bryant's apple-y debut include a cold brew coffee-infused cider and bourbon and peach and pumpkin-spiced varieties.

The city is embracing Latin flavors, and there’s another spot to add to the list: Abuelita’s, located at 6400 Midlothian Turnpike, opened last weekend, promising authentic home cooking reminiscent of Grandma’s. Diners can expect rotating specials including pork ribs with a poblano tomatillo sauce, chicken mole, and potatoes with chorizo. Want to the flavors of Mexico in the comfort of your own home, perhaps on the couch in your PJs? Abuelita's also offers prepacked to-go items including fresh-made pico de gallo, guacamole, nopales and more.

La Hacienda Street Food and Tequila, the newest culinary addition to Stony Point Fashion Park, is set to open next week, offering Cali-Mexican fare.

Bye, Brunch; Hello, Lunch

Brenner Pass, the alpine-themed restaurant in Scott’s Addition from chef/co-owner Brittanny Anderson, is ditching brunch for lunch. The team announced that they will no longer offer brunch service, and, beginning Monday, Nov. 12, lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays, featuring tasty offerings including a mortadella schnitzel sandwich. For fans of their bagels, smoked fish and pastries, don’t fret; adjacent Chairlift has what you crave.

ICYMI

Michelle Parrish, chef-owner of Church Hill eatery Soul N’ Vinegar, has begun to offer wine to complement her prepackaged meals, with beer coming in the future.

Pig & Brew, a forthcoming BBQ spot from the owner of Inner City Blues, Lamont Hawkins, and godson Lamarr Hawkins, is on the brink of opening at 1313 Hull St. Stay tuned for more details.

Out with the dolmades and in with the tamales. Delphi Greek Cuisine closed its doors over the summer after 20 years on Westwood Avenue, and a new owner, Daniel Velasco, has taken over the space to open his second location of Tres Machos. (Richmond BizSense)

Last call for the food event of the year, Fire, Flour & Fork: A series of more than 30 food-inspired events kicks off today and continues through the weekend.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...