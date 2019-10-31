Richmond Food News: Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1

× Expand Fire, Flour & Fork is back: The sixth annual festival kicks off this weekend with some tickets still remaining (sales close tonight) for a handful of events. Do I sometimes dream about this bacon pie Sariann Lehrer, chef and co-owner of The Broken Tulip, served last year? 110%. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Who Got the ’Buch

When I hear the words “tasting room,” booze typically comes to mind, but Ninja Kombucha dares us to think differently. The 4-year-old company is set to unveil a kombucha tasting room and production facility on the burgeoning Brookland Park Boulevard in the next few weeks. The space will allow them to can the slightly bubbly, probiotic-packed beverage, serve it on tap, offer classes and get funky with new flavors. (Richmond magazine)

A Dream Achieved

If you order one dish at The Mantu in Carytown, reviewer Laura Sant suggests you join her on Team Mantu. The plump Afghan dumplings, filled with a variety of meats, vegetables and spices — also the restaurant's namesake — are show-stoppers, but the rest of the menu is worthy of exploration, too. Follow the journey of Chef Hamidullah Noori and learn how his beloved dumplings made it to Richmond. (Richmond magazine)

× 1 of 4 Expand A giant bear inside Frontier (accompanied by a "Beware of Bear" sign not shown in this photo) × 2 of 4 Expand Frontier is located at 412 N. 25th St. in Church Hill. × 3 of 4 Expand The 55-seat dining room inside Frontier × 4 of 4 Expand The menu at Frontier draws influences from Texas, with touches of Mexican and South American flavors. Prev Next

A Smoky Second Helping

If you live in Church Hill, you may have spotted a giant 10-foot bear occupying a storefront on North 25th Street. Don't fret, it's simply decor inside Frontier, the newly debuted restaurant from the owners of nearby Alamo. Other homey, saloon-meets-cabin-meets-antique-shop touches: a cowboy Cabbage Patch Kids doll, old-school PBR cans and a Virginia license plate that says "Alamo." At Frontier diners can find a hefty dose of barbecue favorites joined by roasted items from the massive rotisserie. Warning: The restaurant smells amazing. (Richmond magazine)

Gaining Ground

With an ingrained passion for food, it seems fitting that a onetime chef would change his culinary course to take up farming, which is exactly what Michael Dudley of Meadow Acre Gardens in Sandston did. Find Dudley and his wife at the Birdhouse Farmers Market selling a bounty of greens and root veggies. (Richmond magazine)

A Capital Idea

Early risers, bar-hopping college students and late-night service industry employees, this one’s for you. Capital Market Cafe opened in early October at 2601 W. Main St., a venture from owner Mike Munir, also of Shockoe Heights Market. Thursday through Saturday nights CMC remains open until 3 a.m., and they flip the lights on at 6 a.m daily. The grocer and cafe sells cold local brews, breakfast sammies, non-breakfast sammies, baked goods from South Side’s The Treat Shop, a small assortment of produce and Carytown Coffee. General Manger Laura Jenkins says, “The way the community has taken us in, it feels like we’re one of those markets that has been here for years. We want people to want to be here, to seek us out, and not just for convenience.” P.S.: They have a white board for customers to request items [insert hand-clap emoji]. (Richmond magazine)

A Four-Day Feast

The food extravaganza Fire, Flour & Fork kicks off today and continues through Nov. 3. Richmond will be invaded by James Beard Award-winning chefs and authors, mixology mavericks, and historians for the sixth installment of the annual food festival that benefits local nonprofits. There are still tickets left for a handful of events including Food U, the annual Dabney Dinner, "Mahalo at Perch" with guest chef Luke Owens and "The Triple E Dinner" at East Coast Provisions where former Richmond chef Alex Lira, currently cooking in Charleston, makes a return. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene

Cider and cheese, anyone? Today, the Richmond cheese pop-up Truckle Cheesemongers debuts its permanent home at 1320 Summit Ave., inside Blue Bee Cider’s bottle shop. Local cheese aficionada Maggie Bradshaw will offer cheese and charcuterie along with grab-and-go items and sandwiches. (News release)

In related news, the Uptown space is also getting hit with a breath of fresh — or, should I say, cool — air: Moon Rocks, a gelato scoop and shake venture from a former VCU student will debut by mid-November at 2400 W. Main St. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Last week Izzy’s Kitchen, a concept mashing up owner Joe Carter’s sandwich slinging days at Uptown Market & Deli and passion for house-cured meats, rolled out in the former Little Saint space. It's a casual neighborhood spot with later hours and an approachable menu. (Richmond magazine)

After a recent late-night fire at Toast, the restaurant was initially thought to be closed for a few weeks, but it may now be three months before the Village Shopping Center eatery reopens. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Mondays can be slim pickings as far as the number of open restaurants go, but Fatty Smokes, the Broad Street barbecue joint from EAT Restaurant Partners, is on the case. Starting Nov. 4, Meat Monday can become a thing.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …